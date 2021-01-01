« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread  (Read 1170 times)

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,031
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:10:53 am »
Arjen Robben [3] a player wearing no. 19 in a match

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,767
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:13:16 am »
Didier Deschamps (cat 10)

Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,113
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:06:28 am »
Roberto Carlos

Category 10 - Played and Managed at Anzhi and Delhi Dynamos
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,190
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:03:41 am »
Barnes - cat 3: no 19.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:43:18 am by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,190
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:09:09 am »
Del Piero: cat 8, played under Sacchi. Made his national team debut with Sacchi.



« Last Edit: Today at 11:45:35 am by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,113
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:21:35 am »
Logged

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,767
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:23:32 am »
Sami Hyypia (cat 1)

Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,031
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:30:02 pm »
Future Liverpool manager  :-X

Xabi Alonso [1] Played in our CL win in 2005

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,171
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:59:47 pm »
Javier Zanetti / Cat 7 / Played at least 325 league games for one club.



615 Serie A appearances for Inter:
https://www.transfermarkt.com/javier-zanetti/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/1161/plus/0?saison=&verein=46&liga=&wettbewerb=ITPO&pos=&trainer_id=
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,916
  • Not Italian
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #49 on: Today at 06:50:17 pm »
Pavel Nedved








Cat 11. Heavy Metal Footballer
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,445
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #50 on: Today at 06:59:53 pm »
Category [11] - A player who represents Klopp's ideology of "Heavy Metal" football - Javier Mascherano

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,087
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #51 on: Today at 07:02:35 pm »
Cat 8. An Arrigo Sacchi player

Alessandro Nesta

« Last Edit: Today at 07:16:43 pm by Draex »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,802
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #52 on: Today at 07:07:08 pm »
Won Champions League- Andy Robertson

Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,755
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #53 on: Today at 07:24:21 pm »
Wore the number 19 - Sergio Aguero

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,389
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #54 on: Today at 07:52:13 pm »
My 19.

Gianluca Zambrotta

Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:37:51 pm »
Bobby Moore-Category 7

Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,583
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:08:52 pm »
Cat 4 - Marco Tardelli. I'll edit this in morning when I'm not on my phone
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,977
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:28:10 pm »
Cafu

Cat 11.. Heavy Metal





Raul


Cat 7


Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,583
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:31:31 pm »
Cat 9 - Emilio Butragueno. Again, I'll put the link up in the morning.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:41:16 pm »
Lillian Thuram (Iconic Goal Celebration)


Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 