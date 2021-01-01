« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March  (Read 11316 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #800 on: Today at 05:33:13 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 05:32:13 pm
Tierney Vs Coote in a fight to the death?

The Ref would spoil it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #801 on: Today at 05:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 05:27:19 pm
Two cowardly sides afraid to lose that half. Hopefully we see a brawl and few reds or injuries second half

It kind of makes sense for Arsenal, stay in the game as they know DB won't last for ninety minutes and then open the game up at the end and snatch a win. That's what they will be hoping for.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #802 on: Today at 05:34:24 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 05:32:44 pm
Nodded off watching this and the ads at half time woke me up. Must be a classic

Same. Perfect game to catch up on that lost hours sleep last night with the clocks changing.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #803 on: Today at 05:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 05:26:19 pm
That boring they're talking about Game of Thrones :lmao

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #804 on: Today at 05:35:56 pm »
Everytime the camera pans to Pep he's spitting. What's wrong with him?!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #805 on: Today at 05:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 05:31:12 pm
He's turning into the lad from the meme with his missus and the matching white teeth, cook all their scran in an air fryer, ITV 2, leased Range Rover etc etc
Deano
He's a secret lemonade drinker
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #806 on: Today at 05:37:05 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 05:35:56 pm
Everytime the camera pans to Pep he's spitting. What's wrong with him?!

Beak gives you a dry mouthapparently.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #807 on: Today at 05:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 05:37:01 pm
Deano
He's a secret lemonade drinker

Definitely lager tops in Benidorm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #808 on: Today at 05:38:04 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #809 on: Today at 05:38:54 pm »
On right that on Easter Day, Saka rose from the dead.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #810 on: Today at 05:39:00 pm »
Worst game I've ever seen and I'm not even watching it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #811 on: Today at 05:39:01 pm »
Nasty injury for Saka here.

Oh no, he noticed his team wanted to attack again and is now fine.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #812 on: Today at 05:39:50 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 05:35:56 pm
Everytime the camera pans to Pep he's spitting. What's wrong with him?!

Its really weird spit as well, like something from a vintage 70s porno cum shot
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #813 on: Today at 05:40:19 pm »
Hilarious from Saka then.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #814 on: Today at 05:40:29 pm »
Taylor 😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #815 on: Today at 05:40:31 pm »
First half Xg.  :D

https://twitter.com/xGPhilosophy/status/1774471118109179935

Quote
HT: Man City (0.52) 0-0 (0.54) Arsenal
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #816 on: Today at 05:40:33 pm »
It's getting more juicy now.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #817 on: Today at 05:40:36 pm »
Hahaha. Lego head getting upset because Manchesters Tony Taylor is being a Manc
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #818 on: Today at 05:40:58 pm »
Joke from Taylor. He's literally gone out there telling himself he won't book anyone today and that's that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #819 on: Today at 05:41:12 pm »
Taylor has brought this all on himself. Forgotten his yellow card since minute one.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #820 on: Today at 05:41:12 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 05:35:56 pm
Everytime the camera pans to Pep he's spitting. What's wrong with him?!

How long have you got?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #821 on: Today at 05:41:17 pm »
Wythenshaws own about to make it all about himself
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #822 on: Today at 05:41:17 pm »
Jesus had to score
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #823 on: Today at 05:41:22 pm »
Haha kicking off finally, excellent
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #824 on: Today at 05:41:28 pm »
KDB isn't allowed to get booked then?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #825 on: Today at 05:41:34 pm »
Something almost happened then.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #826 on: Today at 05:41:37 pm »
Haaland had 7 touches in the first half.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #827 on: Today at 05:41:42 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #828 on: Today at 05:41:43 pm »
Club 115 could do with Jack Squealish coming on to win them some dodgy free-kicks - where is the £100Million man?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #829 on: Today at 05:41:46 pm »
We are better than both of these
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #830 on: Today at 05:42:12 pm »
Anthony Taylor trying to be the 'cool' referee by letting everything go but he's lost all control here.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #831 on: Today at 05:42:30 pm »
Why are loads of players allowed to abuse the ref?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #832 on: Today at 05:42:32 pm »
An exhibition of diving and moaning.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #833 on: Today at 05:42:35 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:41:12 pm
Taylor has brought this all on himself. Forgotten his yellow card since minute one.

Yep. See the League Cup final. There's a difference between letting the game flow and this. Prime opportunity for players to get injured
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #834 on: Today at 05:42:37 pm »
Taylor terrified of booking anyone in case he might have to book them again, and make that big call. The refs in this league are such cowards.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #835 on: Today at 05:42:47 pm »
Arsenals diving is farcical
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #836 on: Today at 05:42:48 pm »
Must have forgot his cards for this match.

Letting it go - Thats not what he should be doing though is it Gary you tit
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #837 on: Today at 05:42:52 pm »
City have started poorly this half.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #838 on: Today at 05:42:53 pm »
Taylor is not to be outdone for worst ref of the day!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #839 on: Today at 05:43:01 pm »
I reckon i can run faster than De Bruyne.
