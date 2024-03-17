Was scrolling the thread and saw this. Hahahahha!!! It's like almost a "guaranteed" goal there.







My verdict there? Too little choice. Three players making almost the same run into the same area. Harvey is predominantly left footed so for me is on the wrong side and does not do anything to worry them. Can't believe I'm saying this as I don believe for one second it was meant, but Maguire has made the pass between the two defenders a high risk. The right option was therefore to keep running, which he didn't do obvs.Of course we should have made more from it, but if you see from when that move started, it's not as clear-cut as it seems on a still frame.Anyway, the three points when we play them next is far more important to us and what happened the weekend won't happen again - we'll be well up for it this time around.