« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man U 1-2 LFC HT  (Read 1812 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,019
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #160 on: Today at 04:31:53 pm »


We cloned Konate and Matip and got Quansah!
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,116
  • The first five yards........
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #161 on: Today at 04:31:55 pm »
Quansah's run. Beautiful.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,336
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #162 on: Today at 04:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:25:02 pm
We really miss Elliot and his pressing, Szobo all over the show.

Why don't you get behind the team rather than slagging off individuals.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,301
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #163 on: Today at 04:32:00 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 04:31:39 pm
Whats Gomez doing in midfield?

You could probably take off the last two words
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #164 on: Today at 04:32:04 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 04:30:42 pm
WOW

they Really, really wanted to rule out that 2nd goal


IS IT A FOUL?   No

IS ANYONE OFFSIDE?  No

Did anyone handball it?  No

Arfff FUCK THEN JUST GIVE IT CHECK COMPLETE

Absolutely fucking reeling from this when there was nothing in it. Terrifying that even the slightest infringement and the ref team want to disallow it.

Corrupt to the core.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,648
  • Meh sd f
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #165 on: Today at 04:32:10 pm »
Endo has been boss. His disallowed goal started our comeback
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,414
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #166 on: Today at 04:32:13 pm »

'[StatMuse FC] Mo Salah last 10 matches vs Man United: 13 goals 4 assists He has personally outscored United 13-8.':-

https://twitter.com/statmusefc/status/1769397903452434624


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #167 on: Today at 04:32:22 pm »
Barely in 2nd gear and they are going full throttle. Refs giving them a hand but even they cant keep chalking off goals lol

Hope we smash them up in the 2nd and bin off their season with it. Rancid club.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #168 on: Today at 04:32:29 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:28:19 pm
Good to see ref and var doing everything they can to deny us a goal. Utd to be fair have worked really hard, it's a shame they are shite

To be fair they allowed the goal. Correct decision, with Fernandes you can't really tell with the  way he flops himself to the ground moaning in agony.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #169 on: Today at 04:32:35 pm »
Tell me there's a German word for when you score off a Fernandes fck up and then he gets booked for bitching.

Schadenfreude just sounds too easy.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Silverbird

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #170 on: Today at 04:32:40 pm »
Switched off the sound on my channel after one of the commentators said Salah isnt good at defending.
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,147
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #171 on: Today at 04:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 04:25:54 pm
Garnacho looks like a 3 week old corpse.

 ;D ;D ;D contender for the comment of the year so far


mods?
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,461
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #172 on: Today at 04:32:42 pm »
Quasi with some great play for the first goal. Quasi right? Ian, help me out.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,311
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #173 on: Today at 04:32:42 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 04:27:22 pm
I worry a bit about the form of Dominik.  I would sub him off and bring on Harvey

He had a few good runs and started to get into the game. Hell probably come off around the 60 minute mark, maybe after he scores.
Logged
#JFT97

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,322
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #174 on: Today at 04:32:47 pm »
Hopefully a few of ours can put their feet up over the international break. Looking leggy in patches. Got a big run in coming and need a few fresh legs back to rotate.

Still, well smash these second half.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online redalways

  • ...so needs a pair of clean knickers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #175 on: Today at 04:32:55 pm »
Who is the twat co commentator on ITV ?
Logged

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,516
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #176 on: Today at 04:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:28:27 pm
Loved it was Quansah who decided fuck these c*nts and just had a go, he's got some balls.

He sure does. The way he went past Rashford was brilliant.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,836
  • Free at last!
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #177 on: Today at 04:33:04 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 04:31:39 pm
Whats Gomez doing in midfield?

I think for the first 15 mins of this half he should hold back from inverting to stop leaving space for Rashford, lets get a 2 goal cushion then he can do it!
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #178 on: Today at 04:33:37 pm »
I don't have an issue with the refs analysing the second goal honestly. There was a collision between two players and Nunez was just onside. It's completely normal to check both of those. Apparently they checked a handball too but I didn't see where that was and it seems like it got cleared quickly.
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,399
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #179 on: Today at 04:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:31:53 pm


We cloned Konate and Matip and got Quansah!

