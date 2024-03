Looking back the next day .. most people we should’ve won it comfortably becuase of the 35 mins in the second.half where we were so dominant



But what’s not being discussed is how bad we were defensively - we gave up 28 shots and nearly 4xg over 120 minutes against an okay attacking team some of this is the mistakes in extra time but they could’ve easily gone 2-0 up or won it in tbe last few minutes of the 90



I don’t think we’ve been great defensively over the last few weeks (relatively speaking) and that will need to improve to have the end to the season we want