Author Topic: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113  (Read 25697 times)

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 01:25:55 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:21:58 pm
[TONY STARK]  You beat me by, like, one second. [/TONY STARK]
4s actually 😆
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 01:27:55 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:20:36 pm
I suspect Nunez was kept on the pitch because we thought it would go to penalties.
Yeah, he's great at those...
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 01:31:12 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:27:55 pm
Yeah, he's great at those...

12 out of 13 career record is pretty great, correct!
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 01:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:15:01 pm
I think the last 2 games (City and United) have been a lesson in ruthlessness. We win both games, with differing quality of performance and different quality of opposition, if we are more ruthless in attack. City was a case of missing chances we had created. Yesterday was a case in not maximising our control and creating those chances when opportunity arose.

Hopefully its been a good lesson for all. You need to press home your advantage against any opposition. Therell be times in the last 10-15 games where well need to show our ruthless side. I think a fully fit Salah and Jota help with this massively. I think having more than 3-4 fit midfielders helps also. Yesterday we probably could have done with some fresh legs in midfield in last 15-20 mins of normal time. Probably could have taken advantage of them being stretched.

We win both if we had Jota
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 01:38:31 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:31:12 pm
12 out of 13 career record is pretty great, correct!
You're like a heat seeking missile ready to strike if anyone dare be slightly critical of a player, lol.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 01:41:33 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:38:31 pm
You're like a heat seeking missile ready to strike if anyone dare be slightly critical of a player, lol.

 ;D  :D
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 01:57:04 pm »
Looking back the next day .. most people we shouldve won it comfortably becuase of the 35 mins in the second.half where we were so dominant

But whats not being discussed is how bad we were defensively - we gave up 28 shots and nearly 4xg over 120 minutes against an okay attacking team  some of this is the mistakes in extra time but they couldve easily gone 2-0 up or won it in tbe last few minutes of the 90

I dont think weve been great defensively over the last few weeks (relatively speaking) and that will need to improve to have the end to the season we want
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 01:59:57 pm »
I know its been said previously, but it was highly unlikely that we'd go until the end of the season unbeaten, especially considering the injuries, squad rotation and fixture congestion.

That said, its frustrating because simply they were there for plucking.

Hopefully we can get revenge in the league soon.
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 02:14:48 pm »
Gutted by the result especially by the way it was gifted to them, but you have to factor in the bigger picture and cut the players and Jurgen some slack.
  • Our fans and supporters, especially at Anfield, are the epitome of the term 12th Man. We pick our players up and give them that added 10%. Anfield is a bear pit. First and foremost, we cheer our team. We occasionally give the officials shit and why wouldn't we considering how much they seem to enjoy having us play with one hand behind our backs! But the vile, inhuman and thoroughly disgusting shit that the Manc Neanderthals shouted for 120 minutes yesterday, was a million miles away from where we are on the food chain. Jurgen, the players and our supporters (who also didn't rise to the bait)  still had to listen to it too. No protection, no support and no coverage tells you all you need to know about the people in charge of supposedly protecting the wider game and the people bribing or buying into the business, not the sport
  • We have been obliterated by injuries and most of the players we do have available are still not at 100%. We also have an almost  completely new midfield that no one gave any chance at the start of the season of it being anything more than a bedding in period and without our blossoming academy, would be out of it by now. I wonder what the kids coming through the ranks would feel if they felt
     they were never allowed to have an off day?

We have one trophy already and are still in with a decent shout for 2 more, even with the cards being marked!

