The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,997
  • JFT96
The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« on: March 17, 2024, 08:54:48 pm »


Below are 11 facts and stats linking to the life and career of Jurgen Klopp. Your job is to cross them off one by one (like a shopping list) until you have 11 players.

All-time draft. You can complete the list below in any order. Klopp himself is ineligible!

[1] A player who played for Liverpool in one of our 6 European Cup/Champions League wins (must have appeared in the final).



[2] A German player with blond hair.



[3] A player who wore the 19 shirt at pro level (must provide picture evidence of them visibly wearing the number in a match)



[4] A player who has/had a height of at least 191cm OR a player who was born in 1967.

     

[5] A player who played under Klopp at any of his clubs (Mainz, Dortmund, Liverpool).



[6] A player with an iconic goal or trophy celebration (video, picture or a good account required as evidence)




[7] A European player who made at least 325 league appearances for one club.



[8] Klopp often cites Arrigo Sacchi as one of his main footballing influences. Pick a player who played under him at club or International level.



[9] A player who has appeared in a TV advert, but NOT for Pepsi, Coca-Cola, or any sports brand (including Fifa, PES etc). They must also be doing something other than playing football. Please provide video, GIF or picture evidence. No repeat adverts - once an advert is used by one drafter it's gone, even if other footballers were in that ad. Same brand is absolutely fine though.




[10] A player who went onto manage a club team he once played for (e.g. you could pick Xabi Alonso Paisley who both played for and managed Liverpool)



[11] And finally, pick a player who represents Klopp's ideology of "Heavy Metal" football (you may not pick any previous or current Klopp players)



As a final twist, because Klopp teams are not about individuals/superstars, a top 20 list of all-timers will be banned for this draft. In spoilers here:

Spoiler
BAN LIST
Messi
Ronaldo
Maradona
Pelé
Cruyff
Best
Garrincha
Beckenbauer
Zidane
Matthaus
C. Ronaldo
Eusebio
Ronaldinho
G. Muller
Di Stefano
Puskas
Xavi
Zico
Platini
Laudrup
[close]

Rules:

- You can only pick one player from each category and you must name the category when picking. No changes allowed.

- 2 hours per pick dropping down to 1 hour if you're really slow.

- Draft hours are 9am - 11pm GMT (but you can pick outside of these if it's your turn and you're about)

- PM the next drafter after you pick on pain of death.

Draft order:



Picks:

1. RobbieRedman - Marcon Van Basten [9], Kylian Mbappé [6], Ronald Koeman [10]

2. Muketeer Gripweed - Bernd Schuster [2], Daniel Passarella [3], Socrates [4]

3. Max_powers - Roberto Baggio [9], Luka Modric [3], Robert Lewandowski [5]

4. Vivabobbygraham - Franco Baresi [9], Gunter Netzer [2], Andrea Pirlo [10]

5. Sarge - Virgil Van Dijk [5], Alisson Becker [1], Fabio Cannavaro [9]

6. Drinks Sangria - Mo Salah [9], Alan Hansen [1], Patrick Vieira [4]

7. Samie + Prof - Ruud Gullit [9], Kevin Keegan [10], Trent Alexander-Arnold [5]

8. Draex - Kenny Dalglish [6], Toni Kroos [2], Clarence Seedorf [10]

9. Hazell - Andreas Brehme [2], Gabriel Batistuta [6], Matthias Sammer [10]

10. Lastrador - Steven Gerrard [1], Thierry Henry [9]

11. red1977 - Graham Souness [10], Philipp Lahm [2]

12. Betty Blue - Luis Suarez [6], Frank Rijkaard [8],

13. child-in-time - Hristo Stoichkov [9], Karl-Heinz Rumenigge [2]

14. Popcorn - Sadio Mané [3], Kevin De Bruyne [9]

15. surfer. Fuck you generator. - Romario [10], Paolo Maldini [9],
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,970
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #1 on: March 18, 2024, 05:28:02 pm »
Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,576
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:22:50 am »
Cat 2:

Bernd Schuster

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,997
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:24:01 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 03:45:04 am
Please pick Roberto Baggio for me, Category 9

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0ZEKKdalQYE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0ZEKKdalQYE</a>
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,367
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:58:07 am »
Franco Baresi -  Category 9

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2_rvEGQcZ6U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2_rvEGQcZ6U</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:59:23 pm by vivabobbygraham »
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,743
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:26:13 pm »
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,793
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:49:23 pm »
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,070
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:52:45 pm »
The true king of Liverpool..

