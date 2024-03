Jairzinho - Category 11 - Heavy metalAn absolute nailed on Klopp player. Salah and Sadio rolled into one with a work ethic to be proud of. Never flash just fast, fearsome and direct and God and BB only know why he isn't in the top 20. I'll let Wikipedia take it from here...'...On countless occasions many opposition defences would attempt to double up on Jairzinho and try deny him space in an effort to deny his direct goal threat imposed by his athleticism. He would apply himself as a hard working team player who would consistently track back and use his body structure to prevent opposition counter attacks by blocking or tracking runs.... Some claim Jairzinho is one of the most complete forwards of all time'We all know Jurgen loves a Brazilian...