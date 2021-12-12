There was some clear tiredness in the legs, with plenty of players that have put mega shifts in during our injury crisis and also returning players struggling to even get through the 90.



They got back into it with a few changes due to the midfield being unable to press and cover out wide with Macca and Endo probably knackered. Then they dropped their ball players deeper and Nunez/Diaz were absolute done in and unable to press them and cover. Gakpo's performance was a massive disappointment, and really has to be better in those circumstances. He will be getting plenty of deserved criticism for that showing.



It was a massively frustrating game to watch as our mistakes came lack of thinking on the pitch, which was disappointing and unlike this team. Sending everyone up for that corner, I immediately thought "Don't get caught on the break now". Passing to Nunez in that deep position was silly when he had no options around him apart from going back, as much as you should trust everyone on the pitch, he isn't used to that stage of build up and is always going to look forward instead of playing it around to get the space.



I think Klopp got it wrong too, and like the players, he is going to do that sometimes. The subs didn't provide what we needed, and Clark could have come on earlier if he was fit enough. I was hoping we would continue to trust the academy lads even in these massive games, Danns should lots of fight and willing to get stuck in during his showings so would have been a good replacement for Diaz/Nunez to get fresh legs and a bit of chase on. Instead we were basically giving them the ball back and letting them build constantly.



Fernandes should definitely have been off, and at the end of the day, they likely wouldn't have got the equaliser had the correct decision been made and they were down to 10.



Frustrating match all around, especially before an international break. The team need to use that disappointment to fuel the last push once we are back.



There is a clear game plan we can try and exploit more in the league match, as they love to man mark Salah, but often that leaves gaps, which we started to expose but Salah had to come off after 75 minutes due to having to to do the 90 in midweek with Clark's injury. Bradley or Elliot could get in that gap between CB and LB they leave when marking Salah so tight, Dom probably isn't the type to do that as much, but hopefully it's highlighted as once we picked up on it yesterday we got a some success and they looked on the edge.





