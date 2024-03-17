« previous next »
The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread

The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« on: March 17, 2024, 08:54:48 pm »


Below are 11 facts and stats linking to the life and career of Jurgen Klopp. Your job is to cross them off one by one (like a shopping list) until you have 11 players.

All-time draft. You can complete the list below in any order. Klopp himself is ineligible!

[1] A player who played for Liverpool in one of our 6 European Cup/Champions League wins (must have appeared in the final).



[2] A German player with blond hair.



[3] A player who wore the 19 shirt at pro level (must provide picture evidence of them visibly wearing the number in a match)



[4] A player who has/had a height of at least 191cm OR a player who was born in 1967.

     

[5] A player who played under Klopp at any of his clubs (Mainz, Dortmund, Liverpool).



[6] A player with an iconic goal or trophy celebration (video, picture or a good account required as evidence)




[7] A European player who made at least 325 league appearances for one club.



[8] Klopp often cites Arrigo Sacchi as one of his main footballing influences. Pick a player who played under him at club or International level.



[9] A player who has appeared in a TV advert, but NOT for Pepsi, Coca-Cola, or any sports brand (including Fifa, PES etc). They must also be doing something other than playing football. Please provide video, GIF or picture evidence. No repeat adverts - once an advert is used by one drafter it's gone, even if other footballers were in that ad. Same brand is absolutely fine though.




[10] A player who went onto manage a club team he once played for (e.g. you could pick Xabi Alonso Paisley who both played for and managed Liverpool)



[11] And finally, pick a player who represents Klopp's ideology of "Heavy Metal" football (you may not pick any previous or current Klopp players)



As a final twist, because Klopp teams are not about individuals/superstars, a top 20 list of all-timers will be banned for this draft. In spoilers here:

Spoiler
BAN LIST
Messi
Ronaldo
Maradona
Pelé
Cruyff
Best
Garrincha
Beckenbauer
Zidane
Matthaus
C. Ronaldo
Eusebio
Ronaldinho
G. Muller
Di Stefano
Puskas
Xavi
Zico
Platini
Laudrup
[close]

Rules:

- You can only pick one player from each category and you must name the category when picking. No changes allowed.

- 2 hours per pick dropping down to 1 hour if you're really slow.

- Draft hours are 9am - 11pm GMT (but you can pick outside of these if it's your turn and you're about)

- PM the next drafter after you pick on pain of death.

Draft order:



Picks:

1. RobbieRedman - Marcon Van Basten [9]

2. Muketeer Gripweed - Bernd Schuster [2]

3. Max_powers - Roberto Baggio [9]

4. Vivabobbygraham - Franco Baresi [9]

5. Sarge - Missed pick

6. Drinks Sangria - Mo Salah [9]

7. Samie + Prof - Ruud Gullit [9]

8. Draex - Kenny Dalglish [6]

9. Hazell -

10. Lastrador -

11. red1977 -

12. Betty Blue -

13. child-in-time -

14. Popcorn -

15.  Tubby -

16. surfer. Fuck you generator. -
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:28:02 pm »
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:22:50 am »
Cat 2:

Bernd Schuster

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:24:01 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:45:04 am
Please pick Roberto Baggio for me, Category 9

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0ZEKKdalQYE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0ZEKKdalQYE</a>
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:58:07 am »
Franco Baresi -  Category 9......evidence to follow
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:26:13 pm »
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:49:23 pm »
Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:52:45 pm »
The true king of Liverpool..

Cat 6. A player with an iconic goal or trophy celebration

Kenny Dalglish


Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:06:34 pm »
Category [2] A German player with blond hair - Andreas Brehme

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: The Jurgen Klopp - Klopping List Draft - Selection thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:51:35 pm »
Virgil played under Klopp section

Y.N.W.A.
