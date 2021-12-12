« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113  (Read 21459 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,403
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 08:10:53 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:07:10 am
Agreed.  The game v Prague on Thu was like a training game anyway.  Just a few too many players off the pace yesterday esp with poor decision making up top when Utd was begging to be put to bed in second half. 

Then a couple of basic mistakes to give UTD their last 2 goals.

To be honest, the second half yesterday felt like a training match and thats the most annoying thing.

Their heads had dropped and they offered fuck all until the last few minutes.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 08:12:43 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:44:30 am
I don't think we deserved anything out of that. We seemed mentally checked out and our performance was error-strewn. To their credit (euughh!) United never gave up - I don't think they were jammy and the xG bears that out:

HT: Man Utd (1.86) 1-2 (1.19) Liverpool

After 90 minutes: Man Utd (3.13) 2-2 (1.93) Liverpool

After Extra Time: Man Utd (4.25) 4-3 (2.18) Liverpool


All the same, hate losing to these but we've got bigger fish to fry and with the upcoming recovery period hopefully we have enough fuel to fire us home.

ouch. Not pretty on xG.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 08:13:08 am »
I'd be more bothered if we were on for a genuine quad ie Champions league instead of Europa. I'd also be more bothered if City were out of the competition even if we got past United it would have still been a 50:50 chance of winning. You can't ever prove it but if this result means we're not complacent and go and win the league game against these then it's worth it. Similarly I'd rather have been knocked out by Arsenal in the FA cup and won there in the league.

Trophy wise I only really care about the premier league and Champions league. The others are nice to have but are more of a nice bonus. If getting knocked out of the Europa league would help us turn a loss/draw in the league into a win I'd take that deal.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 08:13:29 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:00:26 am
But if youre talking about the players on the pitch in extra time, then look at our back four. How often have they played together? Theyre all great players but three of them dont play if Matip, Trent, Ibou are fit, or if Robbo isnt coming back after a lay off, or Joe hasnt run himself into the ground. Injuries mean more fatigue and more changes, and weve had a dozen players out as of very recently, 9 or 10 of them first team starters. This, combined with the sheer number of games played, will inevitably affect us and I think it showed in extra time yesterday.

Time to reset and get ready for the run in. Get the international break out the way, hopefully get them all back in one piece (and keep any with even the slightest issue at home please!) and then bring it on. Yesterday will soon be forgotten.
I don't think I could even tell.you who was playing back 4 for.them at the end, some combination of Dalot, Maguire, Fernandes, Diallo?

Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:45:40 am
Not an excuse but its a valid point. Weve been fighting on 4 fronts, with constant intensive games. Players dropping in and out with injury etc. All we can do is accept the result and go again.
We have and if you play a lot of.high level games you get a bad result with a dip in performance as we saw. Cumalitive minutes over a season shouldn't be a factor for that though yet for most players. Maybe I'm reading in to it to literally

Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:44:44 am
They said on ITV this was our 18th game of the calendar year, it was Uniteds 12th. Thats 50% more games. Whether it works out as more minutes or not, its more preparation, more travel, more mental fatigue and tons more pressure to perform.

Being at home was the big advantage for them yesterday. We cant gas Anfield up like we do for picking the team up when we look flat and not expect them to have a similar type of lift when their seasons on the line against their biggest rivals.

For me, we did look knackered, not just physically, but we looked like wed lost our control and ability to execute our tactics/gameplan. We just started pumping long balls up for Maguire to head, its literally his bread and butter, with very little in terms of players looking to pick up second balls. I thought all of our full backs were pretty poor going both ways and United exploited that.
That's part of being good though. You play more than the bad teams. We're a bit fucked of that's already hitting us in March as we're only going to end up playing even more than the midtable clubs going forward.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,759
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 08:16:23 am »
It's so crap we have to sit and stew on this result for two weeks. I might even watch some internationals to forget about this result.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 08:18:01 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:16:23 am
It's so crap we have to sit and stew on this result for two weeks. I might even watch some internationals to forget about this result.

Let's not do anything crazy here
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,047
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 08:20:14 am »
Do you think the not being clinical enough thing stems from us playing in second gear so much recently? Not a criticism, but with so many games so close together it feels like we just do enough rather than go for the jugular (ignore Sparta, they were clearly levels below). Normally thats fine but yesterday it came back to bite us.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,403
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 08:23:35 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:20:14 am
Do you think the not being clinical enough thing stems from us playing in second gear so much recently? Not a criticism, but with so many games so close together it feels like we just do enough rather than go for the jugular (ignore Sparta, they were clearly levels below). Normally thats fine but yesterday it came back to bite us.

Maybe. It all felt very lazy in and around the box when attacking.

It might and have been one game too far with all the injuries but we handed them that victory.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 08:26:43 am »
really odd game. at 2-1 up we should killed it off, I really thought we'd win about 4-1 at this point. utd were really open and unorganised but we attacked really slow and just seemed to be walking around, almost as though it was too easy. the other week neville said utd just play in moments and hes actually right, they attacked well at times (mainoo looks good) and rashford shouldve scored.
with the run we've been on it felt like we were going to lose one along the way. I said to my daughter last week that we won't be utd twice at old trafford in the space of a few weeks and if we can only win one i hope its the league game.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,593
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 08:30:19 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:20:14 am
Do you think the not being clinical enough thing stems from us playing in second gear so much recently? Not a criticism, but with so many games so close together it feels like we just do enough rather than go for the jugular (ignore Sparta, they were clearly levels below). Normally thats fine but yesterday it came back to bite us.
I think our biggest loss (and I groaned at that one more than any of the others when it happened) was Diogo Jota. Hes the man to walk up to a punch drunk opponent and knock them out.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,787
  • Follow the gourd
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 08:30:58 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:20:14 am
Do you think the not being clinical enough thing stems from us playing in second gear so much recently? Not a criticism, but with so many games so close together it feels like we just do enough rather than go for the jugular (ignore Sparta, they were clearly levels below). Normally thats fine but yesterday it came back to bite us.
I'm not sure we've played in second gear much recently, we always seem to go hunting for goals even when leading comfortably like the two Sparta games.

