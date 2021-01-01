« previous next »
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #200 on: Today at 03:48:07 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:47:29 pm
Palace 1-0 Forest

Christ, how slow is your stream?
Offline lfc_col

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #201 on: Today at 03:49:08 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:45:05 pm
Everton very fortunate to not have a pen called against them.

The foul was committed by the next beckenbaur well they way they got on about him
Online rawcusk8

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #202 on: Today at 03:49:39 pm »
That Chelsea pen is an awful decision, to then send the lad and Kompany off makes it even worse. Think the ref in question will have a the next round of fixtures off and Burnley will get a nice framed letter of apology from Howard Webb.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #203 on: Today at 03:50:11 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:48:27 pm
Which 3 o'clock is everyone watching guys?
 
I went with Bournemouth for 20 mins then up to Sheffield...........................best league in the world! Open to suggestions for the second half,might stick on some music.
Online CHOPPER

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #204 on: Today at 03:50:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:23:52 pm
I want Spurs to win so that they can increase the gap on United.

Now we're talking, anyting to fuck that shower over, as well as spurs growing a set.....

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:32:56 pm
Tottenham are the sort of team who could lose to Luton and then beat Arsenal, they are still widely unpredictable.

Or the other way around?



See, just talking about them has made me go all spursy and bottle it! ;D
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #205 on: Today at 03:50:22 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:48:07 pm
Christ, how slow is your stream?

Not watching.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #206 on: Today at 03:51:35 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:49:39 pm
That Chelsea pen is an awful decision, to then send the lad and Kompany off makes it even worse. Think the ref in question will have a the next round of fixtures off and Burnley will get a nice framed letter of apology from Howard Webb.

Sums refereeing up though doesn't it. Make a terrible decision, then double down on it when players rightly complain. The Club ends up getting punished, whilst the officials just crack on towards their next fuck up.
Online CHOPPER

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #207 on: Today at 03:53:10 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:50:22 pm
Not watching.



Well your pigeons need to fly a bit faster then.
Online istvan kozma

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #208 on: Today at 03:55:01 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:51:35 pm
Sums refereeing up though doesn't it. Make a terrible decision, then double down on it when players rightly complain. The Club ends up getting punished, whilst the officials just crack on towards their next fuck up.
That dickhead gave the pen, btw has he been involved with a LFC game since he "forgot" to tell his mate we scored a goal at Spurs.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #209 on: Today at 04:01:17 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 03:55:01 pm
That dickhead gave the pen, btw has he been involved with a LFC game since he "forgot" to tell his mate we scored a goal at Spurs.

They'll not doubt low key bring him back in. Probably League Cup 3rd round.
Online Legs

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #210 on: Today at 04:03:27 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 03:55:01 pm
That dickhead gave the pen, btw has he been involved with a LFC game since he "forgot" to tell his mate we scored a goal at Spurs.

No he isnt allowed to do our games this season.
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #211 on: Today at 04:10:25 pm »
Spurs 1-1 Luton But it's an OG

VAR checking..goal stands
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #212 on: Today at 04:10:39 pm »
Chelsea :lmao
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #213 on: Today at 04:11:07 pm »
I tell you what, Dominic Calvert Lewin can win a header! ...........................and that's literally it but BOY can he win a header!!!
Online farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #214 on: Today at 04:12:00 pm »
Brilliant own goal that
Online Eeyore

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #215 on: Today at 04:12:32 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 03:55:01 pm
That dickhead gave the pen, btw has he been involved with a LFC game since he "forgot" to tell his mate we scored a goal at Spurs.

Darren England hasn't been a VAR on any game since the Spurs game.

Bizarrely though for a Ref they don't trust to be a VAR he has refereed 6 Prem games, 9 EFL games and 3 FA Cup games since then.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #216 on: Today at 04:12:53 pm »
Very lucky Spurs. Werner would have missed that  :D
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #217 on: Today at 04:17:18 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 03:50:20 pm
Now we're talking, anyting to fuck that shower over, as well as spurs growing a set.....

Or the other way around?



See, just talking about them has made me go all spursy and bottle it! ;D

There you go. :D
Online CHOPPER

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #218 on: Today at 04:19:52 pm »
