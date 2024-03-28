« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75  (Read 950 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« on: Today at 12:26:01 pm »
Former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool defender Larry Lloyd dies aged 75

Sorry to hear about this. I know he won more at Forest but he was a key part of Shankly's rebuilt side and won the League and UEFA Cup with us. Fair to say, he wasn't short of self belief either, if you believe the stories!

Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,545
  • Seis Veces
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:27:11 pm »
Rest in Peace
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,969
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:29:54 pm »
Ah no.  :'(

I used to love watching Larry playing for Liverpool. He played more games for us than any other club.

RIP Larry. ♥️
« Last Edit: Today at 12:34:10 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,207
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
RIP Larry Lloyd
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:47:28 pm »
Quote
Nottingham Forest have paid tribute to double European Cup winner Larry Lloyd, who has died aged 75.

Lloyd, a former England international, played a key role in the iconic Forest team which won consecutive European Cups in 1979 and 1980. He won four caps for his country and also amassed over 200 appearances for both Forest and Liverpool.

In a statement shared on social media, the club said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Larry Lloyd. Part of the Miracle Men, Larry was an integral player in the Forest side that memorably won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980, making 218 appearances for the club in total.

"We send our condolences to Larrys friends and family at this truly sad time. Rest in peace, Larry."

Lloyd started his career with his hometown club, Bristol Rovers, before he was snapped up by Liverpool legend Bill Shankly in 1969. After leaving Liverpool he went on to play for various other English clubs as well as Forest, including Coventry City and Wigan Athletic.

Lloyd joined the Latics in a player-manager role in a move which started a brief coaching career. He guided them to promotion from the fourth tier before keeping them up the following year he moving on to Notts County, where he spent a year in charge.

After moving away from coaching, Lloyd later became a pundit covering Nottingham Forest matches for local radio. He moved to Spain and was became involved in amateur football before returning to England in 2021.

Fans on social media were quick to pay tribute to the Forest icon. One fan wrote: "Sad news. Played a huge part in our success of the late 70's. RIP Larry," while another added: "Rest in peace, Larry. His legacy will forever be cherished in football history."

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-nottingham-forest-larry-lloyd-32461095
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,133
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:58:07 pm »
Bollox. Another one gone. God Bless you Larry. RIP.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,265
Re: RIP Larry Lloyd
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:59:43 pm »
RIP Larry
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,385
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:04:59 pm »
Just heard this.

RIP
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,570
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:29:29 pm »
RIP Larry
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,646
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:34:52 pm »
From what Ive read and seen on video (he was before my time) he looked like hed be a massive part of Shanklys second great side until they changed tact and wanted a more ball playing centre half (Thompson).
Still won a fair bit with Forest anyway.

RIP Larry
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: RIP Larry Lloyd
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:35:18 pm »
RIP.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,776
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:38:14 pm »
Almost a forgot man in Liverpool history due to his Forest success..a no nonse centre half..but part of Shanks rebuild team that won league and UEFA cup...my first league win so Larry has a special place for me.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,613
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:42:33 pm »
Sad news.

RIP Larry.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,895
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:46:48 pm »
Sad news RIP big man, he was in the side on my first ever visit to Anfield.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,167
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: RIP Larry Lloyd
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:56:21 pm »
RIP Larry , loved him while he played for us, hated him when he ended up at Forest   :'(
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,252
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:00:31 pm »
RIP
YNWA Larry
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,105
Re: RIP Larry Lloyd
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:19:47 pm »
Ah that's sad, I use to like him and was a bit too young to understand why he'd leave us.

RIP Larry.
Logged

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:29:53 pm »
A legend for two clubs, RIP Larry
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Offline mickl

  • many mickls makes a muckl
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 432
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:46:18 pm »
Laid his body on the line, when it all got a bit too much for Ron Yeats.
That so called Great Goal by Charlie George in the 1971 Cup final, took a massive deflection off Larry Lloyds shin.

Great goal - my Arse

Whoever says Time is a healer, well theyre  bloody idiots.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,216
  • The first five yards........
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:54:02 pm »
The first Liverpool match I saw, he played. I learnt to prefer more mobile centre backs than Larry, but he was a mainstay of Shankly's second great team and a key part of their success. RIP and thanks Larry.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,776
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:56:47 pm »
Quote from: mickl on Today at 02:46:18 pm
Laid his body on the line, when it all got a bit too much for Ron Yeats.
That so called Great Goal by Charlie George in the 1971 Cup final, took a massive deflection off Larry Lloyds shin.

