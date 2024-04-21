Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Fulham on Sunday April 21, 2024.
Location: Craven Cottage
Kick-off: 4.30pm
Allocation: 2701
Disabled allocation: 17 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.
Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.
Prices:
Adult: £30
Over 65: £25
Young Adult (18-21) £25
Juniors (U18): £20
Price Notes:
Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.
Within the allocation are a number of restricted views discounted by £2.
Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.
First sale: 16 games: from 8.15am on Thursday April 4 until 10.45am on Friday April 5.
First sale status: Guaranteed one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.
Second sale: 15 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Friday April 5.
Second sale status: NOT guaranteed first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Third sale: 14 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Friday April 5.
Third sale status: NOT guaranteed first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Fourth sale: 13 or more games: from 3pm on Wednesday Friday April 5.
Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.
General notes:
Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.
Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.
Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.