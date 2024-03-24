Fernando Torres / Cat 11 / A player who represents Klopp's ideology of heavy metal Football.A goal machine that would have had Klopp purring. Klopp likes his forwards to have pace and strength and be able to beat a man and finish. Torres was a terror, and hard working, often chasing down and pressuring defenders into making mistake's to win the ball back and score. In transition in a Klopp side Torres pace and powerful running would be a perfect outlet for a rapid counter. Some consider Darwin Nunez to be in the Torres mould, causing chaos. Torres at his peak was unstoppable. Klopp has had some wonderful forwards, the finishing of Lewendowski, the trickery of Salah, the strength and directness of Mane, the guile of Firmino. Torres had a little bit of all these qualities and he could do it all in the blink of an eye. he was heavy metal personified.