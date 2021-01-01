Still gutted.



We should've buried these when we had the plethora of chances - no matter that we were weak defensively.

We look for excuses to make things easier, but unfortuantely, we have no excuse.



I'm not going to get on players' backs, but 1 more goal.. would've made the difference. That 1 goal could've easily been scored from our chances. And we knew it- Klopp was going crazy after that particular break when it was 4-on 2, cause that- more than any other chance... was our ticket to bury them and take any hopes out of a comeback.



The only excuse I'm going to allow is that we looked off the pace from time to time, which is understandable.