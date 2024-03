The bottom 6 teams have 20 points from their collective last 36 games. Burnley are the "in form" team with 6 points from 6 games.



Everton have 2 points from 6 games and not only have they not dropped any places, they've gained ground on Brentford.



Luton and Sheff Utd both throwing away commanding leads in recent matches hasn't helped that stat. If Luton had won against Bournemouth it would be looking grim for Everton.It feels like the points deduction has distracted from how bad Everton have been. I get the impression that the natives are getting restless though so Dyche needs to be wary of the Bullens Wall.