Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
WOWthey Really, really wanted to rule out that 2nd goalIS IT A FOUL? NoIS ANYONE OFFSIDE? NoDid anyone handball it? NoArfff FUCK THEN JUST GIVE IT CHECK COMPLETE
Compare that the Doku challenge on Macca that was cleared in seconds.
They've been good, we've been poor. We're still leading. I believe the kids say 'lol'.
VAR has fucking ruined football Reckon we all celebrated Endos goalBut when Macca scored I was thinking offside, Onana line of sight.Then when Salah scored I thought, surely theres something
They have come into this game fresh, while we've played loads of games. It was noticeable how the moment we scored they lost their composure and began to panic.
Fernandes doesnt even appeal the Gomez tackle he just looks toward the goal
Wan Bissaka is the only one to appeal
He must have done something to be booked...
Yes I thought it was looking a game too far for some of our players, United looked a lot sharper for a long while from the start.Was hoping Jurgen and Pep would be able to switch things around at HT
