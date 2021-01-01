« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March  (Read 1960 times)

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #160 on: Today at 02:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:31:49 pm
Heads have gone since that ridicuilous pen, no excuses though.

The goal was coming before that. Moyes just sat back and invited the pressure.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #161 on: Today at 02:36:00 pm »
I don't wanna hear any excuses on injuries.They happen. Get on with it.
Online Brain Potter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #162 on: Today at 02:36:03 pm »
Soucek really should have equalised then.
Online stoa

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:36:16 pm »
How does he not head that?
Online whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:39:13 pm »
100 min is standard finish now
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:39:53 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 02:39:13 pm
100 min is standard finish now

23 minutes injury time in the game
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:40:40 pm »
I just turned it on on 93 mins and all I've heard about is Newcastle injuries. Did they not come back from 3-1 down to win?
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:42:34 pm »
Moyes is one of very few managers who can turn such an easy win in to a defeat.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:42:54 pm »
Joe Cole: "That's why the owners have bought this club" it's not though is it, Joe you numbskull?
Online whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:39:53 pm
23 minutes injury time in the game

Oh wow .. only switched on near the end
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:45:58 pm »
Kalvin Phillips could be Moyes' downfall at Westham. Such an unnecessary signing.

What does he add?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:46:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:45:58 pm
Kalvin Phillips could be Moyes' downfall at Westham. Such an unnecessary signing.

What does he add?

Mistakes, lot and lots of mistakes.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:47:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:45:58 pm
Kalvin Phillips could be Moyes' downfall at Westham. Such an unnecessary signing.

What does he add?

Jeopardy?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:47:56 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:46:37 pm
Mistakes, lot and lots of mistakes.
2 passes in 30 minutes...
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th - 31st March
« Reply #174 on: Today at 02:48:27 pm »
Which 3 o'clock is everyone watching?
