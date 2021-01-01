« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113  (Read 26873 times)

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,593
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 06:37:55 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 01:38:31 pm
You're like a heat seeking missile ready to strike if anyone dare be slightly critical of a player, lol.
But if it's a fact, it's true?

We shouldn't let ignorance fester.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:39:35 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,475
  • JFT 97
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 06:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:01:58 pm
Two of them are in extra time, so youre always going to get more shots than normal. Plus they were chasing a game for a lot of the second half and second half of extra time. They took risks and went gung ho. Should have played into our hands, and thats our fault but it just turned into a bit of a mad game and I wouldnt stress over the stats of it too much.

11 of their shots were in the first half. 8 in the 2nd half and 9 in extra time. I thought our midfield struggled for the first 25-30 minutes and then we dominated until we took Szobozslai off, who adds real athleticism to our midfield. After that Kelleher ended up going long far too often and Maguire just dominated aerially.

For me as a trio Endo, Macca and Elliott lack the athleticism and the physicality to drop in and demand the ball under pressure. Once Szobozslai went off we struggled to keep the ball and just ended up going long far too often. We really missed Trent's ability to carve a team up from deep and Jones's ability to retain possession under pressure. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,593
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 06:42:46 pm »
Still gutted.

We should've buried these when we had the plethora of chances - no matter that we were weak defensively.
We look for excuses to make things easier, but unfortuantely, we have no excuse.

I'm not going to get on players' backs, but 1 more goal.. would've made the difference. That 1 goal could've easily been scored from our chances. And we knew it- Klopp was going crazy after that particular break when it was 4-on 2, cause that- more than any other chance... was our ticket to bury them and take any hopes out of a comeback.

The only excuse I'm going to allow is that we looked off the pace from time to time, which is understandable.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:47:06 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 06:59:21 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 06:29:59 pm
Interesting to hear how much this has meant to united fans. To me it was "FFS, oh well, bigger fish tro fry."To United fans it was a corner turned, a massive outcome etc. Really odd, sure, it was a good win for them, but it was 1/4 final in which they were comprehensively outplayed, how far can clinging on get them exactly? They are further away from, Liverpool than they have been at any stage since ferguson left, even with a new manager coming in the future is bright for LFC, for them Ten hag has no discernible stlye, surrenders the midfield (unacceptable imo) and has purchased a truckload of average to bad players. Of the players that started, 2 were Ten hag transfers (Onana and Hjoiland) and the latter didn't even score in a 4 goal game.

More to the point, every single player in that LFC squad was a Klopp player (no surprises there I guess). For United, only 2 starters were brought in by Ten Hag, but there were 4 more on the bench: Amrabat, a flop of a loanee, Mount (a £60m flop) Eriksen and Antony (a £100m for petulance). So Ten Hag's win was found on the success of earlier managers and he didn't even trust the players he brought in to start.

This defeat was little more than a flash in the pan, a cup final for a team with nothing else to play for. Frustrating for Liverpool, but not sure why it was so important to United, they must be living off vapours if that was a big deal for them.
Well of course it's a big deal. They came from behind twice to beat their biggest emotional rivals (and huge favourites) with the last kick of the game. It also has echoes of 1990 and what turned out to be an epochal moment in their history. I'd be far more worried if they DIDN'T care.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,462
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 09:59:30 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 06:29:59 pm
Interesting to hear how much this has meant to united fans. To me it was "FFS, oh well, bigger fish tro fry."To United fans it was a corner turned, a massive outcome etc. Really odd, sure, it was a good win for them, but it was 1/4 final in which they were comprehensively outplayed, how far can clinging on get them exactly? They are further away from, Liverpool than they have been at any stage since ferguson left, even with a new manager coming in the future is bright for LFC, for them Ten hag has no discernible stlye, surrenders the midfield (unacceptable imo) and has purchased a truckload of average to bad players. Of the players that started, 2 were Ten hag transfers (Onana and Hjoiland) and the latter didn't even score in a 4 goal game.

More to the point, every single player in that LFC squad was a Klopp player (no surprises there I guess). For United, only 2 starters were brought in by Ten Hag, but there were 4 more on the bench: Amrabat, a flop of a loanee, Mount (a £60m flop) Eriksen and Antony (a £100m for petulance). So Ten Hag's win was found on the success of earlier managers and he didn't even trust the players he brought in to start.

This defeat was little more than a flash in the pan, a cup final for a team with nothing else to play for. Frustrating for Liverpool, but not sure why it was so important to United, they must be living off vapours if that was a big deal for them.

When you've been as shit as they have, you'd cling to anything. Shows how bad things have got for them. They are paying us a massive complement in all honesty. I don't think we saw this much fuss after thrashing them 7-0
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,273
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 10:00:13 pm »
Absolutely bigger fish to fry, but I am a bit worried that we seem to struggle with them at OT recently. Theyre terrible, but always seem to drag us down to their level. We need to beat them in the run in, and its a confidence knock.

That result will be the highlight of their season. Ending our title hopes (even if it means their local rivals win another title) is probably the only thing theyll have to get excited about.
Logged

Offline neil4ad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1166 on: Yesterday at 11:49:45 pm »
In Klopp we trust. I get the feeling that the players will have a point to make when return to ManU
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,475
  • JFT 97
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1167 on: Yesterday at 11:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:00:13 pm
Absolutely bigger fish to fry, but I am a bit worried that we seem to struggle with them at OT recently. Theyre terrible, but always seem to drag us down to their level. We need to beat them in the run in, and its a confidence knock.

