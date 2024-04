I don't know about top5 but its close. I think shows like The Wire, Sopranos, Breaking Bad are on a higher level just because of the volume of episodes and the sustained quality over years. But I also think minute-for-minute Chernobyl is the best TV ever made with its only 5 episodes and this is up there with it and will stay with me for a long time.



I started watching this thinking it would be cool to see some samurai armies waving Katanas around and by the end I was so happy I never got to see that.



Never got the hate for Cosmo Jarvis during the show, thought he was fantastic the whole way through but basically anyone in this could win an Emmy for their performance and Anna Sawai almost certainly will.



The only negative for me is where to go from here. I don't know how it can be followed up - thinking of something like The Terror which was also a fantastic season 1 based on an equally fantastic book but then they pulled Season2 out of nowhere and it was shite.