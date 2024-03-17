« previous next »
FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1200 on: Today at 11:53:59 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:36:55 am
They got 75 points last season and finished 3rd. They will probably reach the FA Cup final. They aren't a terrible side. They are underachieving but the downplaying of them is farcical. They have forwards with real pace and they are capable of creating chances against any side.

Look at how many chances Rashford had against City. Look at Garnacho pulling out of a challenge with Ederson and compare that to Nunez winning the penalty. The bizarre thing is the oxymoron of posters wanting us to be more proactive at 2-1 and then complaining when United countered and won the game 4-3 because we had allegedly over-committed. 

They are definitely not a bad team, they hurt LFC because they are set-up to counter a highline. However, the direction of travel is terrible. Last year they came 3rd and Liverpool were nowhere. This year, despite out-spending Liverpool again, they have regressed whilke Liverpool have shot past them. That really speaks of the relative poverty of management in evidence at the club.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1201 on: Today at 12:06:56 pm
Still gutted about this and really wished we had another game to look forward to rather than the stupid international break. It feels a little weird being on this side of a comeback win not something Liverpool fans are that accustomed to compared to other fan bases.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1202 on: Today at 12:11:02 pm
Not really bothered by this now

It's good we've given the afflicted something to look forward to, like an act of charity
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1203 on: Today at 12:22:19 pm
Anyone seen the Klopp interview after the game? I get that it must be frustrating doing a million interviews after losing a big game but he was pretty vile to the journalist and made personal comments which was out of order.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1204 on: Today at 12:33:34 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on March 17, 2024, 05:05:05 pm
L0l! ;D
The two worst substitutions - Maguire and Antony! ;D
This twat...

Oi- you jinxed us, ya, ya... fanny!

I'm still gutted!
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1205 on: Today at 12:34:54 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 12:06:56 pm
Still gutted about this and really wished we had another game to look forward to rather than the stupid international break. It feels a little weird being on this side of a comeback win not something Liverpool fans are that accustomed to compared to other fan bases.
Yep.. we really aren't accustomed to other teams coming back- even going as far back as Ged.

It's like a kick in the nuts.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1206 on: Today at 12:41:37 pm
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Today at 12:22:19 pm
Anyone seen the Klopp interview after the game? I get that it must be frustrating doing a million interviews after losing a big game but he was pretty vile to the journalist and made personal comments which was out of order.
Im guessing you havent read what that same journo said about the incident have you? Maybe you ought to before you get all bent out of shape.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1207 on: Today at 12:45:35 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:41:37 pm
Im guessing you havent read what that same journo said about the incident have you? Maybe you ought to before you get all bent out of shape.
yeah I did, he was trying to play it down. I suspect because he felt embarrassed. I'm not bent out of shape but I understand why Klopp is leaving because the pressure must be so immense to react like that.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1208 on: Today at 12:59:24 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:36:55 am
They got 75 points last season and finished 3rd. They will probably reach the FA Cup final. They aren't a terrible side. They are underachieving but the downplaying of them is farcical. They have forwards with real pace and they are capable of creating chances against any side.

Look at how many chances Rashford had against City. Look at Garnacho pulling out of a challenge with Ederson and compare that to Nunez winning the penalty. The bizarre thing is the oxymoron of posters wanting us to be more proactive at 2-1 and then complaining when United countered and won the game 4-3 because we had allegedly over-committed. 

Theyre awful to watch generally speaking.  Theyre strongish up top especially on the break.  But theyre poor trying to play out and transition from defence to attack via midfield is almost non-existent.  Although to be fair I dont watch much of them outside of playing us.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1209 on: Today at 01:00:27 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:45:33 am
Was scrolling the thread and saw this. Hahahahha!!! It's like almost a "guaranteed" goal there.  ;D



Endo (?) needs to be veering right and pull Maguire with him, Gakpo needs to be running at Maguire. Elliott and Bradley aren't really in this.

Otherwise just feed Nunez and all get in the box.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1210 on: Today at 01:29:59 pm
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Today at 12:22:19 pm
Anyone seen the Klopp interview after the game? I get that it must be frustrating doing a million interviews after losing a big game but he was pretty vile to the journalist and made personal comments which was out of order.

Whats wrong with calling a fat bastard a fat bastard?
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1211 on: Today at 01:41:14 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:59:24 pm
Theyre awful to watch generally speaking.  Theyre strongish up top especially on the break.  But theyre poor trying to play out and transition from defence to attack via midfield is almost non-existent.  Although to be fair I dont watch much of them outside of playing us.
Yeah they're awful.
We were shocking in defense towards the end, but it's understandable. We lost this match. I won't really say United "won" it.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1212 on: Today at 01:48:59 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:59:24 pm
Theyre awful to watch generally speaking.  Theyre strongish up top especially on the break.  But theyre poor trying to play out and transition from defence to attack via midfield is almost non-existent.  Although to be fair I dont watch much of them outside of playing us.
They have some good individuals but their team structure is awful. It's almost as if they don't have a coach.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1213 on: Today at 01:52:24 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:48:59 pm
They have some good individuals but their team structure is awful. It's almost as if they don't have a coach.
You saw that weird formation they had for the majority of the game?
What was that- 5-----1---------4

Jee....!
It seems the plan was just to defend and counter. You don't need a coach for that, which is exactly what it looked like.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1214 on: Today at 01:54:19 pm
Quote from: benitezexpletives on Today at 12:22:19 pm
Anyone seen the Klopp interview after the game? I get that it must be frustrating doing a million interviews after losing a big game but he was pretty vile to the journalist and made personal comments which was out of order.

