They are doing that though. It's clear they are targetting what they see as the leaders to serve as a warning to others. Perhaps it needs greater effort. But Andy is talking about blanket bans. Everyone is banned, and that can only lead to tit for tat. Clubs need to work with police and government to solve this, not arbitrarily ban all fans.



1 person is not the leaders, it was fucking thousands yesterday and its not just when they play us, they sing "without killing anyone" when they aren't playing us, they sing nothing but fucking songs about us, most of their merchandise on sale on the stalls is about us, more than about them, they've had "you're not playing Liverpool" chanted at them at away grounds, they're fucking pathetic as a fanbase.The away fans who don't sing it do fuck all about the ones who do, so ban the fucking lot of them until they get their own house in order. If 1500 of ours sang Munich songs at O/T, I'd fully understand a blanket ban on ours. The PL will only do anything when the entire away end is empty at Anfield and Sky has to explain that LFC banned them due to Hillsborough songs