They got 75 points last season and finished 3rd. They will probably reach the FA Cup final. They aren't a terrible side. They are underachieving but the downplaying of them is farcical. They have forwards with real pace and they are capable of creating chances against any side.



Look at how many chances Rashford had against City. Look at Garnacho pulling out of a challenge with Ederson and compare that to Nunez winning the penalty. The bizarre thing is the oxymoron of posters wanting us to be more proactive at 2-1 and then complaining when United countered and won the game 4-3 because we had allegedly over-committed.



They are definitely not a bad team, they hurt LFC because they are set-up to counter a highline. However, the direction of travel is terrible. Last year they came 3rd and Liverpool were nowhere. This year, despite out-spending Liverpool again, they have regressed whilke Liverpool have shot past them. That really speaks of the relative poverty of management in evidence at the club.