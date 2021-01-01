Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread (Read 2321 times)
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,820
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #120 on:
Today
at 02:44:52 pm »
Managed a club they played for -
Stuart Pearce
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.8]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2