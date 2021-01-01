We looked a combination of tired and rusty, but honestly, if Salah has his shooting boots on we win anywhere from 3-1 to 6-1. The one where he meekly rolled it at the keeper in the first half, then the one on one in the second where he took the ball away from goal but then didnt open up the angle on the finish were particularly bad.



I think we take heart from that. Massive win, crowd did start to pick up in the second half and Brighton are a very good team that can dismantle even the best sides when they get their oft-changing tactics right. That being said, they were big shithouses today and the ref lapped it up, the useless twat.



Kelleher kept his wits well to save that Dunk header (that was clearly a mile offside). Van Dijk was a bit fraught and needed to calm down at 1-1, with a few mad sprints out of position. Decent overall though. Bradley coped well with the very difficult Adingra, and Quansah was largely good having to do a lot of what wed usually pick Konate for.



In midfield, Endo was leggy but decent, Szoboszlai had his best game in ages and Macca was superb. Diaz was great, Mo frustrating but crucial, Darwin tried hard without any luck.



Referee and officials were atrocious. Egregiously bad.