Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #280 on: Today at 06:03:28 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 05:29:22 pm
Well we didn't manage the game very well did we? Pretty much had to rely on Kelleher to pull out a good save near the end and our possession was a lot lower than most of the home games we had this season. We got slowly out of the starting blocks, had to rely on a Brighton mistake for our equaliser and the crowd atmosphere definitely didn't reflect a dominating performance, rather more like a nervous one. As I said the likes of Arsenal n City would have taken advantage of us today, so let's learn from the game as we need to be a lot better if we want to win the title. More "dominant" performances like today will lead to dropping point. Let's start with Utd next week where 30 shots should be converted into three or four goals at least.

We're always rusty after a break though.

In reality, we should have scored a few more goals more than we did and Kelleher didn't have a lot to do.

It was nervy because we never look comfortable defending a one goal lead in the closing stages. Even in the title season we had a lot of nervy last 10 minutes. You know we always need that cushion. Added to the standard give an early goal away which puts you on the backfoot straight away and makes it a nervy game.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #281 on: Today at 06:06:07 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 05:34:07 pm
Four years ago the PL stated that they would make the lines thicker to try and avoid these ridiculous millimeter decisions, and later that VAR would not get involved with their micrometer.  Unfortunatley they just can't help themselves and carry on ruining the game. They shoud focus on teams like Brighton spending 90 minutes trying to con the ref.

Joke of a system, yet it rewards cheats like Gordon yesterday. It's okay when Rashford is 'just a bit offside' against us last season. A win which turned their season and saw ours spiral.

At least the flag was up because having the VAR killjoys robbing that goal off us would be all the more annoying.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #282 on: Today at 06:06:40 pm »
Alexis Mac Allister. My god. We've had so many players over the years who have been just incredible to watch and he's right up there. What a silky, intelligent, beautiful player he is.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #283 on: Today at 06:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:41:12 pm
We had 30 shots to their 9. We absolutely 100% deserved it. We absolutely dominated them

I find it strange that anybody that watched that match felt we didn't deserve it. It wasn't all plain sailing but we dominated pretty much most of it and should have scored at least a couple more. It was only towards the last 10 minutes or so things got edgy - understandable in some respects but we should have managed the game better - but even then we weren't under the cosh or anything like that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #284 on: Today at 06:11:00 pm »
should have been out of sight but for poor finishing
my arse was going in the last ten mins and coote
you are one c*nt.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #285 on: Today at 06:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:11:00 pm
I find it strange that anybody that watched that match felt we didn't deserve it. It wasn't all plain sailing but we dominated pretty much most of it and should have scored at least a couple more. It was only towards the last 10 minutes or so things got edgy - understandable in some respects but we should have managed the game better - but even then we weren't under the cosh or anything like that.

They had a goal in them on the break, so calmer heads after we went 2-1 up and it was a routine win.

We had a hat full of good chances as well, I'd say we were much the better team, as we should at home.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #286 on: Today at 06:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:24:51 pm
Coote was absolutely horrific

As expected.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #287 on: Today at 06:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:03:28 pm
We're always rusty after a break though.

In reality, we should have scored a few more goals more than we did and Kelleher didn't have a lot to do.

It was nervy because we never look comfortable defending a one goal lead in the closing stages. Even in the title season we had a lot of nervy last 10 minutes. You know we always need that cushion. Added to the standard give an early goal away which puts you on the backfoot straight away and makes it a nervy game.



Very rusty as the start of the game reminded us. We should have scored more but our scoring boots were left in the dressing room. On one side I'm being a little hard on the lads as watching this City Arsenal game you can see how rusty teams can be after the break but I'm not buying this absolutely crushed, dominated Brighton today sales pitch. We were the better team that's for sure and delighted we grabbed the three points but it could easily have been a missed opportunity too. Right now it's looking like a great three points 😉
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #288 on: Today at 06:37:04 pm »
A tricky game, wasted chances, opponent wanting fall over at the slightest touch, and add to that the worst referee seen at Anfield this season. Genuine question, as its Ramadan, could Mo have been feeling the effects of fasting? (Still scored the winner though).  MacAllister and Endo were immense. Important stops from Kelleher, Virgil being Virgil, we won ugly, which is the show of Champions. Just win the next nine league games and weve cracked it, make us dream Redmen.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #289 on: Today at 06:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 06:06:40 pm
Alexis Mac Allister. My god. We've had so many players over the years who have been just incredible to watch and he's right up there. What a silky, intelligent, beautiful player he is.