Great goal - my Arse

Whoever says Time is a healer, well theyre  bloody idiots.

Driving out of Cardiff after 2001 FAC final , passed a load of Arsenal fans waiting for coaches , I shouted out the window " Thats for fucking Charlie George!!" to their bemusement...but the 10 year old me got his revenge...felt great!! ;D
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,776
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:00:27 pm »
When you look at his medal collection compared to so called ' English' greats.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 01:56:21 pm
RIP Larry , loved him while he played for us, hated him when he ended up at Forest   :'(

Agree with this, RIP Larry not many players leave L.F.C and go to better themselves.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:15:36 pm »
Larry took the place of one of my heroes, Big Ron. He was a good replacement too.

RIP Larry.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:23:30 pm »
Birthdate: 6 October 1948
Birthplace: Bristol, England
Date of death: 28 March 2024
Other clubs: Bristol Rovers (1965-69), Coventry City (1974-76), Nottingham Forest (1976-81), Wigan Athletic (1981-83)
Signed from: Bristol Rovers
Signed for LFC: £50,000, 23.04.1969
International debut: 19.05.1971 vs. Wales
International caps: 4/0 (3/0 at LFC) 17.05.1980
Liverpool debut: 27.09.1969
Last appearance: 02.02.1974
Debut goal: 26.02.1972
Last goal: 24.11.1973
Contract expiry: 15.08.1974
Win ratio: 52.29% W:114 D:61 L:43
Honours: League Championship 1972/73, UEFA Cup 1973
Total games/goals opposite LFC: 16 / 0
League games / goals / assists: 150 / 4 / 1
Total games / goals / assists: 218 / 5 / 1

Player Profile
Lloyd had already won four England amateur international caps by the age of 17, but only played one season with lower-league Bristol Rovers when he was bought by Shankly to replace Ron Yeats. 'Larry, I have come to the conclusion that you would kick your grandmother for a fiver,' Bill Shankly told Lloyd as their talks began about a move to Liverpool. 'I would actually kick her for half of that,' Lloyd replied. Liverpools interest in Lloyd was aroused when Shankly and chief scout Geoff Twentyman saw him play for Rovers in a fifth round FA Cup-tie against Everton at Goodison Park two months earlier. Shankly had watched him three times since and although Lloyd lacked pace and skill he was dominant in the air, strong in the tackle and had the qualities of a leader. He played in two consecutive League games for the Reds in the autumn of 1969 and the last six first division matches of that season. Yeats filled in occasionally at left-back in the 1970/71 season, leaving the tall Bristolian free to establish himself at the heart of Liverpool's defence. He only missed two League fixtures that year and reached the FA Cup final, where Liverpool were beaten in extra-time by Arsenal. More disappointment followed a year later when a controversial disallowed 'goal' a few minutes from the end of the final League game cost them the League Championship. But in 1972/73 those near misses were forgotten as Liverpool captured the Championship with Lloyd featuring in every single one of the 66 competitive matches of that draining season and also headed in the decisive third goal in the first leg of the UEFA Cup final against Mönchengladbach.

Lloyd was still very much first-choice at the start of the next season and played in 27 consecutive first division games up to and including the home fixture with Norwich City on 2 February 1974. He was substituted for Peter Cormack on that day and the Scot scored the last-minute winner to keep Liverpool in touch with Leeds at the top of the table. While Lloyd was out for the season with a thigh injury Cormack established himself in the middle and fellow midfielder Phil Thompson was moved to centre-half in place of Lloyd. Shankly wanted to build more from the back and the partnership of Hughes and Thompson fitted the bill, Lloyd didn't. The club were prepared to listen for offers for a man who was still only 25-years-old and had several good years ahead of him. In August 1974 Coventry City paid £240,000 for Lloyd which was for that time a very high fee, by comparison Liverpool had just paid a club transfer record of £180,000 for Ray Kennedy the previous month.

