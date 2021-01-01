« previous next »
Author Topic: Three Body Problem (Netflix)

Kashinoda

Re: Three Body Problem (Netflix)
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:41:48 pm
Benedict Wong was great and always is.

Show was alright but got a bit meh towards the end, started skipping just to wrap it up.
kaesarsosei

Re: Three Body Problem (Netflix)
Reply #41 on: Today at 01:30:22 pm
Watched all but the last one now. To be honest, I expected a dip in quality after the insane episode 5 based on some of the previous posts here but I really enjoyed eps 6 and 7 (has anyone seen a ropey movie called Ghost Ship? Its pretty bad but has an incredible opening 10 minutes that is reminiscent of the Panama Canal scene).

As for the actors, I think they are all fine.

I think this show does the best job of straddling sci-fi and actual real physics that I have seen. The only two stretches are the nano-fibers and the hibernation machine but I can live with that. I also read something about nuclear-pulse propulsion years ago so that to me is fair game.
