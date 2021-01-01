We really miss Elliot and his pressing, Szobo all over the show.
Whats Gomez doing in midfield?
WOWthey Really, really wanted to rule out that 2nd goalIS IT A FOUL? NoIS ANYONE OFFSIDE? NoDid anyone handball it? NoArfff FUCK THEN JUST GIVE IT CHECK COMPLETE
Good to see ref and var doing everything they can to deny us a goal. Utd to be fair have worked really hard, it's a shame they are shite
Garnacho looks like a 3 week old corpse.
I worry a bit about the form of Dominik. I would sub him off and bring on Harvey
Loved it was Quansah who decided fuck these c*nts and just had a go, he's got some balls.
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez
We cloned Konate and Matip and got Quansah!
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
A bit sloppy for their goal (not the only one, to be fair) but his contribution in the build up to our first more than made up for it. Magnificent.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Why don't you get behind the team rather than slagging off individuals.
Absolutely fucking reeling from this when there was nothing in it. Terrifying that even the slightest infringement and the ref team want to disallow it.Corrupt to the core.
If Salah had put that chance away from the Nunez cross it would have been a helluva goal.
I don't have an issue with the refs analysing the second goal honestly. There was a collision between two players and Nunez was just onside. It's completely normal to check both of those. Apparently they checked a handball too but I didn't see where that was and it seems like it got cleared quickly.
Tell me there's a German word for when you score off a Fernandes fck up and then he gets booked for bitching.Schadenfreude just sounds too easy.
Gomez was out of position then didn't follow the run, looks like he's been on ket last night.
