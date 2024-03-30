Didn't read this thread till I finished the series...and haven't read the books either...so was somewhat surprised at the reaction to Blackthorn?....thought he was great personally...an effective oafish, impulsive and reckless counterpart to the ritualistic, ceremonial and deeply held stoic values of the Japanese culture he landed in.....a key character and excellently portrayed by Cosmo Jarvis...thoroughly enjoyed his very apparent influences - Oliver Reed, Hopkins, Richard Harris et al - a suitably old fashioned performance in what was a pleasingly old fashioned, epic TV series ....
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
