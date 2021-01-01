Interesting to hear how much this has meant to united fans. To me it was "FFS, oh well, bigger fish tro fry."To United fans it was a corner turned, a massive outcome etc. Really odd, sure, it was a good win for them, but it was 1/4 final in which they were comprehensively outplayed, how far can clinging on get them exactly? They are further away from, Liverpool than they have been at any stage since ferguson left, even with a new manager coming in the future is bright for LFC, for them Ten hag has no discernible stlye, surrenders the midfield (unacceptable imo) and has purchased a truckload of average to bad players. Of the players that started, 2 were Ten hag transfers (Onana and Hjoiland) and the latter didn't even score in a 4 goal game.



More to the point, every single player in that LFC squad was a Klopp player (no surprises there I guess). For United, only 2 starters were brought in by Ten Hag, but there were 4 more on the bench: Amrabat, a flop of a loanee, Mount (a £60m flop) Eriksen and Antony (a £100m for petulance). So Ten Hag's win was found on the success of earlier managers and he didn't even trust the players he brought in to start.



This defeat was little more than a flash in the pan, a cup final for a team with nothing else to play for. Frustrating for Liverpool, but not sure why it was so important to United, they must be living off vapours if that was a big deal for them.