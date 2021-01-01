« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March

  Hymer Red
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #320 on: Today at 08:37:26 pm
So the Mancs have the last ditch clearance if that dont work its the post or the bar or the lino or the ref or VAR
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

  Nick110581
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #321 on: Today at 08:37:47 pm
United has their Cup Final against us.

They will be up for it again next Sunday too.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

  SamLad
  Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #322 on: Today at 08:37:52 pm
that's not a yellow?  hahahahaha
  MonsLibpool
  Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #323 on: Today at 08:38:58 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:37:47 pm
United has their Cup Final against us.

They will be up for it again next Sunday too.
They were crap against us in the FA cup.

They are just crap.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #324 on: Today at 08:39:07 pm
Did Toney bet on no goals this half
  Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
ItzdoctorZ
Reply #325 on: Today at 08:39:26 pm
How have Brentford not scored yet ffs
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #326 on: Today at 08:39:52 pm
How many chances to Brentford want?

I've seen this script before, spawny United 1-0 win incoming.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #327 on: Today at 08:40:01 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:38:58 pm
They were crap against us in the FA cup.

They are just crap.

They created a lot of chances and tried.

We should have hammered them in second half though.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #328 on: Today at 08:41:10 pm
Deflection? Penalty? In off Hojlunds arse when hes looking in the opposite direction?

Intrigued to see how theyll pull off their latest undeserved victory.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #329 on: Today at 08:41:21 pm
Oooooo NbC commentator says it was a foul on Mainoo.

He didn't get the memo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #330 on: Today at 08:41:25 pm
MU leading a charmed life so far
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #331 on: Today at 08:41:59 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 08:41:10 pm
Deflection? Penalty? In off Hojlunds arse when hes looking in the opposite direction?

Intrigued to see how theyll pull off their latest undeserved victory.

By someone who should have been sent off
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #332 on: Today at 08:42:42 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:40:01 pm
They created a lot of chances and tried.

We should have hammered them in second half though.
We should have. Very poor team (not individuals).

It's weird how they manage to withstand pressure in every game.
  Hazell
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #333 on: Today at 08:43:25 pm
Impressive from Brentford so far. I know they play long ball and dive against us but they seem to actually play good football against average sides.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #334 on: Today at 08:44:33 pm
come on Brentford!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #335 on: Today at 08:45:58 pm
what a dumb fucking foul.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #336 on: Today at 08:48:02 pm
MU are crap.  unfortunately B'ford's finishing is crap as well.
  rushyman
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #337 on: Today at 08:50:21 pm
Shame Brentford are inept in front of goal

Obvious, ill deserved shite 0-1/0-2 coming up. If you took all the wins off United they should've lost in the last 10 years they'd be in league 1. Truly incredible spawn
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

  1892tillforever
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
Reply #338 on: Today at 08:51:19 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:50:21 pm
Shame Brentford are inept in front of goal

Obvious, ill deserved shite 0-1/0-2 coming up. If you took all the wins off United they should've lost in the last 10 years they'd be in league 1. Truly incredible spawn
Understat says they should have the same points as Forest.
