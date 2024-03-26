Poll

Select your winners in the following 3 knockout matches:

Match 5: Red1977
Match 5: child-in-time
Match 6: Musketeer Gripweed
Match 6: Lastrador
Match 7: Sarge
Match 7: Hazell

Voting closes: Today at 08:21:00 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)  (Read 333 times)

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • JFT96
The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« on: Yesterday at 08:21:00 pm »
Welcome to the Jurgen Klopp draft. Our little tribute to one of our greatest ever managers who steps down at the end of the season.

This is an all-time draft where players were picked in 11 different categories relating to the life and career of Jurgen Klopp. All players to be judged on their peak performance, longevity, mentality to win, and how well they would gel as a team.

_____________________________________________________Match 5_______________________________________________________

Red1977                                       V                                           child-in-time

                         

___________________________________________________Match 6_________________________________________________________

  Musketeer Gripweed                                            V                                               Lastrador 

                         

____________________________________________________Match 7________________________________________________________

  Sarge                                                   V                                           Hazell 

                         
                                                                                                                                                             
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:22:13 pm »
Okay, we go again. Apologies for the initial mistake. CIT's team is now as it should be.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,148
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:34:05 pm »
Imagine Mascherano v Keane in the middle in that bottom game. Be an absolute war. Two very good teams there.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,843
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:55:49 am »
I cant remember such a tight draft with a lack of disparity between any of the teams. Someone always turns in at least one stinker or has a shocker or two that compromises the entire lineup. Thats not the car with any of these teams.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:12:01 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:55:49 am
I cant remember such a tight draft with a lack of disparity between any of the teams. Someone always turns in at least one stinker or has a shocker or two that compromises the entire lineup. Thats not the car with any of these teams.

I think some of the eveness is down to taking out the top 20 players. It makes it that little bit less of 'you have player X so you win'. But also everyone drafted well like you say and there were no weak categories really.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,470
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:24:56 pm »
You're all clueless.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:24:56 pm
You're all clueless.

Everyone thinks they have the prettiest wife at home  :P
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,470
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:03:30 pm
Everyone thinks they have the prettiest wife at home  :P

Not me, but I am just taking on the mantle of the Rawk moaning fucker. Who was it that used to meltdown when beaten, fun times ;D
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,914
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:21:58 pm »
AWWYC was a moaning fart.  ;D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,172
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:24:56 pm
You're all clueless.

Gazza and Keane is a receipe for disaster in a Klopp team otherwise your team is one of the best. Keane on his own would fit.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,191
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:12:01 am
I think some of the eveness is down to taking out the top 20 players. It makes it that little bit less of 'you have player X so you win'. But also everyone drafted well like you say and there were no weak categories really.

The banned list was great. It could even be extended to 40 on another draft.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:04:04 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,172
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:57:35 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:30:44 pm
The banned list was great. It could even be extended it to 40 on another draft.

Agree, meant I got to see some new players.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:21:58 pm
AWWYC was a moaning fart.  ;D

Most of my favourite draft memories included his meltdowns though. Was it the Tautogram draft... Carlos Alberto with a C or an A?

Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:30:44 pm
The banned list was great. It could even be extended it to 40 on another draft.

I'd love that. It's definitely a good way of freshening up these drafts without inventing insane rules.

I also want another Circle draft one of these days. Never has a draft driven me to near insanity in the way that one did. For those who missed it, the gist being that each pick you made had to be a teammate of your last pick until your 11th pick which both had to link to your previous pick and your 1st pick. It sounds simple, but it was anything but.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,914
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:38:45 pm »
And who is the creator of that Betts?  8)
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:38:45 pm
And who is the creator of that Betts?  8)

Definitive proof that the typewriter monkey theory is correct.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,914
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:48:16 pm »
 ;D

Don't forget I also created 4/5/6 of Clubs Draft too.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,914
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:49:28 pm »
#DontBreakTheCircle.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:48:16 pm
;D

Don't forget I also created 4/5/6 of Clubs Draft too.

