No. A handful of wankers on both sides doesn't justify labelling several thousand people with the same moniker.



I take it you don't go the game? This is not "a handful", this is the whole of the away end and the majority of the home crowd at Old Trafford.I've been going the game for over 60 years and yesterday was the most concerted effort at goading us with hateful bilious songs. This has been going on for decades now, and as someone who was at Hillsborough, lost a friend that day, I'd have banned any fan base that attacks the memory of the 97 day. There will have been lots of Reds there yesterday who still have issues with that day in Sheffield, why should we have to put up with this?