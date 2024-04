no need for the Blackthorn as an old man bits - for me, didn't add to the episode and takes away the tension from the scene of Anjin-sama attempting to commit Seppuku. Also, no matter the budget and greatness of the costume etc, putting grey hair and wrinkles on a younger man, doesn't convincingly make him look old

Spoiler

You can see old man Blackthorne has Mariko's cross. You can see Blackthorne dropping the cross into the water. Old man Blackthorne is the future that might have been, his dream of returning to England as the first Englishman to reach Japan, and making it big. But still holding onto Mariko. That never happens, and even if he wanted it to happen, Toranaga confirms he'd never let it happen. Instead, Blackthorne lets go of that dream, and Mariko being his sole link with Japan, and throws himself into Japan as symbolised by Ajiro joining him as one to pull the wreckage from the sea. Although the break is Blackthorne thinking of that dream, saying Fuck it, and going full bore Japan by committing seppuku to make his statement to Toranaga.