Jumping on our own players for being knackered and having lapses of concentration because of it, doesn't do us or them any favours. It just fuels and reinforces the bollocks spouted by trolls and the media, many of whom will occasionally jump on this site for ammunition.
[/list]
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 02:23:28 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:57:04 pm
Looking back the next day .. most people we shouldve won it comfortably becuase of the 35 mins in the second.half where we were so dominant

But whats not being discussed is how bad we were defensively - we gave up 28 shots and nearly 4xg over 120 minutes against an okay attacking team  some of this is the mistakes in extra time but they couldve easily gone 2-0 up or won it in tbe last few minutes of the 90

I dont think weve been great defensively over the last few weeks (relatively speaking) and that will need to improve to have the end to the season we want
Would it make.you feel better if it was 2.8xg over 120 minutes?
https://twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1769689267641479615?t=D06bYvI4hS8AOKMjEoEmNw&s=19
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 02:26:06 pm »
We can't win every game and have had a great spell recently, might do us more good than harm in the long term.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 02:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:23:28 pm
Would it make.you feel better if it was 2.8xg over 120 minutes?
https://twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1769689267641479615?t=D06bYvI4hS8AOKMjEoEmNw&s=19

Interesting (Fotmob has it at 3.9) .. but also no.. on that statsbomb it's 2.25 over the 90
However you cut it its a bad defensive performance - especially by our standards
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 02:29:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:28:52 pm
Interesting (Fotmob has it at 3.9) .. but also no.. on that statsbomb it's 2.25 over the 90
However you cut it its a bad defensive performance - especially by our standards
It's inflated by the clearcut chances we gifted them late on.

Diallo and Rashford's goals.  Rashford missed a sitter in the last minute. It can be misleading because they were rubbish for most of the game.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 02:30:02 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 12:37:58 pm
Genuinely felt like being knocked out by a Championship side.
It was so so easy at times. Tried to walk the ball in on too many occasions. If we had got the 3rd we prob go on to get another couple. However we didn't and we got caught after a few individual errors. Horrible to lose to them in any game.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 02:34:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:29:55 pm
It's inflated by the clearcut chances we gifted them late on.

Diallo and Rashford's goals.  Rashford missed a sitter in the last minute. It can be misleading because they were rubbish for most of the game.

How's it misleading - we gave up the shots (28!!!!) and chances we gave up. You can take out the 3rd goal if you like as its in the 'odd mistake category' but the other two are literally what they're set up to do that we didn't stop. We gave up a boat load of chances / shots opportunities in the first half alone
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 02:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:16:03 pm
Grav was on bench.

No idea why he didn't come on.

Once we got to extra time I was expecting to see Gravenberch, Clark and Danns.

Thought Nunez, MacAllister and Endo all looked goosed by end of 90 minutes.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 02:36:43 pm »
I don't know about you guys but I'm already over the loss although I was really upset yesterday.

It is what it is and like some mentioned already it was only the FA Cup.

If this possibly extra 240 minutes of football saved our run in and the Europa League I'm fine with that.

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 02:37:20 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 02:30:02 pm
It was so so easy at times. Tried to walk the ball in on too many occasions. If we had got the 3rd we prob go on to get another couple. However we didn't and we got caught after a few individual errors. Horrible to lose to them in any game.

I cant really remember us creating many chances a 1-2 despite feeling like we were on top and better by a significant margin.


United arent good defensively and felt like we decided to hold them at arms length and control the game. Got sucker punched for 2-2 and never really gained control of the game again - even at 2-3.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 02:44:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:28:52 pm
Interesting (Fotmob has it at 3.9) .. but also no.. on that statsbomb it's 2.25 over the 90
However you cut it its a bad defensive performance - especially by our standards

We concede a lot of chances in general. Chelsea in the cup final was around 2 but they didn't take their chances.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 02:50:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:34:00 pm
How's it misleading - we gave up the shots (28!!!!) and chances we gave up. You can take out the 3rd goal if you like as its in the 'odd mistake category' but the other two are literally what they're set up to do that we didn't stop. We gave up a boat load of chances / shots opportunities in the first half alone
It's misleading in the sense that it doesn't show a true picture of the game. They were crap but xG makes them look better than they were because they had a flurry of late chances.

xG also doesn't measure us getting into good position numerous times and messing up the final pass.

