Why don't you get behind the team rather than slagging off individuals.



As a team our pressing has been off, Elliot has been leading that recently so yes he's missed, Szobo (and the rest of the midfield) kept getting passed around. Hardly slagging off someone saying they are all over the show pressing.You know you can have constructive criticism right? You can see us play shit but have belief we'll turn it around as well.