I still believe everything could be manipulated even with VAR. The context AND on when the EXACT millisecond the VAR assistants draw the line.











It always amazes me that people dont mention this more often. Essentially we are applying micro measurements to offsides via a human being manually pausing a frame on a two dimensional screen and then same human goes on to manually draw lines. Its absolutely astonishing. In the world of science and engineerring or IT that would be laughed out of the room as being in any way reliable.There is also a different set of skills in play for doing video analysis than there is for match refereeing, yet its match refs that are making the calls. I do a lot of work with golf teaching and graphics and one of the big misunderstandings with golf comes from people trying to match up swing positions on a camera to what they see as perfect reference points from videos or stills of professional golfers. The errors happen because they are looking at the image in 2D and have no means of interpreting actually where the reference points are in relation to actual real depth. In essence they cannot see 3D. When you invert images as VAR does with goal line technology you see that the position from a 2d perspective is entirely different from where it actually is in 3D. This is also where the Doku VAR decision went badly wrong because a 3D image would have clearly illustrated how far off getting the ball Doku was (the ball actually dropping off Macc shoulder and onto Dokus high and raised boot).VAR refs are making decisions based on inadequate technology and are not properly training to see where the limitations are.