Author Topic: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75  (Read 34 times)

Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« on: Today at 12:26:01 pm »
Former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool defender Larry Lloyd dies aged 75

Sorry to hear about this. I know he won more at Forest but he was a key part of Shankly's rebuilt side and won the League and UEFA Cup with us. Fair to say, he wasn't short of self belief either, if you believe the stories!

Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:27:11 pm »
Rest in Peace
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:29:54 pm »
Ah no.  :'(

I used to love watching Larry playing for Liverpool.

RIP Larry. ♥️
