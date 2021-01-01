Tierney Vs Coote in a fight to the death?
Two cowardly sides afraid to lose that half. Hopefully we see a brawl and few reds or injuries second half
Nodded off watching this and the ads at half time woke me up. Must be a classic
That boring they're talking about Game of Thrones
He's turning into the lad from the meme with his missus and the matching white teeth, cook all their scran in an air fryer, ITV 2, leased Range Rover etc etc
Everytime the camera pans to Pep he's spitting. What's wrong with him?!
DeanoHe's a secret lemonade drinker
HT: Man City (0.52) 0-0 (0.54) Arsenal
Jesus had to score
Taylor has brought this all on himself. Forgotten his yellow card since minute one.