Cat 6. A player with an iconic goal or trophy celebration

Kenny Dalglish


Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,434
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:06:34 pm »
Category [2] A German player with blond hair - Andreas Brehme

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,381
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:51:35 pm »
Virgil played under Klopp section

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:55:30 pm by Sarge »
Y.N.W.A.

Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,911
  • Not Italian
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:33:52 pm »
Category 1 -

Steven Gerrard

red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,168
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:13:19 pm »
Graham Souness / Cat 10 / Went on to manage a club he played for.

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,997
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:26:09 pm »
Luis Suarez [6] An iconic goal celebration

Luis' infamous dive in front of the Everton bench scoring at their pit after Gollum accused him of diving before the match  :lickin



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ze2QK8rV-9o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ze2QK8rV-9o</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:27:54 pm by Betty Blue »
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,997
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:38:56 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 05:54:21 am
Hristo Stoichkov [9] TV ad
 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M3c7bWwpXBY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M3c7bWwpXBY</a>
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,107
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:51:06 pm »
Sadio Mane - Wore the number 19 Shirt

Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,107
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm »
Kevin De Bruyne - Category 9

https://vimeo.com/812713704 -
surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,178
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:26:42 am »
It's ROMARIO!!! ...as an excitable commentator might say
Category 10, when he had a a season as player-manager for Vasco da Gama in 07/08.


surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,178
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:29:44 am »
Second pick is Paolo Maldini, category 9.
Video:
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/4o_8NbOaoWU&amp;pp=ygUVQWR2ZXJ0aXNlbWVudCBtYWxkaW5p" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/4o_8NbOaoWU&amp;pp=ygUVQWR2ZXJ0aXNlbWVudCBtYWxkaW5p</a>
Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,997
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:13:44 am »
Frank Rijkaard [8] One of Sacchi's Milanese

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,168
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:25:26 am »
Philipp Lahm / Cat 2 / German player with blond hair.

child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:29:07 am »
Karl-Heinz Rumenigge (cat2)

We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,997
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:10:07 am
Thierry Henry

TV Ad

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jzi_0MrJixo&amp;feature=youtu.be" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jzi_0MrJixo&amp;feature=youtu.be</a>
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,434
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:29:30 pm »
Category [6] A player with an iconic goal or trophy celebration - Gabriel Batistuta

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,070
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:54:30 pm »
Cat 2. A German player with blonde hair

Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos

« Last Edit: Today at 09:52:21 pm by Draex »
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,793
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:15:11 pm »
Played/Managed same club- Kevin Keegan

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,743
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:19:20 pm »
Category 1 Alan Hansen
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,381
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:48:27 pm »
Cat 1.     Alisson Becker

Y.N.W.A.

Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:32:39 pm »
Luka Modric -Category [3]

Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,576
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:36:54 pm »
Cat 3 - Daniel Passarella

RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,970
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:46:48 pm »
Kylian Mbappé
Cat 6





Ronald Koeman
Cat 10


« Last Edit: Today at 08:13:22 pm by RobbieRedman »
Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,576
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:52:28 pm »
Cat 4 - Socrates (192cm)



He's the one or the right of the picture.



Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:16:06 pm »
Robert Lewandowski-Category 5

« Last Edit: Today at 08:33:43 pm by Max_powers »
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,367
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:43:25 pm »
GÜNTER NETZER - Category 2




Andreas Pirlo - Category 10



« Last Edit: Today at 08:59:16 pm by vivabobbygraham »
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,381
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:02:42 pm »
Y.N.W.A.

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,743
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:05:54 pm »
Category 4 - 193cm - Patrick Vieira



Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,793
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:46:41 pm »
Palyed Under Klopp- Trent Alexander-Arnold

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,070
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #36 on: Today at 09:51:44 pm »
Cat 10 A player who went onto manage a club team he once played for

Seedorf (AC Milan)

Seedorf (AC Milan)

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,434
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #37 on: Today at 10:30:19 pm »
Cat [10] A player who went onto manage a club team he once played for - Matthias Sammer (Dortmund)

« Last Edit: Today at 10:36:11 pm by Hazell »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,911
  • Not Italian
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #38 on: Today at 11:47:50 pm »
Stefan Effenberg

Blondie

« Last Edit: Today at 11:50:19 pm by Lastrador »
