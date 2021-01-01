Palace 1-0 Forest
Everton very fortunate to not have a pen called against them.
Which 3 o'clock is everyone watching guys?
I want Spurs to win so that they can increase the gap on United.
Tottenham are the sort of team who could lose to Luton and then beat Arsenal, they are still widely unpredictable.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Christ, how slow is your stream?
That Chelsea pen is an awful decision, to then send the lad and Kompany off makes it even worse. Think the ref in question will have a the next round of fixtures off and Burnley will get a nice framed letter of apology from Howard Webb.
Not watching.
Sums refereeing up though doesn't it. Make a terrible decision, then double down on it when players rightly complain. The Club ends up getting punished, whilst the officials just crack on towards their next fuck up.
That dickhead gave the pen, btw has he been involved with a LFC game since he "forgot" to tell his mate we scored a goal at Spurs.
Now we're talking, anyting to fuck that shower over, as well as spurs growing a set.....Or the other way around?See, just talking about them has made me go all spursy and bottle it!
There you go.
