Brighton have been a bogey team for us over the past few seasons and so our usual habit of conceding first didnt bode well. Thank goodness we fought back well to get three vital points despite the usual inept refereeing by David Coote. 5 yellows to their 3 and 20 fouls by Liverpool to their 6.



We must have turned into a right dirty team according to Coote and he did it by not even looking at one foul he blew for early on. Turned around to see a Brighton player on the floor so blew for a foul. Truth be told he had Tierney in his ear for most of the game Id wager. On another occasion he turned back as a shot flew into the Kop only to stop and signal corner.



In the first half after Macca had received treatment he never told him to leave the field for the required 30 seconds despite Macca standing still waiting for the signal. I refuse to believe he was one of the top refs in the EFL before being promoted to the PL. He must have the right contacts as hes been rank since coming in.



Macca was excellent today despite being the last player back having played in LA on Tuesday evening. He played for 60 minutes and scored just before coming off. The signing of Endo has been huge as I always thought Macca was better in an attacking midfield position. He was key today.