That result will be the highlight of their season. Ending our title hopes (even if it means their local rivals win another title) is probably the only thing theyll have to get excited about.

They aren't terrible. They are underperforming for the amount of money they have spent but they are a decent side. They finished 3rd last season with 8 more points than us and we will almost certainly finish in the top 6 this season.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,526
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10’ Mac 44’ Salah 45+2’ Antony 87’ Elliot 105’ Rash 113’
« Reply #1168 on: Yesterday at 11:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:55:04 pm
They aren't terrible. They are underperforming for the amount of money they have spent but they are a decent side. They finished 3rd last season with 8 more points than us and we will almost certainly finish in the top 6 this season.

They are not as shit as mentioned but they are not a good side. We will have our third crack at them in a couple of weeks and we have to win, otherwise we can forget winning the league.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:28 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 12:04:38 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:55:04 pm
They aren't terrible. They are underperforming for the amount of money they have spent but they are a decent side. They finished 3rd last season with 8 more points than us and we will almost certainly finish in the top 6 this season.
They are the worst team we've faced this season. Their setup was terrible with their midfield so open. One of the basic principles of football is that you have to be compact and they are not. I was surprised by how easily we were getting between their midfield and defence.

However,  they have individual quality which is expected given how much they've spent.

They are an awful side.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:21 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,475
  • JFT 97
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 12:36:55 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:04:38 am
They are the worst team we've faced this season. Their setup was terrible with their midfield so open. One of the basic principles of football is that you have to be compact and they are not. I was surprised by how easily we were getting between their midfield and defence.

However,  they have individual quality which is expected given how much they've spent.

They are an awful side.

They got 75 points last season and finished 3rd. They will probably reach the FA Cup final. They aren't a terrible side. They are underachieving but the downplaying of them is farcical. They have forwards with real pace and they are capable of creating chances against any side.

Look at how many chances Rashford had against City. Look at Garnacho pulling out of a challenge with Ederson and compare that to Nunez winning the penalty. The bizarre thing is the oxymoron of posters wanting us to be more proactive at 2-1 and then complaining when United countered and won the game 4-3 because we had allegedly over-committed. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 12:45:04 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:36:55 am
They got 75 points last season and finished 3rd. They will probably reach the FA Cup final. They aren't a terrible side. They are underachieving but the downplaying of them is farcical. They have forwards with real pace and they are capable of creating chances against any side.

Look at how many chances Rashford had against City. Look at Garnacho pulling out of a challenge with Ederson and compare that to Nunez winning the penalty. The bizarre thing is the oxymoron of posters wanting us to be more proactive at 2-1 and then complaining when United countered and won the game 4-3 because we had allegedly over-committed.
A bad team can be elevated by individuals to an extent. Like I said they have players that can win games even when they play like crap (most of the time). We weren't a great side last year and we finished 5th.

As a unit, they lack the basics of a good team.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,475
  • JFT 97
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 12:51:57 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:45:04 am
A bad team can be elevated by individuals to an extent. Like I said they have players that can win games even when they play like crap (most of the time). We weren't a great side last year and we finished 5th.

As a unit, they lack the basics of a good team.

That doesn't stop them from being a dangerous opponent though. At times United under Ferguson were a pretty average team. However, they had real firepower. United under Ten Hag have pretty much perfected playing poorly but still getting results.

They are probably one of the best teams in Europe on transitions, with Rashord and Garnacho being a real handful. You end up in a situation in which you can't really commit because you don't want to leave yourself exposed at the back.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 12:54:06 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:51:57 am
That doesn't stop them from being a dangerous opponent though. At times United under Ferguson were a pretty average team. However, they had real firepower. United under Ten Hag have pretty much perfected playing poorly but still getting results.

They are probably one of the best teams in Europe on transitions, with Rashord and Garnacho being a real handful. You end up in a situation in which you can't really commit because you don't want to leave yourself exposed at the back.
We have to batter them next time and take advantage of the space that they'll inevitably give us. Teams just seem to let them off the hook all the time. It's very strange.

Even Everton outplayed them.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,475
  • JFT 97
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 01:08:03 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:54:06 am
We have to batter them next time and take advantage of the space that they'll inevitably give us. Teams just seem to let them off the hook all the time. It's very strange.

Even Everton outplayed them.

How do you batter them though. They have real pace in the side and tend to start really fast. IIRC Sunday was the 11th time in 12 games that they have taken the lead. They expend a hell of a lot of energy in that initial period and then tend to end up blowing out of their arses for the rest of the game.

The problem is that they are still very dangerous on the counterattack.

They are a team that you can't really open up against because when you do they are very capable at hitting you with sucker punches.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 01:16:56 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:08:03 am
How do you batter them though. They have real pace in the side and tend to start really fast. IIRC Sunday was the 11th time in 12 games that they have taken the lead. They expend a hell of a lot of energy in that initial period and then tend to end up blowing out of their arses for the rest of the game.

The problem is that they are still very dangerous on the counterattack.

They are a team that you can't really open up against because when you do they are very capable at hitting you with sucker punches.
By taking advantage of the space between the lines. We need to more ruthless and not relent. They are shit and they (players and fans) know it. That's why their heads drop when we score.

They are a very weak team mentally. In the next game, we need to avoid conceding and early goal and we should never take our foot off the gas even if we're 2/3 up.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 