Damn, that's true. 4 of Internationals was yours too, I think.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,914
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:55:25 pm »
Yeah, the spin off of 4/5/6 of Clubs.  :D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:55:25 pm
Yeah, the spin off of 4/5/6 of Clubs.  :D

What's next? 4 of kit colours?  ;D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,928
  • Not Italian
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:00:43 pm »
Yeah, really milked that one idea dry.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,914
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:01:04 pm »
 :D

I have thought of it but mine would be a team that's sponsored by Nike, Adidas, Puma, Reebok etc.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:39:11 pm »
Match 5 - Went for Red by a whisker. Nice to see a different formation from CIT - very Xabi-esque! But IMO it's missing a really great right wingback and someone with a greater skillset than Deschamps to control the midfield. Didier is great at what he does, but with a back three of ball winners behind him that job feels much less important here. Red's team is great all over, though not a fan of Souness being chained up at DM. It holds him back from his best work as a roaming box-to-box general.

Match 6 - Two sides with an identical set-up, but IMO Lastrador has marginally better personnel in key positions. Musk unlucky to come up against such a strong team. Great draft debut though. Last's side is well balanced, though small criticism is Effenberg (similar to Souness above) is not a true DM. Him and Gerrard are very similar in fact. Quite known for 'Hollywood' balls and could get in eachothers way. But here they have enough in attack to see it out.

Match 7 - Neither team quite hits it for me. Both have a few issues. Hazell with Signori in a position where he didn't play his best football, and two sweepers at CB who rarely played in back 4s missing a stopper beside them. However, Sarge also has Zola playing off the wing when he needs to be central to dictate the play, and Gazza a calamity waiting to happen. Sarge has a fantastic defence, but Hazell wins it with a very strong and complimentary midfield 3 and enough in attack to take this.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,191
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:39:11 pm
Match 5 - Went for Red by a whisker. Nice to see a different formation from CIT - very Xabi-esque! But IMO it's missing a really great right wingback and someone with a greater skillset than Deschamps to control the midfield. Didier is great at what he does, but with a back three of ball winners behind him that job feels much less important here. Red's team is great all over, though not a fan of Souness being chained up at DM. It holds him back from his best work as a roaming box-to-box general.

Match 6 - Two sides with an identical set-up, but IMO Lastrador has marginally better personnel in key positions. Musk unlucky to come up against such a strong team. Great draft debut though. Last's side is well balanced, though small criticism is Effenberg (similar to Souness above) is not a true DM. Him and Gerrard are very similar in fact. Quite known for 'Hollywood' balls and could get in eachothers way. But here they have enough in attack to see it out.

Match 7 - Neither team quite hits it for me. Both have a few issues. Hazell with Signori in a position where he didn't play his best football, and two sweepers at CB who rarely played in back 4s missing a stopper beside them. However, Sarge also has Zola playing off the wing when he needs to be central to dictate the play, and Gazza a calamity waiting to happen. Sarge has a fantastic defence, but Hazell wins it with a very strong and complimentary midfield 3 and enough in attack to take this.

I was thinking, in terms of flexibility, especially if we start from the back with the keeper. Lahm could invert ala Klopp with Vogts tucking in, Rivaldo can go right and Iniesta naturally likes to go left which would free up Souness to make forays up field, to play his pass and move game.. Didn't want to draw arrows all over the place though  ;D

Love Musk's front three. A proper blast from the past and all were top players.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:06:16 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:07:54 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 05:46:13 pm
I was thinking, in terms of flexibility, especially if we start  from the back with the keeper. Lahm could invert ala Klopp with Vogts tucking in, Rivaldo can go right and Iniesta naturally likes to go left which would free up Souness to make forays up field, to play his pass and move game.. Didn't want to draw arrows all over the place though  ;D

Love Musk's front three. A proper blast from the past and all were top players.

Yeah, it's true all players would in reality be flexible and not glued to their positions. But for the purpose of deciding here, there needs to be some way of discerning 'weaknesses' and deciding a winner  :)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,507
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:39:11 pm

Match 7 - Neither team quite hits it for me. Both have a few issues. Hazell with Signori in a position where he didn't play his best football, and two sweepers at CB who rarely played in back 4s missing a stopper beside them. However, Sarge also has Zola playing off the wing when he needs to be central to dictate the play, and Gazza a calamity waiting to happen. Sarge has a fantastic defence, but Hazell wins it with a very strong and complimentary midfield 3 and enough in attack to take this.

You're not looking at the whole pie. This isn't just a team that's been thrown together, it's been carefully constructed, not just put together because they starry names; I've got them working on things. Your criticism of having 2 sweepers together is blown apart by having them actually work together as a pair:



Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Knockout Matches 5-7 (take 2)
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:31:33 pm »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 