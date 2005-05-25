MoTM : Mac (again). Another diamond performance from a gem of a player. Honourable mentions: Bradley and Diaz.
Played well after going behind, again. Lazy finishing and not making the right pass when getting ourselves into great positions made the game far more difficult than it should have been.
Offside? Really?
Still, a win is a win after an international break.
The ref, another clown show. No penalty for Mac against Shitteh, but whatever Brighton player was selling, Coote and the VAR clowns bought it, every frigging time.
For Brighton, threw themselves to the floor (a lot), they played pretty patterns, got into the final third and looked like they didn't know what to do.
Down to single figure games. Win, don't care how it happens now. Just get the three points. Score one more than the opposition, we can talk about tactics and performance after.
Top of the league.
Off to finish my beer.