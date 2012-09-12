« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Half time thread 2-1  (Read 403 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,599
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Half time thread 2-1
« on: Today at 04:22:30 pm »
Go
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,461
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:22:39 pm »
Lolz.
Logged

Online Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:22:55 pm »
we're shi .... ning bright
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Online Enders

  • Game. Has a thing for Edward Colanderhands
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,716
  • Allez! Allez! Allez!
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:22:56 pm »
Fucking have that you tragedy chanting c*nts
Logged
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Online Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:23:06 pm »
JUST WENT TO ME UNITED SUPPORTING NEIGHBOURS HOUSE IN ME MO SALAH MASK AND WENT AHHHHHH AHHHHH AND HE SHIT HIMSELF
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:23:46 pm »
They've been good, we've been poor.  We're still leading.  I believe the kids say 'lol'.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,352
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:23:54 pm »
Some turnaround. Not been anywhere near our best but two quick goals right at the end changes to whole complexion of the match. Sat in and hoping to hit us on break was ideal for them.

Laughed at the amount of time they spent trying to find any justifiable reason to rule out that second.
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,399
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:24:00 pm »
WOW

they Really, really wanted to rule out that 2nd goal


IS IT A FOUL?   No

IS ANYONE OFFSIDE?  No

Did anyone handball it?  No

Arfff FUCK THEN JUST GIVE IT CHECK COMPLETE
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:24:06 pm »
The entire atmosphere of that game changed when Endo put the ball in the net. Their fear started to show and then when we got Macca's goal, they knew it was just a matter of when. Their inferiority complex is on full display now.

They'll capitulate now.
Logged

Online sikingthegreat1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:24:18 pm »
got me in the first half, not gonna lie

seeing bruno taking forever to take all those free kicks, and onana taking forever in getting prepared to taking a goal kick, all those time-wasting to give us enough time for a late push, hilarious!
Logged

Online David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:24:45 pm »
Not a great performance but still winning
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,812
  • ....mmm
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:25:02 pm »
LOL
Logged
:D

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,447
  • JFT 97
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:25:45 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 04:24:00 pm
WOW

they Really, really wanted to rule out that 2nd goal


IS IT A FOUL?   No

IS ANYONE OFFSIDE?  No

Did anyone handball it?  No

Arfff FUCK THEN JUST GIVE IT CHECK COMPLETE

Compare that the Doku challenge on Macca that was cleared in seconds.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,399
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:25:47 pm »
Brunno second half will be called the ref a c**t and rolling around every other minute

Doubt the ref will have the balls to give second yellow at Old Trafford
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:26:14 pm »
When not at the match playing Beatles songs always used to bring a Liverpool goal for me in the late 70s.

Girl got the Endo offside effort so doubled up - We Can Work It Out and Hard Days Night get the credit for the ones that counted.
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,399
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:25:45 pm
Compare that the Doku challenge on Macca that was cleared in seconds.

That was clearly a very unfortunate coming together

Check complete
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:26:49 pm »
A class apart. We gifted them a goal when their attempt at a fast start was already petering out, and that gave them some encouragement. As soon as we started turning the screw, they disappeared from the pitch.

The faces in the stand as Endo's disallowed goal was being checked told the whole story. They knew that as soon as we scored the floodgates would open. Let's keep our heads and start picking them off on the counter, this could get embarrassing for them.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:26:57 pm »
Quote from Jill C in the commentary thread

They will really begin to throw themselves on the floor now.

And therrein lies the second goal.

To be fair, United started off well and didn't let us settle but then they probably needed a goal or two more before the legs went and ours strengthened.
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,336
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:23:46 pm
They've been good, we've been poor.  We're still leading.  I believe the kids say 'lol'.

They have come into this game fresh, while we've played loads of games. It was noticeable how the moment we scored they lost their composure and began to panic.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Markus_12

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 281
  • YNWA
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:28:26 pm »
I wonder how many minutes per game Fernandes spends with his palms to the sky and complaining to refs.
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,399
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:28:47 pm »
VAR has fucking ruined football

Reckon we all celebrated Endos goal

But when Macca scored I was thinking offside, Onana line of sight.

Then when Salah scored I thought, surely theres something
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,159
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:28:54 pm »
I didnt celebrate the 2nd goal for fear of them ruling it out. They had a good look, but it just wasn't a foul.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:28:57 pm »
Roy Keane absolutely fuming :lmao :lmao
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,352
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:29:51 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 04:28:47 pm
VAR has fucking ruined football

Reckon we all celebrated Endos goal

But when Macca scored I was thinking offside, Onana line of sight.

Then when Salah scored I thought, surely theres something

Surprised were not still waiting on VAR as they go through the whole rule book trying to find a reason to rule it out.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:29:58 pm »
Harvey must be licking his chops on the bench here, crying out for him to start exploiting those spaces and get the ball forward. Every time Maccas got on the ball good things have happened. Could probably take Endo off now.
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,399
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:30:03 pm »
Fernandes doesnt even appeal the Gomez tackle he just looks toward the goal

Wan Bissaka is the only one to appeal
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:30:38 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:27:26 pm
They have come into this game fresh, while we've played loads of games. It was noticeable how the moment we scored they lost their composure and began to panic.

Yes I thought it was looking a game too far for some of our players, United looked a lot sharper for a long while from the start.

Was hoping Jurgen and Pep would be able to switch things around at HT
« Last Edit: Today at 04:32:13 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:31:37 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 04:30:03 pm
Fernandes doesnt even appeal the Gomez tackle he just looks toward the goal

Wan Bissaka is the only one to appeal

He must have done something to be booked...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 04:31:37 pm
He must have done something to be booked...

Probably complaining to the Ref after the goal
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,336
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Half time thread 2-1
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 04:30:38 pm
Yes I thought it was looking a game too far for some of our players, United looked a lot sharper for a long while from the start.

Was hoping Jurgen and Pep would be able to switch things around at HT

They have played just 12 games this year, we've played 18. So, it's not a big surprise really.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 