Their last two goals are on us but those really inflated their numbers. Their first goal Kelleher would have pushed away on another day. They were crap and we controlled the game but we gave them lifelines when they were done.

On a high level and looking at the game as a whole, xG is misleading.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 02:52:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:50:53 pm
It's misleading in the sense that it doesn't show a true picture of the game. They were crap but xG makes them look better than they were because they had a flurry of late chances.

xG also doesn't measure us getting into good position numerous times and messing up the final pass.

Their last two goals are on us but those really inflated their numbers. Their first goal Jelleher would have pushed away on another day. They were crap and we controlled the game but we gave them lifelines when they were done.

I'm literally just talking about our defensive set up / performance which wasn't good not our xg   
You don't 'totally control a game' when you give up the shots and chances we did
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 02:54:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:52:42 pm
I'm literally just talking about our defensive set up / performance which wasn't good not our xg   
You don't 'totally control a game' when you give up the shots and chances we did
They did nothing once we scored the first goal up 85'. If we'd won as expected, it wouldn't have been an issue, would it?

The feeling is an indicator as well. I was very comfortable watching us (albeit frustrated by missed chances).
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 02:54:35 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:57:04 pm
Looking back the next day .. most people we shouldve won it comfortably becuase of the 35 mins in the second.half where we were so dominant

But whats not being discussed is how bad we were defensively - we gave up 28 shots and nearly 4xg over 120 minutes against an okay attacking team  some of this is the mistakes in extra time but they couldve easily gone 2-0 up or won it in tbe last few minutes of the 90

I dont think weve been great defensively over the last few weeks (relatively speaking) and that will need to improve to have the end to the season we want

Yep I mentioned this yesterday, we have definitely taken a backwards step in terms of defensive stability these past few weeks and are now conceding a fair few more chances. Go back to the Burnley game and we need to improve on that. A lot of that could be down to the constant chopping and changing we have had to do with players.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 03:14:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:54:11 pm
They did nothing once we scored the first goal up 85'. If we'd won as expected, it wouldn't have been an issue, would it?

The feeling is an indicator as well. I was very comfortable watching us (albeit frustrated by missed chances).

I don't know what you're trying to argue about? - we conceded a load of chances in the first half.. we then dominated until the last 6 or 7 minutes of the 90 .. you don't get to erase the chances and shots you concede because you were 'the better team' or had a large patch of dominace there actual things that happened regardless of narrative.
Just to repeat because I think you're just talking past me I'm talking about our defensive performance not our attack ...the fact that we were the better team but still conceded a shit ton of chances makes our defensive display worse not better!
« Last Edit: Today at 03:19:08 pm by JackWard33 »
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 03:18:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:54:35 pm
Yep I mentioned this yesterday, we have definitely taken a backwards step in terms of defensive stability these past few weeks and are now conceding a fair few more chances. Go back to the Burnley game and we need to improve on that. A lot of that could be down to the constant chopping and changing we have had to do with players.

Thought it was a mistake dropping Bradley to the bench.  Not just defensively but he supports the attack on the right.  He of course came on late and was left exposed 1 v 2 in that mad last min winning goal.  But think he may have made the difference supporting the attack when the game was there to be won in the second half.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 03:21:57 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:14:59 pm
I don't know what you're trying to argue about? - we conceded a load of chances in the first half.. we then dominated until the last 6 or 7 minutes of the 90 .. you don't get to erase the chances and shots you concede because you were 'the better team' or had a large patch of dominace there actual things that happened regardless of narrative.
Just to repeat because I think you're just talking past me I'm talking about our defensive performance not our attack r..the fact that we were the better team but still conceded a shit ton of chances makes our defensive display worse not better!
No, I'm not talking past you. A football team is a system. Controlling the game means we restricted them well for large periods which is good defending as a team.

It's Man Utd at Old Trafford so it's normal for them to start fast but we did very well overall and they looked lost. Even in ET, they didn't create a decent chance until we handed it to them on a plate but then we were exhausted as well.

