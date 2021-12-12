Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Villa are shite. They'll try their hardest against us though.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Villa play Arsenal still too don't they?
You start the evening's football viewing with just the slightest naive hope don't you.
Everything seems to fall for them its so annoying just at least once can they not mess up in the run in
Fuckin useless Brummy cnuts...
No.
They'll both win comfortably.
