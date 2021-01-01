« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread  (Read 2411 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,820
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:44:52 pm »
Managed a club they played for - Stuart Pearce

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,853
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #121 on: Today at 02:58:39 pm »
German/Blonde- Guido Buchwald

Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,117
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:16:58 pm »
Cat 4. Height of at least 191cm

Vincent Kompany

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,465
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #123 on: Today at 05:30:18 pm »
[1] A player who played for Liverpool in one of our 6 European Cup/Champions League wins (must have appeared in the final) - Joe Gomez

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,922
  • Not Italian
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #124 on: Today at 05:36:12 pm »
Carles Puyol



Iconic celebration

Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,180
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #125 on: Today at 05:44:52 pm »
Rivaldo / Cat 9 / appeared in a TV commercial.



Singing with Denilson and Roberto Carlos in Los ColaCao ad: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x339jmm
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 