I'm just saying that I don't see how defence was the issue yesterday (individual errors accounted for a large part of their xG).
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 03:24:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:21:57 pm
No, I'm not talking past you. A football team is a system. Controlling the game means we restricted them well for large periods which is good defending as a team.

It Man Utd at Old Trafford so it's normal for them to start fast but we did very well after overall and they looked lost. Even in ET, they didn't create a decent chance until we handed it to them on a plate but then we were exhausted as well.

I'm just saying that I don't see how defence was the issue yesterday (individual errors accounted for a large part of their xG).


We ship 4 goals.. 3 ish xg and 28 shots (!!!!!!!) but the defence wasnt an issue and the system was good is your summary  I think well just agree to differ .. I dunno maybe go back and watch the first 35 mins where we get opened up consistently
« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:57 pm by JackWard33 »
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 03:27:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:24:35 pm

We ship 4 goals.. 3 ish xg and 28 shots (!!!!!!!) but the defence wasnt an issue and the system was good is your summary  I think well just agree to differ
Goal one- decent save and lucky deflection (maybe Kelleher could have done better)
Goal two- good shot from a half chance at best (Antony shooting with his right on the turn is not a big chance)
Goal three- we passed it to them to score
Goal 4- We left one man back

But xG!!! We restricted them well to half chances and if we'd won, our defenders would be getting more praise. Unfortunately,  we lost.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 03:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:37:20 pm
I cant really remember us creating many chances a 1-2 despite feeling like we were on top and better by a significant margin.


United arent good defensively and felt like we decided to hold them at arms length and control the game. Got sucker punched for 2-2 and never really gained control of the game again - even at 2-3
We had a decent amount of breakaways where we took and extra touch that was not needed or gave the wrong ball. Dom had loads of space to shoot on the edge of the box . So did Harvey. Nunez carved out two or 3 shots to Onana near post that stung the palms. There was a 25 minute period where United did not touch the ball. We will have to watch Garnacho in the league game. That hoof ball out to his wing caused us a shitload of problems. Hopefully that result will focus the players minds for it.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:31:11 pm by Irishred1 »
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 03:28:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:27:56 pm
Goal one- decent save and lucky deflection (maybe Kelleher could have done better)
Goal two- good shot from a half chance at best (Antony shooting with his right on the turn is not a big chance)
Goal three- we passed it to them to score
Goal 4- We left one man back

But xG!!!

And where did the 28 shots come from  28 individual errors?

(Also just read youre despcrition of their first goal yeah we defensively solid as a rock for that one :))
« Last Edit: Today at 03:30:42 pm by JackWard33 »
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 03:30:24 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:28:34 pm
And where did the 28 shots come from  28 individual errors?
If our opponents are shooting from non-threatening positions, how is that poor defending?? Because I don't remember them having many big chances (expect for the ones we gifted them).
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 03:31:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:30:24 pm
If our opponents are shooting from non-threatening positions, how is that poor defending?? Because I don't remember them having many big chances (expect for the ones we gifted them).

Youre literally suffering from one eyed amnesia if you dont remember them having chances.. did you walk in on 55 and then walk out again on 85?!
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 03:32:26 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:31:30 pm
Youre literally suffering from one eyed amnesia if you dont remember them having chances.. did you walk in on 55 and then walk out again on 85?!
I watched the full game. Note that I said "big" chances.

Maybe their low percentage shots ended up inflating their xG as well  :D
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 03:43:29 pm »
A bad day at the office that we very nearly won still. Lessons to learn before the far more important fixture there in the Premier League.

The troubling thing that has been mentioned above was giving up such a high xG against a pretty ordinary side. An Arsenal or Abu Dhabi would have likely crucified us.