Our best player this season for me. Seems to be getting better and better.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #290 on: Today at 06:38:12 pm »
Top of the league at Easter. Get in red men.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #291 on: Today at 06:39:01 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 06:19:21 pm
Very rusty as the start of the game reminded us. We should have scored more but our scoring boots were left in the dressing room. On one side I'm being a little hard on the lads as watching this City Arsenal game you can see how rusty teams can be after the break but I'm not buying this absolutely crushed, dominated Brighton today sales pitch. We were the better team that's for sure and delighted we grabbed the three points but it could easily have been a missed opportunity too. Right now it's looking like a great three points 😉

Brighton are a bit of a kryptonite side for us though, going back to Potter being in charge. They always cause us problems going forward and with the way they work the ball. We hadn't beat them at Anfield since before Covid (and were left hanging on for dear life to a 2-1 in the title season), bearing in mind our general record at Anfield in that time. They beat us twice at their place last season and we drew there this season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #292 on: Today at 06:40:17 pm »
We looked a combination of tired and rusty, but honestly, if Salah has his shooting boots on we win anywhere from 3-1 to 6-1. The one where he meekly rolled it at the keeper in the first half, then the one on one in the second where he took the ball away from goal but then didnt open up the angle on the finish were particularly bad.

I think we take heart from that. Massive win, crowd did start to pick up in the second half and Brighton are a very good team that can dismantle even the best sides when they get their oft-changing tactics right. That being said, they were big shithouses today and the ref lapped it up, the useless twat.

Kelleher kept his wits well to save that Dunk header (that was clearly a mile offside). Van Dijk was a bit fraught and needed to calm down at 1-1, with a few mad sprints out of position. Decent overall though. Bradley coped well with the very difficult Adingra, and Quansah was largely good having to do a lot of what wed usually pick Konate for.

In midfield, Endo was leggy but decent, Szoboszlai had his best game in ages and Macca was superb. Diaz was great, Mo frustrating but crucial, Darwin tried hard without any luck.

Referee and officials were atrocious. Egregiously bad.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #293 on: Today at 06:48:30 pm »
Glad that ones out the way. Lads will get back to normal training and rhythm with 3 games a week, which they are used to. None of this internationals nonsense disrupting things.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #294 on: Today at 06:56:54 pm »
Watching Mac Allister, is just a treat, the guys imperious, so much time, ably backed up by endo.  It was bit squeaky at times, gomez didn't have his best game but then he's was playing out of position, be great getting Jota back and Jones for that matter, top of the tops at Easter, get the fuck In.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #295 on: Today at 07:01:38 pm »
3 fucking points in the bag.
There's a lot to be said about that win. As close as a 12.30 KO after an international break with lots of distractions.
Mediocre performances.
11 v 13. Another new rule we didn't know about.
Who'd av thunked officials are bad twats though eh!
3 points achieved though.

I haven't glanced in the VAR or the conspiracy thread, not because I'll disagree with everything that's said, on the contrary, but because I'd really like a succinct opinion or captured visuals of those two key moments rather that 5 pages (which is over 200 posts) of vehement outrage.

UTFR!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #296 on: Today at 07:01:41 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 05:34:07 pm
Four years ago the PL stated that they would make the lines thicker to try and avoid these ridiculous millimeter decisions, and later that VAR would not get involved with their micrometer.  Unfortunatley they just can't help themselves and carry on ruining the game. They shoud focus on teams like Brighton spending 90 minutes trying to con the ref.

In fairness, in those situations they would go with the onfield decision which was offside.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #297 on: Today at 07:05:17 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:01:41 pm
In fairness, in those situations they would go with the onfield decision which was offside.

I miss when they used to go with the attacker.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #298 on: Today at 07:15:04 pm »
Ref was intent on bogging us down with as many yellows as possible today. Huge W. Really impressed with Quansah again, and I have to put my hands up and give full credit to Klopp and the new midfielders this season. Our midfield rebuild has been an absolute success.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #299 on: Today at 07:30:23 pm »
salah isnt near his best yet either after being out so long. he is going to improve on today which is great news for us. Would be great if Jota returned soon also.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #300 on: Today at 07:39:52 pm »
A disgusting thing happened on the way back from the match.
Was heading towards the tunnel in slow moving traffic past static traffic the other way.

We crawled past a car of Brighton fans going the other way. Two kids in the back, must have been 6 and 7.

And as we went past, both of the kids started waving about £200 in new 20s at us.

What kind of sick fuck gets little kids to do that?

Who are these people?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #301 on: Today at 07:42:05 pm »
The fact we all aren't sweating on the return of Ali is a testament to how good Kellegher has been for us. Didn't have much to do today in terms of pure shot stopping but brilliant with the ball at his feet. We are lucky to have that class of a back up to the world's number one.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #302 on: Today at 07:42:06 pm »
Went to the match.

