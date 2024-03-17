Poll

Their sick chanting is beyond a joke. They are disgusting horrible bastards. Should steps be made

Yeah. Ban them from Anfield. Ban us from Old Trafford. These sick fucks are pathetic
No. Leave it as it is
Author Topic: Should Manchester United fans be banned from Anfield and our fans from there  (Read 928 times)

Barneylfc

Re: Should Manchester United fans be banned from Anfield and our fans from there
Reply #40 on: Today at 12:27:45 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:16:40 pm
They are doing that though. It's clear they are targetting what they see as the leaders to serve as a warning to others. Perhaps it needs greater effort. But Andy is talking about blanket bans. Everyone is banned, and that can only lead to tit for tat. Clubs need to work with police and government to solve this, not arbitrarily ban all fans.

The club has claimed to be working with those for years now.
It clearly hasn't worked.

Clubs have had to play in front of empty stadiums because of racist chanting. I'd hazard a guess that not every person in the stadium during those incidents were involved in it, but the punishment was stadium closures.

Bayern fans are banned from travelling to the Emirates because despite previous warnings and fines, they threw flares onto the pitch against Lazio.

This should be treated in exactly the same way. They've had ample opportunity to address this and sort it. Nothing has changed. So ban them until they fix it.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Should Manchester United fans be banned from Anfield and our fans from there
Reply #41 on: Today at 12:32:01 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:16:40 pm
They are doing that though. It's clear they are targetting what they see as the leaders to serve as a warning to others. Perhaps it needs greater effort. But Andy is talking about blanket bans. Everyone is banned, and that can only lead to tit for tat. Clubs need to work with police and government to solve this, not arbitrarily ban all fans.

I already said that I'm Ok with us not going there either.

Surely the aim at this time should be to eradicate this disgusting stuff?

The club has been working at addressing it. That has failed. The police have made some arrests. That hasn't stopped it happening.

Something drastic needs to happen or we'll still hear this shite in 20 years. Why should people who survived or people that have lost loved ones or family have to hear that shite every game?
Kalito

Re: Should Manchester United fans be banned from Anfield and our fans from there
Reply #42 on: Today at 12:43:15 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:25:43 am
No. A handful of wankers on both sides doesn't justify labelling several thousand people with the same moniker.
A handful? FFS.

60,000 of these c*nts were singing vile disgusting shit.

You're as bad as the fucking presenters/broadcasters!
Baby Huey

Re: Should Manchester United fans be banned from Anfield and our fans from there
Reply #43 on: Today at 12:44:57 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:04:52 pm
There were arrests made by the GMP so clearly 1] they are not putting up with it 2] not every single fan is in favour of the chanting.
https://theathletic.com/5348763/2024/03/17/fa-police-tragedy-chanting-man-utd-liverpool/
And for those saying I am coming across horrendously, I don't care, I am not going to glibly label everyone a criminal just because I am upset my team lost. That's what they do on GOT.
I'm not upset that my team lost, I've seen us lose hundreds of games. I am though upset that once again survivors of Hillsborough have to listen to the bile that this and other clubs fans sing about the deaths of 97 people. Yesterday was the worst we've heard, and it triggers people. As for arresting one/two people, that'll put a dent in the singing...
rob1966

Re: Should Manchester United fans be banned from Anfield and our fans from there
Reply #44 on: Today at 12:45:48 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:16:40 pm
They are doing that though. It's clear they are targetting what they see as the leaders to serve as a warning to others. Perhaps it needs greater effort. But Andy is talking about blanket bans. Everyone is banned, and that can only lead to tit for tat. Clubs need to work with police and government to solve this, not arbitrarily ban all fans.

1 person is not the leaders, it was fucking thousands yesterday and its not just when they play us, they sing "without killing anyone" when they aren't playing us, they sing nothing but fucking songs about us, most of their merchandise on sale on the stalls is about us, more than about them, they've had "you're not playing Liverpool" chanted at them at away grounds, they're fucking pathetic as a fanbase.

The away fans who don't sing it do fuck all about the ones who do, so ban the fucking lot of them until they get their own house in order. If 1500 of ours sang Munich songs at O/T, I'd fully understand a blanket ban on ours. The PL will only do anything when the entire away end is empty at Anfield and Sky has to explain that LFC banned them due to Hillsborough songs
DonkeyWan

Re: Should Manchester United fans be banned from Anfield and our fans from there
Reply #45 on: Today at 12:48:04 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:32:01 pm
I already said that I'm Ok with us not going there either.

Surely the aim at this time should be to eradicate this disgusting stuff?

The club has been working at addressing it. That has failed. The police have made some arrests. That hasn't stopped it happening.

Something drastic needs to happen or we'll still hear this shite in 20 years. Why should people who survived or people that have lost loved ones or family have to hear that shite every game?
Well, that's fair enough. I admit that 'handful' was not helpful, but I cannot abide blanket bans, to me that is the last resort of the truly desperate. I agree it should be eradicated, I don't agree blanket bans work, that only serves to let it fester and create a blame culture.
Crosby Nick

Re: Should Manchester United fans be banned from Anfield and our fans from there
Reply #46 on: Today at 12:57:50 pm
Perhaps man of the people Sir Jim could put a statement out. Not that it would make any difference.
rob1966

Re: Should Manchester United fans be banned from Anfield and our fans from there
Reply #47 on: Today at 01:26:50 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:48:04 pm
Well, that's fair enough. I admit that 'handful' was not helpful, but I cannot abide blanket bans, to me that is the last resort of the truly desperate. I agree it should be eradicated, I don't agree blanket bans work, that only serves to let it fester and create a blame culture.

Its 35 years this year that they've been singing this now, not only is it nowhere near stopping, at least two generations of supporters have been introduced to that ground and been taught and encouraged to sing the Hillsborough songs. At what point does it become truly desperate? 40 years? 45 years, 50 years?

They bring their kids up to hate us, my kids were calling "fucking Scouse bastards" by 11/12 yr olds who saw them in Liverpool shirts, that's a response that is taught and encouraged. Go into a shop in Eccles or Salford and ask for something with a Scouse accent and see the looks you get, you may as well say "I've just shagged your wife and your daughter, she was great at sucking my dick", cos the reaction is the same
markmywords

Re: Should Manchester United fans be banned from Anfield and our fans from there
Reply #48 on: Today at 01:43:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:57:50 pm
Perhaps man of the people Sir Jim could put a statement out. Not that it would make any difference.

Maybe our players should mention it post match, (esp after a victory),  people are complaining about nothing being said, but our paid employees need to lead from the front, perhaps.

Many Internet fans complain about Carra, but he is the only commentator that calls it out during games as well.  This chanting needs attention

I'm not saying Jim shouldn't either
Crosby Nick

Re: Should Manchester United fans be banned from Anfield and our fans from there
Reply #49 on: Today at 01:46:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:26:50 pm
"I've just shagged your wife and your daughter, she was great at sucking my dick", cos the reaction is the same

Is that one and the same person?
vblfc

Re: Should Manchester United fans be banned from Anfield and our fans from there
Reply #50 on: Today at 01:52:24 pm
Some good points in this thread and it highlights it definitely needs relooked at. I was actually surprised it was so loud and clear yesterday. I sort of think I expected better (no idea why) 
Would be a good topic for Klopp to talk about - even (proper) United fans have grudging respect for him and his principles. It would then get proper coverage and maybe proper actions.   
It certainly needs relooked at - its an elephant in the room after yesterday.
rob1966

Re: Should Manchester United fans be banned from Anfield and our fans from there
Reply #51 on: Today at 01:59:55 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:46:34 pm
Is that one and the same person?

