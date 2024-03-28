« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75  (Read 1277 times)

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:24:16 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:04:22 am
I used to love the way we did that. To my mind it was a way of saying that Liverpool would never sign another 'stopper' (sorry Larry) and would deploy skill and technique at the back. And we did.
Shanks and Bob knowing we had to be more continental  in our approach,having defenders who were comfortable on the ball ,passing it among themselves and building our play out from the back rather than clem or the centre half (sorry again Larry ) just hoofing it up field,making sure we kept the ball.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,228
  • The first five yards........
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:28:18 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 10:24:16 am
Shanks and Bob knowing we had to be more continental  in our approach,having defenders who were comfortable on the ball ,passing it among themselves and building our play out from the back rather than clem or the centre half (sorry again Larry ) just hoofing it up field,making sure we kept the ball.

That's right. Red Star was a game-changer wasn't it?

The thing is that Larry Lloyd excelled in a Brian Clough team that also played possession-based footy. Clough converted a decent forward (Kenny Burns) into cultured centre back. But Lloyd held down a position alongside him. Did he adapt his game for Forest? I can't quite remember.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:55:28 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:28:18 am
That's right. Red Star was a game-changer wasn't it?

The thing is that Larry Lloyd excelled in a Brian Clough team that also played possession-based footy. Clough converted a decent forward (Kenny Burns) into cultured centre back. But Lloyd held down a position alongside him. Did he adapt his game for Forest? I can't quite remember.
From memory I think Lloyd continued to play in the traditional centre half way as forest were trying to establish themselves once theyd got promoted into the old first division as was .
He must have adapted his game somewhat along side burns as they formed a very effective centre back pairing,very difficult to break down ,as they gathered momentum in that league winning season they had in 78.
I always thought of them more a soak up the pressure and hit you on the break ,kind of side ,often taking the lead against the run of play .
Loathe  as I am to give clough any praise ,he did know how to pick up players whos careers seemed to be on the slide or going nowhere and breathing a new lease of life into them and getting the very best out of them as was very much the case with Larry.
One of the few who left us and eventually won more .
Im sure it didnt end well at forest for him asi think he had a fall out with clough over some minor thing and clough showed him the door pretty sharpe ,probably for daring to stand up to the bully he was .
The red star game was indeed a game changer,early round of the European cup and they played us off the park with a possession based game .as you rightly say ,it was a game changer and shanks knew we had to change to it .
« Last Edit: Today at 11:07:09 am by 9 kemlyn road »
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:16:16 am »
Logged

Online Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:17:37 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:28:18 am
That's right. Red Star was a game-changer wasn't it?

The thing is that Larry Lloyd excelled in a Brian Clough team that also played possession-based footy. Clough converted a decent forward (Kenny Burns) into cultured centre back. But Lloyd held down a position alongside him. Did he adapt his game for Forest? I can't quite remember.

I'm not sure I've ever seen Kenny Burns described as cultured Yorky. He could play no doubt, but 'no nonsense' springs to my mind, first and foremost. Him and Larry certainly put up a formidable defensive wall that we definitely had trouble breaching. And I don't think Larry did adapt his game as I remember. Just win the ball and give it to the 'cultured' John McGovern.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 