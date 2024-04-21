Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Fulham on Sunday April 21, 2024.



Location: Craven Cottage



Kick-off: 4.30pm



Allocation: 2701



Disabled allocation: 17 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.

Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.



Prices:



Adult: £30

Over 65: £25

Young Adult (18-21) £25

Juniors (U18): £20



Price Notes:



Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.



Within the allocation are a number of restricted views discounted by £2.



Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.



First sale: 16 games: from 8.15am on Thursday April 4 until 10.45am on Friday April 5.



First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.



Second sale: 15 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Friday April 5.



Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Third sale: 14 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Friday April 5.



Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Fourth sale: 13 or more games: from 3pm on Wednesday Friday April 5.



Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.



General notes:



Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.



Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.



Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

