That's right. Red Star was a game-changer wasn't it?



The thing is that Larry Lloyd excelled in a Brian Clough team that also played possession-based footy. Clough converted a decent forward (Kenny Burns) into cultured centre back. But Lloyd held down a position alongside him. Did he adapt his game for Forest? I can't quite remember.



From memory I think Lloyd continued to play in the traditional centre half way as forest were trying to establish themselves once theyd got promoted into the old first division as was .He must have adapted his game somewhat along side burns as they formed a very effective centre back pairing,very difficult to break down ,as they gathered momentum in that league winning season they had in 78.I always thought of them more a soak up the pressure and hit you on the break ,kind of side ,often taking the lead against the run of play .Loathe as I am to give clough any praise ,he did know how to pick up players whos careers seemed to be on the slide or going nowhere and breathing a new lease of life into them and getting the very best out of them as was very much the case with Larry.One of the few who left us and eventually won more .Im sure it didnt end well at forest for him asi think he had a fall out with clough over some minor thing and clough showed him the door pretty sharpe ,probably for daring to stand up to the bully he was .The red star game was indeed a game changer,early round of the European cup and they played us off the park with a possession based game .as you rightly say ,it was a game changer and shanks knew we had to change to it .