I've seen a lot of managers get tetchy over the years...klopp's "outbursts" if you call them that are pretty vanilla. Just jumped on by alot of people because of their dislike for our club and desperation to see him as anything other than the supreme being he is

Poor media guy (who seemed to not give a shit)
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1215 on: Today at 01:57:30 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:45:33 am
Was scrolling the thread and saw this. Hahahahha!!! It's like almost a "guaranteed" goal there.  ;D


My verdict there? Too little choice. Three players making almost the same run into the same area. Harvey is predominantly left footed so for me is on the wrong side and does not do anything to worry them. Can't believe I'm saying this as I don believe for one second it was meant, but Maguire has made the pass between the two defenders a high risk. The right option was therefore to keep running, which he didn't do obvs.

Of course we should have made more from it, but if you see from when that move started, it's not as clear-cut as it seems on a still frame.

Anyway, the three points when we play them next is far more important to us and what happened the weekend won't happen again - we'll be well up for it this time around.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1216 on: Today at 02:02:50 pm
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 01:57:30 pm
My verdict there? Too little choice. Three players making almost the same run into the same area. Harvey is predominantly left footed so for me is on the wrong side and does not do anything to worry them. Can't believe I'm saying this as I don believe for one second it was meant, but Maguire has made the pass between the two defenders a high risk. The right option was therefore to keep running, which he didn't do obvs.

Of course we should have made more from it, but if you see from when that move started, it's not as clear-cut as it seems on a still frame.

Anyway, the three points when we play them next is far more important to us and what happened the weekend won't happen again - we'll be well up for it this time around.
He should have released it earlier to stretch their 2-man defence.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1217 on: Today at 02:03:31 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:52:24 pm
You saw that weird formation they had for the majority of the game?
What was that- 5-----1---------4

Jee....!
It seems the plan was just to defend and counter. You don't need a coach for that, which is exactly what it looked like.
Ten Hag always talks about sticking to the plan.

Which plan?🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1218 on: Today at 03:02:28 pm
After trying and failing to erase this game from my memory, I just remembered something that happened. I've mentioned before the number of times our players are flagged offside when it has looked very close (Nunez against City for one) and the linesman hasn't followed the protocol of keeping their flag down.

In the 39th minute Salah was flagged offside for this;



He is at least level Dalot so why does he get flagged?

Then for United's equaliser, Rashford is clearly offside but the linesman keeps his flag down forcing VVD to deal with it. The ball beaks to United and they score from it;

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1219 on: Today at 03:08:11 pm
The first is definitely a mistake. Maybe he couldn't see the United player.

The second is just how the law works. It's shit sometimes. You could argue Virgil makes a mistake by not letting the ball run through, it's perhaps harsh, but he knows Rashford is ahead of him.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1220 on: Today at 03:10:43 pm
Quote from: emitime on Today at 03:08:11 pm
The first is definitely a mistake. Maybe he couldn't see the United player.

The second is just how the law works. It's shit sometimes. You could argue Virgil makes a mistake by not letting the ball run through, it's perhaps harsh, but he knows Rashford is ahead of him.
Yes I know that's how the law works, but why is it being excercised when it's United on the attack (Rashford) and not when we're on the attack (Salah)?

You either flag for both or neither.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1221 on: Today at 03:15:00 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:34:54 pm
Yep.. we really aren't accustomed to other teams coming back- even going as far back as Ged.

It's like a kick in the nuts.

Those rats will be feeding off it for years. We need to put things right of the next game with them. Thankfully we are still in the hunt for 2 trophies but this is gonna sting no matter what some fans think.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1222 on: Today at 03:15:59 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:10:43 pm
Yes I know that's how the law works, but why is it being excercised when it's United on the attack (Rashford) and not when we're on the attack (Salah)?

You either flag for both or neither.

The first is called offside because Salah touches the ball (I assume he receives the pass, I'm not going to rewatch it) and the linesman thinks he was in an offside position. His decision was wrong, but it's not the same as the second.

The second can never be offside because Rashford just isn't involved in the play.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1223 on: Today at 03:25:32 pm
Quote from: emitime on Today at 03:15:59 pm
The first is called offside because Salah touches the ball (I assume he receives the pass, I'm not going to rewatch it) and the linesman thinks he was in an offside position. His decision was wrong, but it's not the same as the second.

The second can never be offside because Rashford just isn't involved in the play.
Rashford is looking to run in behind and the pass was intended for him before VVD cuts it out. Him being there means VVD has to act so he is involved. But I've got no problem with them not flagging that but not when Salah gets flagged for one that is far tighter. As for the linesman not seeing the defender, this is a few seconds later, he's still not flagged and he can clearly see there was a defender beyond Salah. In any case if you're not sure you're supposed to keep the flag down.



This isn't the first time this has happened to us this season and it's becoming more common and more costly.

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1224 on: Today at 03:45:11 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:25:32 pm
Rashford is looking to run in behind and the pass was intended for him before VVD cuts it out. Him being there means VVD has to act so he is involved.

That's just not how offside works. VVD did not have to do anything, he could have let it go but he didn't. I think the law is pretty shit for situations like that but it was 100% correct.

The second was a mistake, yes; feel free to feel aggrieved about it.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
Reply #1225 on: Today at 03:50:30 pm
Quote from: emitime on Today at 03:45:11 pm
That's just not how offside works. VVD did not have to do anything, he could have let it go but he didn't. I think the law is pretty shit for situations like that but it was 100% correct.

The second was a mistake, yes; feel free to feel aggrieved about it.
Yeah, a 'mistake' that seems to happen to us far too often;