We win when I go.

Happy Days.  :scarf :scarf
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #303 on: Today at 07:44:26 pm »
If only Brighton folded as easily against us as they do with some other teams. We really are every other club's cup final, aren't we?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #304 on: Today at 07:45:29 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:42:06 pm
Went to the match.

We win when I go.

Happy Days.  :scarf :scarf

Keep going!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #305 on: Today at 07:46:08 pm »
Did that game really need 8 yellow cards. What a poor ref.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #306 on: Today at 07:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:44:26 pm
If only Brighton folded as easily against us as they do with some other teams. We really are every other club's cup final, aren't we?

Lets hope they show as much fight when City visit their gaff.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #307 on: Today at 07:54:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:39:52 pm
A disgusting thing happened on the way back from the match.
Was heading towards the tunnel in slow moving traffic past static traffic the other way.

We crawled past a car of Brighton fans going the other way. Two kids in the back, must have been 6 and 7.

And as we went past, both of the kids started waving about £200 in new 20s at us.

What kind of sick fuck gets little kids to do that?

Who are these people?

Should keep a few stolen hubcaps in your car & wave them in retaliation. That'll teach em.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #308 on: Today at 07:56:08 pm »
Stressed to fuck last 15...Gonna take sleeping tablet and go to bed for remaining games
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #309 on: Today at 07:57:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:39:52 pm
A disgusting thing happened on the way back from the match.
Was heading towards the tunnel in slow moving traffic past static traffic the other way.

We crawled past a car of Brighton fans going the other way. Two kids in the back, must have been 6 and 7.

And as we went past, both of the kids started waving about £200 in new 20s at us.

What kind of sick fuck gets little kids to do that?

Who are these people?

Surely you jumped out and put the fear of fucking Tepid up them?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #310 on: Today at 07:58:18 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:33:35 pm
Scraped the three points there as not sure we deserved them but thankfully Brighton regressed in the second half , which left us grab the three points. We were a little easy to play through as they found the gaps between our porous lines. Thankfully our defenders were on point most of the time but shouldn't be that exposed, better teams would have taken full advantage. McAllister was excellent and would love to see us add one more world class option alongside him. Imagine a Mascherano in there and we would be romping this title. A couple of fresh legs should have come on a lot earlier too but excellent result that could go along way this season.
Mate we fucking battered them.

Absolutely well deserved win. Should have been a very comfortable scoreline that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #311 on: Today at 08:05:36 pm »
Salah had his most shots ever didn't they say? If he was fully on his game would have had a hatty.  And a lot of that was in the first half which we had less control of. Don't know how anyone could think we were lucky. Good performance on the whole against a very tricky opposition.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #312 on: Today at 08:12:28 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 07:57:14 pm
Surely you jumped out and put the fear of fucking Tepid up them?
Waved my card at them.

Contactless beats cash eh?!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #313 on: Today at 08:18:42 pm »
My heart. We need to just finish one or two chances. Just to calm our nerves and the coaches nerves. Any mistakes when we are just one goal ahead is heart in yout throat stuff.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #314 on: Today at 08:38:10 pm »
Really tough battle but well-deserved three points.  Such total domination over the final roughly 65 minutes.  I have to say, as good as Diaz and Salah are with the ball at their feet, they BOTH tried to dribble out of traffic in their final third of the pitch in the final 20 minutes.  Argh...   and of course, they both lost possession and gifted Brighton a legit chance.  Totally uncalled for.

Nothing like an offside called that was maybe one or two millimeters offside (depending of course on when they subjectively decide the ball has been played) to really make sure teams don't gain any advantage and keep those pesky moments when the ball actually goes into the net that you just know the fans hate to see from occurring more than they should.  Is that really how offside should be called? 

Anyway, up the top of the table Reds.   
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #315 on: Today at 08:38:11 pm »
Just heard that before today, Welbeck had 2 goals in 22 games against us. Really thought he was one of those that always scored against us, the bastard.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 Diaz '26 Salah '64 v Brighton 1 Welbeck '1
« Reply #316 on: Today at 08:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:12:15 pm
They had a goal in them on the break, so calmer heads after we went 2-1 up and it was a routine win.

We had a hat full of good chances as well, I'd say we were much the better team, as we should at home.

I think we were fairly calm after they scored, at least until Salah got into a shooting position :P

We created a number of chances after the scored and yeah, it should have been a routine win. Given how tight it is, I expect we'll have a few more games like this. All part of the song and dance of I guess!
