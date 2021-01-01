Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
Author
Topic: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread (Read 1171 times)
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,031
JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 09:10:53 am »
Arjen Robben
[3] a player wearing no. 19 in a match
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
child-in-time
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,767
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 09:13:16 am »
Didier Deschamps (cat 10)
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.
Popcorn
Sore bollocks
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,113
It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 10:06:28 am »
Roberto Carlos
Category 10 - Played and Managed at Anzhi and Delhi Dynamos
surfer. Fuck you generator.
surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,190
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 11:03:41 am »
Barnes - cat 3: no 19.
surfer. Fuck you generator.
surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,190
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 11:09:09 am »
Del Piero: cat 8, played under Sacchi. Made his national team debut with Sacchi.
Popcorn
Sore bollocks
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,113
It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 11:21:35 am »
Gareth Bale
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/gareth-bale-wins-bid-trademark-4330580
child-in-time
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,767
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 11:23:32 am »
Sami Hyypia (cat 1)
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,031
JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 03:30:02 pm »
Future Liverpool manager
Xabi Alonso
[1] Played in our CL win in 2005
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,171
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 03:59:47 pm »
Javier Zanetti / Cat 7 / Played at least 325 league games for one club.
615 Serie A appearances for Inter:
https://www.transfermarkt.com/javier-zanetti/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/1161/plus/0?saison=&verein=46&liga=&wettbewerb=ITPO&pos=&trainer_id=
Lastrador
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,916
Not Italian
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #49 on:
Today
at 06:50:17 pm »
Pavel Nedved
Cat 11. Heavy Metal Footballer
Hazell
Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 76,445
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 06:59:53 pm »
Category [11] - A player who represents Klopp's ideology of "Heavy Metal" football - Javier Mascherano
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Draex
Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,087
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 07:02:35 pm »
Cat 8. An Arrigo Sacchi player
Alessandro Nesta
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 65,802
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 07:07:08 pm »
Won Champions League-
Andy Robertson
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,755
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 07:24:21 pm »
Wore the number 19 -
Sergio Aguero
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Sarge
Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
Legacy Fan
Posts: 70,389
Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 07:52:13 pm »
My 19.
Gianluca Zambrotta
Y.N.W.A.
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,733
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 09:37:51 pm »
Bobby Moore-Category 7
Musketeer Gripweed
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,583
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 10:08:52 pm »
Cat 4 - Marco Tardelli. I'll edit this in morning when I'm not on my phone
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,977
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 10:28:10 pm »
Cafu
Cat 11.. Heavy Metal
Raul
Cat 7
Musketeer Gripweed
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,583
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 10:31:31 pm »
Cat 9 - Emilio Butragueno. Again, I'll put the link up in the morning.
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,733
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 10:41:16 pm »
Lillian Thuram (Iconic Goal Celebration)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9zGtEcloX4
