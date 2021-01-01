Awful pen but sneaks through. Newcastle kinda deserve it for not putting a dreadful team away long before then.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Shut it whopper.
It's a pen but how many times have we had that against us and it's not been reviewed
Lucy Ward is fucking cringe. "Absolute limbs".
This Limbs shite is everywhere atm. Forced social media crap
Can someone at TNT tell Lucy Ward that it's fine to go a few seconds without talking?
Such insight from Lucy - nine minutes is a lot
Still don't get why the ref isn't asked to go and look at the Doku one. How can they decide on some difficult decisions in 5 seconds and others they take minutes?
Can we not have the usual bollocks. Were here to laugh at Everton and Newcastle being shit.
Can we laugh at Spurs being a bit rubbish too?
The spawn is incredible, we'll never be rid of them. Fuck SaudiCastle though.
The spawn is incredible, we'll never be rid of them. Fuck SaudiCastle though.
They were never going down this year with how terrible the promoted sides are.
Can we laugh at Spurs being a bit rubbish too?
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]