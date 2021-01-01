« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April

smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #280 on: Today at 09:19:26 pm
It's a pen but how many times have we had that against us and it's not been reviewed
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #281 on: Today at 09:19:55 pm
Coleman coming on. A proper finisher.
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #282 on: Today at 09:19:58 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 09:19:08 pm
Awful pen but sneaks through. Newcastle kinda deserve it for not putting a dreadful team away long before then.

They did but VAR gets involved.
Garlicbread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #283 on: Today at 09:19:58 pm
Lee1-6Liv

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #284 on: Today at 09:20:08 pm
Nine minutes!
whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #285 on: Today at 09:20:14 pm
9 minuten
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #286 on: Today at 09:20:34 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:18:02 pm
Shut it whopper.

Can we not have the usual bollocks. Were here to laugh at Everton and Newcastle being shit.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #287 on: Today at 09:20:56 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:19:26 pm
It's a pen but how many times have we had that against us and it's not been reviewed

Got absolutely robbed at Luton with Virg hauled down then they went and scored. Meanwhile City were struggling like fuck at Old Trafford and got one. That's the way it goes for us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #288 on: Today at 09:21:25 pm
Everton look more likely
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #289 on: Today at 09:21:26 pm
Still don't get why the ref isn't asked to go and look at the Doku one. How can they decide on some difficult decisions in 5 seconds and others they take minutes?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #290 on: Today at 09:21:29 pm
Such insight from Lucy - nine minutes is a lot
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #291 on: Today at 09:21:39 pm
Comeback for the ages this
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #292 on: Today at 09:21:45 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:18:28 pm
Lucy Ward is fucking cringe. "Absolute limbs".
This Limbs shite is everywhere atm. Forced social media crap
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #293 on: Today at 09:22:31 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 09:21:45 pm
This Limbs shite is everywhere atm. Forced social media crap

It's a wonder anyone celebrates goals at all with VAR around.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #294 on: Today at 09:23:53 pm
Paqueta is a top talent
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #295 on: Today at 09:25:12 pm
Can someone at TNT tell Lucy Ward that it's fine to go a few seconds without talking?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #296 on: Today at 09:25:19 pm
Bournemouth Score
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #297 on: Today at 09:25:19 pm
come on Thugkowski - commit a daft penalty
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #298 on: Today at 09:25:53 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:25:12 pm
Can someone at TNT tell Lucy Ward that it's fine to go a few seconds without talking?
"Where's the bloke, love?"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #299 on: Today at 09:26:50 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:21:29 pm
Such insight from Lucy - nine minutes is a lot

She hadnt spoken for ten seconds, so she had to come out with something
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #300 on: Today at 09:27:05 pm
Full Time

Forest  3  Fulham  1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #301 on: Today at 09:27:17 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:21:26 pm
Still don't get why the ref isn't asked to go and look at the Doku one. How can they decide on some difficult decisions in 5 seconds and others they take minutes?

Because he would have had to give it. It's fairly simple really.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #302 on: Today at 09:27:49 pm
Guimares needed to get in about 10 forward rolls there.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #303 on: Today at 09:28:27 pm
Pickford the absolute bell
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #304 on: Today at 09:28:50 pm
Minimum of 9. At least a minut wasted within that time. Plays exactly 9
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #305 on: Today at 09:29:25 pm
No added on time for the two minutes wasted taking that corner 😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #306 on: Today at 09:29:37 pm
Toffees Get a Point
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #307 on: Today at 09:29:54 pm
I'd rather play with 10 players than play with Paul Dummett. Imagine thinking that Ashley Young is in any way a threat to score and then deciding to pull him down. Useless fucking twat.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #308 on: Today at 09:29:58 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:20:34 pm
Can we not have the usual bollocks. Were here to laugh at Everton and Newcastle being shit.

Can we laugh at Spurs being a bit rubbish too?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #309 on: Today at 09:30:22 pm
The unflushable turd
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #310 on: Today at 09:30:34 pm
The spawn is incredible, we'll never be rid of them.

Fuck SaudiCastle though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #311 on: Today at 09:30:50 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:29:58 pm
Can we laugh at Spurs being a bit rubbish too?

That's not a problem at all. 😄
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #312 on: Today at 09:31:08 pm
I wonder when Beheddie gets beheaded.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #313 on: Today at 09:31:50 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 09:30:34 pm
The spawn is incredible, we'll never be rid of them.

Fuck SaudiCastle though.
They were never going down this year with how terrible the promoted sides are.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #314 on: Today at 09:31:58 pm
Tbf they are only 1 point ahead of Forrest
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #315 on: Today at 09:32:03 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 09:30:34 pm
The spawn is incredible, we'll never be rid of them.

Fuck SaudiCastle though.

Gets a bit of confidence back in them thanks to VAR. They were ready to fold at 2-0.

Like that Maddison pen last season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #316 on: Today at 09:32:21 pm
Hey, they won the league in October. Put some respect on their name.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #317 on: Today at 09:32:39 pm
Dummett is the same player that dragged Mo back for a penalty a few years ago?  Really idiotic defending that gave Everton a get out of jail free card.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #318 on: Today at 09:32:45 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:31:50 pm
They were never going down this year with how terrible the promoted sides are.

No chance they're going down but don't want them building any confidence before we play them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th April
Reply #319 on: Today at 09:33:45 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:29:58 pm
Can we laugh at Spurs being a bit rubbish too?

They will easily win this game with a late goal, mate. it's what they do.
