The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #120 on: March 24, 2024, 02:44:52 pm
Managed a club they played for - Stuart Pearce

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #121 on: March 24, 2024, 02:58:39 pm
German/Blonde- Guido Buchwald

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #122 on: March 24, 2024, 03:16:58 pm
Cat 4. Height of at least 191cm

Vincent Kompany

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #123 on: March 24, 2024, 05:30:18 pm
[1] A player who played for Liverpool in one of our 6 European Cup/Champions League wins (must have appeared in the final) - Joe Gomez

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #124 on: March 24, 2024, 05:36:12 pm
Robert Jarni



Player- Manager

Hajduk Split
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #125 on: March 24, 2024, 05:44:52 pm
Rivaldo / Cat 9 / appeared in a TV commercial.



Singing with Denilson and Roberto Carlos in Los ColaCao ad: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x339jmm
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #126 on: March 24, 2024, 06:30:20 pm
Oliver Kahn [2] A very very blond German



Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #127 on: March 24, 2024, 07:12:30 pm
Bastian Schweinsteiger (cat 7 - 342 appearances for Bayern)


Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #128 on: March 24, 2024, 07:52:29 pm
Category 7 - Gennaro Gattuso


Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #129 on: March 24, 2024, 08:01:06 pm
Cat. 4: Height at least 191cm:

Thibaut Courtois



Cat. 11: Klopp player.

Michael Ballack.



Complete midfield player in attack and defence, good height, power, mobility. Captained sides, a good professional. He would look great in the Gini role, pressing aggressively, getting shots in.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #130 on: March 24, 2024, 08:12:30 pm
Arrigo Sacchi player -

Christian Panucci

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #131 on: March 24, 2024, 08:28:15 pm
Antonio Cabrini (cat 11)


What TAA and Andy Robertson are doing today, Cabrini did 40 years ago. A winger turned defender, he was a player who revolutionised the full back position in Italian football. An examplary professional, who never smoked or drank, something uncommon for those days in football in general, excellent set piece taker, strong in the air, who also possessed immense passing and crossing ability. He was Mr Reliable as he rarely put a foot wrong. His goal scoring record wasn't too shabby either - 53 goals in 440 games for Juve.


Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #132 on: March 24, 2024, 10:27:40 pm
Fernando Hierro [7] 325+ league appearances

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #133 on: March 24, 2024, 10:59:27 pm
Fernando Torres / Cat 11 / A player who represents Klopp's ideology of heavy metal Football.



A goal machine that would have had Klopp purring. Klopp likes his forwards to have pace and strength and be able to beat a man and finish. Torres was a terror, and hard working, often chasing down and pressuring defenders into making mistake's to win the ball back and score. In transition in a Klopp side Torres pace and powerful running would be a perfect outlet for a rapid counter. Some consider Darwin Nunez to be in the Torres mould, causing chaos. Torres at his peak was unstoppable. Klopp has had some wonderful forwards, the finishing of Lewendowski, the trickery of Salah, the strength and directness of Mane, the guile of Firmino. Torres had a little bit of all these qualities and he could do it all in the blink of an eye. he was heavy metal personified.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 01:49:41 am
Ricardo Carvalho



Goal celebration

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ugLlRgsj5Do?start=260" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ugLlRgsj5Do?start=260</a>
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 07:39:07 am
[3] A player who wore the 19 shirt at pro level - Yaya Toure

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 08:56:54 am
Cat 3. A player wearing 19

Wim Suurbier

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 01:25:02 pm
Cat 7- Paco Gento

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 02:45:44 pm
Played under Sacchi - Reiziger

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 05:46:45 pm
Gianfranco Zola

Arrigo Sacchi

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 06:07:21 pm
Philippe Coutinho - Played under Klopp
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 07:12:11 pm
Fernando Redondo - Klopp "Heavy Metal" Football


Every Heavy Metal Klopp team has press-resistant midfielders who do the defensive dirty work as well. Whether it is Wijnaldum, Thiago, Gundogan or MaCallister. Without this quality, it's very difficult to create those fast transition attacking moves.

Redondo is perhaps one of the most skillful and press-resistant defensive mid-fielder ever. Perfect for Klopp and my team
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 07:23:42 pm
Played for Sacchi - Ciro Ferrara

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 07:56:48 pm
Paul Ince
Cat 4





Ter Stegen
Cat 2


Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 08:06:36 pm
Hevy Metal - Hugo Sanchez



One of the best finishers I have ever seen. A poacher. Great off the last defenders shoulder. And a bit acrobatic. He is that generations Mo Salah. A no brainer that Klopp would have him.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 08:14:37 pm
Edwin Van Der Sar- Taller than 1.91m

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 09:08:27 pm
Thomas Häßler

Standing at just over 5'5", Thomas Hassler was rather short for a holding midfielder. But in spite of his sleight stature, he was a phenomenal player who enjoyed a successful career in Germany and Italy.

Haessler was German Footballer of the Year in 1989 and 1992, and in the latter year he finished third in Ballon d'Or voting. And although he never won any titles at club level, he won the World Cup in 1990 and the 1996 European Championship.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 09:21:58 pm
Heavy metal footballer - Angel Di Maria



Tireless, creative, combative, committed. Defensively very good, could score and would work selflessly to elevate others. A proper Klopp footballer and one of the most influential players of recent years that probably doesnt get the credit they deserve.
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 10:25:06 pm
Iconic/memorable celebration- Jude Bellingham

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Reply #149 on: Today at 06:31:27 am
Category 6: Memorable trophy celebration.

Riyad Mahrez lifting the league trophy for Leicester.  Will leave it to Betty to decide, the historically spectacular achievement is Leicester by my reasoning, makes any main Leicester player lifting it memorable



