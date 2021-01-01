Poll

Who do we think it'll be

Liverpool
Arsenal
Manchester City
Howard Webb and his PGMOL boys
Who is going to win the title now in the run in?

Andy @ Allerton!

Who is going to win the title now in the run in?
« on: Today at 07:23:40 am »
So, obviously Liverpool should be on + whatever it would have been had it not been for consistent and usual 'mistakes' that have all gone against Liverpool.

Obviously Spurs could have been a couple of points, Arsenal as well. City as well. Probably been more given the laughable decisions all season, so yeah, Liverpool should be clear with a nice little gap.

Football has little to do with those at the top as we've all seen, so who gets the title at the end of the season.

I'm honestly thinking that we should campaign for PGMOL - Howard Webb and his boys to be presented with the title at the end of the season. They've done more to win it than any club side.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Who is going to win the title now in the run in?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:25:23 am »
Well we'd be 5 points clear if not for the PGMOL so it's going to be hard to overcome Abu Dhabi and them. Personally i think there is an obvious agenda to stop us from winning it.
