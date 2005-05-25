« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1  (Read 9166 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 09:42:47 pm »
Worst refereeing performance I've seen in a while.
Offline redtel

  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 09:46:35 pm »
Brighton have been a bogey team for us over the past few seasons and so our usual habit of conceding first didnt bode well. Thank goodness we fought back well to get three vital points despite the usual inept refereeing by David Coote. 5 yellows to their 3 and 20 fouls by Liverpool to their 6.

We must have turned into a right dirty team according to Coote and he did it by not even looking at one foul he blew for early on. Turned around to see a Brighton player on the floor so blew for a foul. Truth be told he had Tierney in his ear for most of the game Id wager. On another occasion he turned back as a shot flew into the Kop only to stop and signal corner.

In the first half after Macca had received treatment he never told him to leave the field for the required 30 seconds despite Macca standing still waiting for the signal. I refuse to believe he was one of the top refs in the EFL before being promoted to the PL. He must have the right contacts as hes been rank since coming in.

Macca was excellent today despite being the last player back having played in LA on Tuesday evening. He played for 60 minutes and scored just before coming off. The signing of Endo has been huge as I always thought Macca was better in an attacking midfield position. He was key today.
Offline meady1981

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 09:49:16 pm »
8 yellow cards in this game and only 2 in the City Arsenal one is insane. They were kicking the shit out of each other at the Etihad.
Offline Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm »
Brighton got three yellows and only made 6 fouls. One was for dissent though.

Coote was appalling all game. Still trying to understand why he delayed our corner to remove two balls behind the goal
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 09:59:46 pm »
Brighton were diving left, right and centre but was glad no one took the bait. Otherwise, Welbeck gave us a scare down the right but the midfield won through. Mac Allister had another top game, I thought. It's all in our hands now.
Offline kop306

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 10:03:57 pm »
really enjoyed the game today
atmosphere was good

macca player of the season
good performances from endo,diaz,bradley
Online newterp

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 10:12:18 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 07:56:08 pm
Stressed to fuck last 15...Gonna take sleeping tablet and go to bed for remaining games

but then you'll miss the games....
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 10:58:41 pm »
Offline bobadicious

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 11:00:37 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:53:23 pm
If an offside player has a shot on goal that the keeper tips behind, but there is no flag, because they're waiting for a potential var reviwev....should they get a corner?

Yes noticed that too, they almost scored from that corner too, the one that they got from an offside. Madness.
Offline Hazell

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 11:06:58 pm »
Offline WestieRed

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:06:58 pm
Are those lines touching?

Its ridiculous. The microscopic search for the offside is horrible. Hes level and its onside for me. Sucked the joy out of a great move and a brilliant pass by Mo. Ive never recovered from that nonsense with Manes shorts being offside at Goodson a few years back
Offline afc tukrish

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 11:27:43 pm »
Offline William Regal

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #332 on: Today at 12:01:42 am »
Can we just not re-sign Milner and put him on for the last 5 mins to take the ball to the corner flags, fuck me.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #333 on: Today at 12:01:59 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 06:19:21 pm
Very rusty as the start of the game reminded us. We should have scored more but our scoring boots were left in the dressing room. On one side I'm being a little hard on the lads as watching this City Arsenal game you can see how rusty teams can be after the break but I'm not buying this absolutely crushed, dominated Brighton today sales pitch. We were the better team that's for sure and delighted we grabbed the three points but it could easily have been a missed opportunity too. Right now it's looking like a great three points 😉

We were well on top.

They had two shots on target after the goal? So that threat they had didn't really materialise. Whereas we would have scored at least a few more hard on the opportunities.

Offline Hazell

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #334 on: Today at 12:04:36 am »
Quote from: WestieRed on Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm
Its ridiculous. The microscopic search for the offside is horrible. Hes level and its onside for me. Sucked the joy out of a great move and a brilliant pass by Mo. Ive never recovered from that nonsense with Manes shorts being offside at Goodson a few years back

Yeah that was bad.

I thought they changed the rules last season whereby if the lines were touching, then they would treat the player as onside, hence why I asked. Although I think I've only seen that applied once, when Rashford scored against us, funnily enough.

It's not clear on that picture but they look really close.
Offline thaddeus

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #335 on: Today at 12:11:47 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 12:01:42 am
Can we just not re-sign Milner and put him on for the last 5 mins to take the ball to the corner flags, fuck me.
We certainly seemed like we were trying to recreate the Houllier/Ginola moment.  Gomez trying an eye-of-the-needle pass, Harvey cutting inside and Mo shooting when all could have taken the sting out of the final few minutes.  Don't get me wrong it's really refreshing to see, especially when most teams start timewasting in the first half these days, but it's not good for my blood pressure.
Offline touchlineban

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #336 on: Today at 12:25:08 am »
MoTM : Mac (again).  Another diamond performance from a gem of a player.  Honourable mentions: Bradley and Diaz.

Played well after going behind, again.  Lazy finishing and not making the right pass when getting ourselves into great positions made the game far more difficult than it should have been.

Offside? Really?

Still, a win is a win after an international break.

The ref, another clown show.  No penalty for Mac against Shitteh, but whatever Brighton player was selling, Coote and the VAR clowns bought it, every frigging time.

For Brighton, threw themselves to the floor (a lot), they played pretty patterns, got into the final third and looked like they didn't know what to do.

Down to single figure games.  Win, don't care how it happens now.  Just get the three points.  Score one more than the opposition, we can talk about tactics and performance after.

Top of the league.

Off to finish my beer.

:)
Offline stoa

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #337 on: Today at 12:38:55 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
Brighton got three yellows and only made 6 fouls. One was for dissent though.

Coote was appalling all game. Still trying to understand why he delayed our corner to remove two balls behind the goal


My take was that after all the time wasting they did, they suddenly decided they want to play quicker after going 2-1 down. That's why they put the balls behind the goal, so they could quickly restart the game. My thinking was that there's some rule in the PL that the balls behind the goal must be placed on those cones that are halfway between the goal and the corner-flag and that's why Coote had put them there. Could be wrong though as I can't be arsed looking up if there's something in the PL rules about that.
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #338 on: Today at 01:22:46 am »
On we go....
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #339 on: Today at 02:07:12 am »
Nine games to go. Just win the fuckers please. I want this title more than anything.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #340 on: Today at 02:39:57 am »
What a performance that was by our lads today. Absolutely amazing. Which it simply had to be against a team of really fine players who played out of their skins to deny us but simply couldn't cope ultimately with the intensity and outstanding individual and collective ability of this wonderful group of footballers we're so blessed to have.
