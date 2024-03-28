Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
Author
Topic: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
Sheer Magnetism
Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
«
on:
Today
at 12:26:01 pm »
Former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool defender Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
Sorry to hear about this. I know he won more at Forest but he was a key part of Shankly's rebuilt side and won the League and UEFA Cup with us. Fair to say, he wasn't short of self belief either, if you believe the stories!
disgraced cake
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:27:11 pm »
Rest in Peace
Son of Spion
Re: Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:29:54 pm »
Ah no. :'(
I used to love watching Larry playing for Liverpool.
RIP Larry. ♥️
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Larry Lloyd dies aged 75
