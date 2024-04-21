« previous next »
Author Topic: Fulham away selling details  (Read 167 times)

ABJ

Fulham away selling details
« on: Yesterday at 04:05:26 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Fulham on Sunday April 21, 2024.

Location: Craven Cottage

Kick-off: 4.30pm

Allocation: 2701

Disabled allocation: 17 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.
Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices:

Adult: £30
Over 65: £25
Young Adult (18-21) £25
Juniors (U18): £20

Price Notes:

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Within the allocation are a number of restricted views discounted by £2.

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.

First sale: 16 games: from 8.15am on Thursday April 4 until 10.45am on Friday April 5.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 15 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Friday April 5.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: 14 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Friday April 5.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: 13 or more games: from 3pm on Wednesday Friday April 5.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes:

Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.
Folkestonebaddie

Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:21:03 pm »
U reckon 14 gets sorted here?