Shake it off, work on it and hopefully we can ensure those mistakes are rectified when we go back there to claim three points.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 03:48:14 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:24:35 pm

We ship 4 goals.. 3 ish xg and 28 shots (!!!!!!!) but the defence wasnt an issue and the system was good is your summary  I think well just agree to differ .. I dunno maybe go back and watch the first 35 mins where we get opened up consistently

I think though in that first 25 -30 minutes we were a little bit unprepared and possibly the occasion got to us a bit. United sat back against us at Anfield and did the complete opposite yesterday at the start. Like the good united teams coming to Anfield and coming unstuck, the same happened at Old Trafford. But we got back into it and dominated. We did give up chances but United are a decent counter attacking side. I still think our biggest issue was when we dominant (and we were so dominant 2nd half) we didn't make it count. We got a bit leggy and maybe nervy and United got a 2nd wind. But we should have being out of sight by that point.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 04:57:11 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 01:59:57 pm
I know its been said previously, but it was highly unlikely that we'd go until the end of the season unbeaten, especially considering the injuries, squad rotation and fixture congestion.

That said, its frustrating because simply they were there for plucking.

Hopefully we can get revenge in the league soon.

Sensible. I would much rather be out of the FA cup than lose a league game
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1156 on: Today at 05:13:10 pm »
Saw head today, that was some game yesterday. Now we need to go back in 3 weeks & get the win.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1157 on: Today at 05:30:46 pm »
I wanted a league and cup double, another 1986 style season, and apart from the Dublin factor for some reason winning the Cup was more interesting for me than winning the EL (in tandem with the league I must add, not just as a one off). But it's gone, and to be honest, if we win the league everything else is a cherry on the cake, it's all about the league.

Yesterday was a brutal defeat, not just in the way we threw the game away but for everything we had to put up with off the field, for which there appears very little appetite within the media to even question. A truly depressing afternoon. Best way to get over it is... to get over it, learn the lessons, come back firing and win the league. I hate going to OT at any time, but a part of me is relishing us going back there now in 3 weeks, to right the wrongs, win 3 points and make a statement that we're going the distance here. I've got every faith we can do that, and yesterday could be looked back on as a really important day in fuelling us through to May.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1158 on: Today at 06:01:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:24:35 pm

We ship 4 goals.. 3 ish xg and 28 shots (!!!!!!!) but the defence wasnt an issue and the system was good is your summary  I think well just agree to differ .. I dunno maybe go back and watch the first 35 mins where we get opened up consistently

Two of them are in extra time, so youre always going to get more shots than normal. Plus they were chasing a game for a lot of the second half and second half of extra time. They took risks and went gung ho. Should have played into our hands, and thats our fault but it just turned into a bit of a mad game and I wouldnt stress over the stats of it too much.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1159 on: Today at 06:29:59 pm »
Interesting to hear how much this has meant to united fans. To me it was "FFS, oh well, bigger fish tro fry."To United fans it was a corner turned, a massive outcome etc. Really odd, sure, it was a good win for them, but it was 1/4 final in which they were comprehensively outplayed, how far can clinging on get them exactly? They are further away from, Liverpool than they have been at any stage since ferguson left, even with a new manager coming in the future is bright for LFC, for them Ten hag has no discernible stlye, surrenders the midfield (unacceptable imo) and has purchased a truckload of average to bad players. Of the players that started, 2 were Ten hag transfers (Onana and Hjoiland) and the latter didn't even score in a 4 goal game.

More to the point, every single player in that LFC squad was a Klopp player (no surprises there I guess). For United, only 2 starters were brought in by Ten Hag, but there were 4 more on the bench: Amrabat, a flop of a loanee, Mount (a £60m flop) Eriksen and Antony (a £100m for petulance). So Ten Hag's win was found on the success of earlier managers and he didn't even trust the players he brought in to start.

This defeat was little more than a flash in the pan, a cup final for a team with nothing else to play for. Frustrating for Liverpool, but not sure why it was so important to United, they must be living off vapours if that was a big deal for them.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...
