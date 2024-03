match

Xabi Alonso

Spoiler BAN LIST

Messi

Ronaldo

Maradona

Pelé

Cruyff

Best

Garrincha

Beckenbauer

Zidane

Matthaus

C. Ronaldo

Eusebio

Ronaldinho

G. Muller

Di Stefano

Puskas

Xavi

Zico

Platini

Laudrup



must

Below are 11 facts and stats linking to the life and career of Jurgen Klopp. Your job is to cross them off one by one (like a shopping list) until you have 11 players.All-time draft. You can complete the list below in any order. Klopp himself is ineligible!As a final twist, because Klopp teams are not about individuals/superstars, a top 20 list of all-timers will be banned for this draft. In spoilers here:Rules:- You can only pick one player from each category and youname the category when picking. No changes allowed.- 2 hours per pick dropping down to 1 hour if you're really slow.- Draft hours are 9am - 11pm GMT (but you can pick outside of these if it's your turn and you're about)- PM the next drafter after you pick on pain of death.Draft order:Picks:1. RobbieRedman - Marcon Van Basten [9]2. Muketeer Gripweed - Bernd Schuster [2]3. Max_powers - Roberto Baggio [9]4. Vivabobbygraham - Franco Baresi [9]5. Sarge - Missed pick6. Drinks Sangria - Mo Salah [9]7. Samie Prof - Ruud Gullit [9]8. Draex - Kenny Dalglish [6]9. Hazell 10. Lastrador 11. red1977 12. Betty Blue 13. child-in-time 14. Popcorn 15. Tubby 16. surfer. Fuck you generator.