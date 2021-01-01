Please
Author
Topic: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread (Read 2412 times)
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,820
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #120 on:
Today
at 02:44:52 pm »
Managed a club they played for -
Stuart Pearce
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 65,853
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #121 on:
Today
at 02:58:39 pm »
German/Blonde- Guido Buchwald
Logged
Draex
Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,117
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #122 on:
Today
at 03:16:58 pm »
Cat 4. Height of at least 191cm
Vincent Kompany
Logged
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 76,465
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #123 on:
Today
at 05:30:18 pm »
[1] A player who played for Liverpool in one of our 6 European Cup/Champions League wins (must have appeared in the final) - Joe Gomez
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,922
Not Italian
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #124 on:
Today
at 05:36:12 pm »
Carles Puyol
Iconic celebration
Logged
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,180
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #125 on:
Today
at 05:44:52 pm »
Rivaldo / Cat 9 / appeared in a TV commercial.
Singing with Denilson and Roberto Carlos in Los ColaCao ad:
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x339jmm
Logged