Lloyd struggled at Coventry and in his third season at the Sky Blues he moved on to second division Nottingham Forest which turned out to be very fortuitous for him and the club. Brian Clough's team was promoted that season in 1976/77, took the League title off Liverpool the following year and prevented a third consecutive European Cup title for the Reds by knocking them out in the first round in 1978/79 and going all the way to win the trophy. Liverpool recaptured the domestic title but in 1979/80 Forest followed in Liverpool's footsteps by winning the European Cup for the second year running. After five exceptional years at Forest Lloyd moved to Wigan as player-manager in March 1981. Although he took the Lancashire club into the Third Division a year later, he was dismissed the following season. He also had a short spell in charge of Notts County where after his first game a reporter pointed out that nine of his eleven players had been booked and asked his opinion on this startling fact. Lloyd simply looked straight at him and said, 'Well, Ill have to question the commitment of the other two.

This priceless story involving Lloyd was brought to our attention by "MBE" on the forum of the Red and White Kop. "Larry Lloyd came back to Anfield after leaving us for Nottingham Forest and he was coming in for some fearful abuse. 'Oh, Larry Larry, Larry Larry Larry Larry SHITHOUSE Lloyd' ringing round and everything. Anyway, Forest get a throw-in and the big feller comes over to take it and someone in the crowd screams at him, 'You traitor, you should have stayed at Anfield' and Lloyd looks at him and shouts, 'Piss off, dosser, you'll be emptying my dustbins tomorrow' which I thought was funny, but cruel, but the same feller comes back with, 'Yeah, right down your throat, you big-mouthed bastard!.'" After Lloyd had fallen on hard times he sold his medals at Christie's in 2001 for a mere £12,000. Lloyd was depressed at the time being out of work. "Selling my European medals is the greatest regret of my life," Lloyd said. 'I feel sick when I think about it. But needs must when the devil drives and the devil was certainly at the wheel then."


R.I. P. Larry
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,213
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:03:18 pm »
Always assumed he joined Forest from us, never knew hed gone to Coventry in between. RIP Larry.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,943
  • Dutch Class
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:16:02 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Larry Lloyd
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:26:28 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 01:56:21 pm
RIP Larry , loved him while he played for us, hated him when he ended up at Forest   :'(

I saw Larry play throughout his Liverpool days and he was the last of our 'stopper' centre backs. Always gave his all on tne pitch, although he left under a cloud with some of his comments earning him a barrage of negative chanting when he returned with Forest. Still once a Red and sad news.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:17:59 pm »
Damn,he had to sell his medals when he was in his early 50's,that's sad. RIP.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:30:37 pm »
RIP Larry.  A fantastic career but sounds like he had a tough time of it after retiring.

Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 03:23:30 pm
...
Where's that lifted from?

It was a good read and a nice reference to RAWK amongst it!
Logged

Online Elblanco twatto

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:35:23 pm »
R.I.P. Larry
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:57:03 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:30:37 pm
RIP Larry.  A fantastic career but sounds like he had a tough time of it after retiring.
Where's that lifted from?

It was a good read and a nice reference to RAWK amongst it!



https://www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/363
Logged

Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,776
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:52:31 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:56:47 pm
Driving out of Cardiff after 2001 FAC final , passed a load of Arsenal fans waiting for coaches , I shouted out the window " Thats for fucking Charlie George!!" to their bemusement...but the 10 year old me got his revenge...felt great!! ;D

I always wished micheal Owen had replicated his lie on the floor celebration arms outstretched , when I think of the players from the early 70s I can always picture their autographs in my head I collected as a kid standing outside the main stand car park when they retuned from training and thought of Larry Lloyds today when I heard the sad news rip larry
« Last Edit: Today at 06:57:15 pm by gazzam1963 »
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,926
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:02:59 pm »
Surely the only player to better himself and to be more succesful after he had left us.

RIP .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,776
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:14:13 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 07:02:59 pm
Surely the only player to better himself and to be more succesful after he had left us.

RIP .

He certainly did , macmanaman is the only other one I can think off
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,363
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:33:50 pm »
Thanks for the memories Larry
Logged
#JFT97

Online Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:58:09 pm »
Larry Lloyd's final match for the Reds, when he was substituted by Peter Cormack (see reference in profile above) also marked the beginning of a unique Liverpool tradition: the number 5 playing in midfield. Initially it was Cormack, then continued for 20 years by Ray Kennedy and Ronnie Whelan before being pleasingly revived in recent times by Gini Wijnaldum. For those too young to remember the 1-11 days, at every other club the number 5 was a centre-half.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 