Someone should do a Weird Science style banner with Jurgen and Linders with pants on their heads
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,590
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #180 on: Today at 04:34:03 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 04:28:48 pm
A bit sloppy for their goal (not the only one, to be fair) but his contribution in the build up to our first more than made up for it. Magnificent.
Yeah he deffo decided to make up for that. He did splendidly!
I won't bash the lad for the mistake though. This is United- everyone has a mistake in them in games like these.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,775
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #181 on: Today at 04:34:06 pm »
If Salah had put that chance away from the Nunez cross it would have been a helluva goal.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,019
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #182 on: Today at 04:34:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:31:55 pm
Why don't you get behind the team rather than slagging off individuals.

As a team our pressing has been off, Elliot has been leading that recently so yes he's missed, Szobo (and the rest of the midfield) kept getting passed around. Hardly slagging off someone saying they are all over the show pressing.

You know you can have constructive criticism right? You can see us play shit but have belief we'll turn it around as well.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #183 on: Today at 04:34:17 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 04:32:04 pm
Absolutely fucking reeling from this when there was nothing in it. Terrifying that even the slightest infringement and the ref team want to disallow it.

Corrupt to the core.

If it was corrupt they would of disallowed it.

Enjoy the fcking goal.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,836
  • Free at last!
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #184 on: Today at 04:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:34:06 pm
If Salah had put that chance away from the Nunez cross it would have been a helluva goal.

It was really close, only just past the post.
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,399
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #185 on: Today at 04:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:33:37 pm
I don't have an issue with the refs analysing the second goal honestly. There was a collision between two players and Nunez was just onside. It's completely normal to check both of those. Apparently they checked a handball too but I didn't see where that was and it seems like it got cleared quickly.

No other teams goals and analysed as much as ours are
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online spinaltapped

  • Flesh tuxedo?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,011
  • Rico Suavez
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #186 on: Today at 04:34:51 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:32:35 pm
Tell me there's a German word for when you score off a Fernandes fck up and then he gets booked for bitching.

Schadenfreude just sounds too easy.
Heisacunte
Logged

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #187 on: Today at 04:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:29:36 pm
Gomez was out of position then didn't follow the run, looks like he's been on ket last night.

Gomez has been all overthe shop although he settled towards the end.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #188 on: Today at 04:34:59 pm »
https://x.com/shadadzai/status/1769394224770797781?s=20

See their "midfield". Wasn't the first time nor the second time.
Logged

Online Judge Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #189 on: Today at 04:35:00 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 04:31:39 pm
Whats Gomez doing in midfield?


To be fair mo and szobo and helping him in that respect. Number of culprits not taking care of the ball. Fuck it though. I know we can be better second half. Lets send these sign on bastards home early.
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #190 on: Today at 04:35:16 pm »
That first 15-20 minutes is quite common though isnt it? Teams come at us and we never look great, but then teams can't keep up that level of intensity and pressure.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,311
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #191 on: Today at 04:35:21 pm »
Lets have a great 2nd half.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,344
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #192 on: Today at 04:35:24 pm »
Grav and Elliott could exploit this space
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,648
  • Meh sd f
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #193 on: Today at 04:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:33:37 pm
I don't have an issue with the refs analysing the second goal honestly. There was a collision between two players and Nunez was just onside. It's completely normal to check both of those. Apparently they checked a handball too but I didn't see where that was and it seems like it got cleared quickly.
Yeah, I dont see the fuss as long as the correct decision is made.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #194 on: Today at 04:35:38 pm »
At 1-0 I  planned to enter this thread  with a post " lads it's united".
Redundant after those goals :D
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,573
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Man U 1-2 LFC HT
« Reply #195 on: Today at 04:35:44 pm »
Twat these now Reds
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 