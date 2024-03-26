Match 5 - Went for Red by a whisker. Nice to see a different formation from CIT - very Xabi-esque! But IMO it's missing a really great right wingback and someone with a greater skillset than Deschamps to control the midfield. Didier is great at what he does, but with a back three of ball winners behind him that job feels much less important here. Red's team is great all over, though not a fan of Souness being chained up at DM. It holds him back from his best work as a roaming box-to-box general.



Match 6 - Two sides with an identical set-up, but IMO Lastrador has marginally better personnel in key positions. Musk unlucky to come up against such a strong team. Great draft debut though. Last's side is well balanced, though small criticism is Effenberg (similar to Souness above) is not a true DM. Him and Gerrard are very similar in fact. Quite known for 'Hollywood' balls and could get in eachothers way. But here they have enough in attack to see it out.



Match 7 - Neither team quite hits it for me. Both have a few issues. Hazell with Signori in a position where he didn't play his best football, and two sweepers at CB who rarely played in back 4s missing a stopper beside them. However, Sarge also has Zola playing off the wing when he needs to be central to dictate the play, and Gazza a calamity waiting to happen. Sarge has a fantastic defence, but Hazell wins it with a very strong and complimentary midfield 3 and enough in attack to take this.