Below are 11 facts and stats linking to the life and career of Jurgen Klopp. Your job is to cross them off one by one (like a shopping list) until you have 11 players.
All-time draft. You can complete the list below in any order. Klopp himself is ineligible! [1] A player who played for Liverpool in one of our 6 European Cup/Champions League wins (must have appeared in the final).
[2] A German player with blond hair.
[3] A player who wore the 19 shirt at pro level (must provide picture evidence of them visibly wearing the number in a match)
[4] A player who has/had a height of at least 191cm OR a player who was born in 1967.
[5] A player who played under Klopp at any of his clubs (Mainz, Dortmund, Liverpool).
[6] A player with an iconic goal or trophy celebration (video, picture or a good account required as evidence)
[7] A European player who made at least 325 league appearances for one club.
[8] Klopp often cites Arrigo Sacchi as one of his main footballing influences. Pick a player who played under him at club or International level.
[9] A player who has appeared in a TV advert, but NOT for Pepsi, Coca-Cola, or any sports brand (including Fifa, PES etc). They must also be doing something other than playing football. Please provide video, GIF or picture evidence. No repeat adverts - once an advert is used by one drafter it's gone, even if other footballers were in that ad. Same brand is absolutely fine though.
[10] A player who went onto manage a club team he once played for (e.g. you could pick
Xabi Alonso Paisley who both played for and managed Liverpool)
[11] And finally, pick a player who represents Klopp's ideology of "Heavy Metal" football (you may not pick any previous or current Klopp players)
As a final twist, because Klopp teams are not about individuals/superstars, a top 20 list of all-timers will be banned for this draft. In spoilers here:
Spoiler
BAN LIST
Messi
Ronaldo
Maradona
Pelé
Cruyff
Best
Garrincha
Beckenbauer
Zidane
Matthaus
C. Ronaldo
Eusebio
Ronaldinho
G. Muller
Di Stefano
Puskas
Xavi
Zico
Platini
Laudrup
Rules:
- You can only pick one player from each category and you must
name the category when picking. No changes allowed.
- 2 hours per pick dropping down to 1 hour if you're really slow.
- Draft hours are 9am - 11pm GMT (but you can pick outside of these if it's your turn and you're about)
- PM the next drafter after you pick on pain of death.
Draft order:
Picks:
1. RobbieRedman
- Marcon Van Basten [9], Kylian Mbappé [6], Ronald Koeman [10]
2. Muketeer Gripweed
- Bernd Schuster [2], Daniel Passarella [3], Socrates [4]
3. Max_powers
- Roberto Baggio [9], Luka Modric [3], Robert Lewandowski [5]
4. Vivabobbygraham
- Franco Baresi [9], Gunter Netzer [2], Andrea Pirlo [10]
5. Sarge
- Virgil Van Dijk [5], Alisson Becker [1], Fabio Cannavaro [9]
6. Drinks Sangria
- Mo Salah [9], Alan Hansen [1], Patrick Vieira [4]
7. Samie
+ Prof
- Ruud Gullit [9], Kevin Keegan [10], Trent Alexander-Arnold [5]
8. Draex
- Kenny Dalglish [6], Toni Kroos [2], Clarence Seedorf [10]
9. Hazell
- Andreas Brehme [2], Gabriel Batistuta [6], Matthias Sammer [10]
10. Lastrador
- Steven Gerrard [1], Thierry Henry [9]
11. red1977
- Graham Souness [10], Philipp Lahm [2]
12. Betty Blue
- Luis Suarez [6], Frank Rijkaard [8],
13. child-in-time
- Hristo Stoichkov [9], Karl-Heinz Rumenigge [2]
14. Popcorn
- Sadio Mané [3], Kevin De Bruyne [9]
15. surfer. Fuck you generator.
- Romario [10], Paolo Maldini [9],