But that second half yesterday was a level of casualness I've not seen for a long time (probably since the 5-0 at Old Trafford when we took our foot off the gas to avoid any injuries). We were just passing the ball around with no intensity or purpose. At one point there was two players just hitting backwards and forwards between themselves like a training exercise. 

United showed absolutely no sign of getting back into the game but all it takes is one chance. The problem with us playing like that is that it's very hard to switch the attitude back round.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:52:58 am by Funky_Gibbons »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,463
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 08:49:28 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:44:30 am
I don't think we deserved anything out of that. We seemed mentally checked out and our performance was error-strewn. To their credit (euughh!) United never gave up - I don't think they were jammy and the xG bears that out:

HT: Man Utd (1.86) 1-2 (1.19) Liverpool

After 90 minutes: Man Utd (3.13) 2-2 (1.93) Liverpool

After Extra Time: Man Utd (4.25) 4-3 (2.18) Liverpool


xG is nonsense. It doesn't take into account Rashford was offside at the end of 90 mins. It also doesn't take into account we defended like schoolboys for the winner.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 08:54:19 am »
One of the most frustrating matches in a long while. I know we lost finals and leagues recently, but it just hit in a very bad manner.

That 45-80 period was an accident waiting to happen. Not for once I thought the game was ours to take. I don't how to describe our final third play in this period. Lazy is not enough, but I don't have a better word for it. I don't think I've ever seen us that casual. Just not once. You just knew that without third goal there will be problems.

United are weird to watch. There is no clear structure, but they can definitely hurt you on the counter. They smell blood and out of the sudden they are not camping in their penalty box anymore and are bursting forward in a way they haven't for many minutes before.

I don't think this was some turning-point game for them, but I also don't think it was something of a waking call (as some posters say) for us. Negatives we had yesterday were also negatives we have seen across the season. Slow starts happen often, nevermind whether it is Sparta in Prague or United yesterday. And there was also no killing-game instinct and we saw it few times already. Jota helped with that a lot, unfortunately he is off. These things are more of a feature for our side unfortunately. I think Klopp also saw it yesterday, he was pretty mad at times during second half.

Shame really. I hoped for another Wembley trip but unfortunately there won't be another one this season. I'd like us to play as soon as possible now to brush it off, but maybe we will have more players available in few weeks time for Brighton and coming back to that OT shithole.




Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,054
  • Bam!
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 08:56:31 am »
There was some clear tiredness in the legs, with plenty of players that have put mega shifts in during our injury crisis and also returning players struggling to even get through the 90.

They got back into it with a few changes due to the midfield being unable to press and cover out wide with Macca and Endo probably knackered. Then they dropped their ball players deeper and Nunez/Diaz were absolute done in and unable to press them and cover. Gakpo's performance was a massive disappointment, and really has to be better in those circumstances. He will be getting plenty of deserved criticism for that showing.

It was a massively frustrating game to watch as our mistakes came lack of thinking on the pitch, which was disappointing and unlike this team. Sending everyone up for that corner, I immediately thought "Don't get caught on the break now". Passing to Nunez in that deep position was silly when he had no options around him apart from going back, as much as you should trust everyone on the pitch, he isn't used to that stage of build up and is always going to look forward instead of playing it around to get the space.

I think Klopp got it wrong too, and like the players, he is going to do that sometimes. The subs didn't provide what we needed, and Clark could have come on earlier if he was fit enough. I was hoping we would continue to trust the academy lads even in these massive games, Danns should lots of fight and willing to get stuck in during his showings so would have been a good replacement for Diaz/Nunez to get fresh legs and a bit of chase on. Instead we were basically giving them the ball back and letting them build constantly.

Fernandes should definitely have been off, and at the end of the day, they likely wouldn't have got the equaliser had the correct decision been made and they were down to 10.

Frustrating match all around, especially before an international break. The team need to use that disappointment to fuel the last push once we are back.

There is a clear game plan we can try and exploit more in the league match, as they love to man mark Salah, but often that leaves gaps, which we started to expose but Salah had to come off after 75 minutes due to having to to do the 90 in midweek with Clark's injury. Bradley or Elliot could get in that gap between CB and LB they leave when marking Salah so tight, Dom probably isn't the type to do that as much, but hopefully it's highlighted as once we picked up on it yesterday we got a some success and they looked on the edge.


Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,181
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 09:06:42 am »
Beaten by a pumped up pub team  ::)

The decision to play so many first teamers on Thursday now looks terrible, but this loss was mostly down to sloppy finishing when we were utterly dominant. If wed got that 3rd it would probably have been another cricket score.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,147
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 09:11:52 am »
Still absolutely baffled by the meltdown over that. Its shit to lose a game, its shit to lose a quarter final, its shit to lose in that manner and of course its shit to lose to that shite...but some perspective please! We've already won a domestic trophy, we're joint top of the league, we're big favourites for the Europa and we've got big players due back shortly.

I dont think we particularly looked knackered or anything, we just looked like we almost enjoyed toying with them too much and ended up passing the momentum out of our own play and giving them a punchers chance. Hopefully that gives them the confidence to be more attacking when we go there in the league and they dont park the bus.
Logged

Online William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 09:14:30 am »
Was a frustrating game, I thought we were brilliant the first 30mins of the 2nd half, completely dominant, Quansah stepping out brilliantly on the ball, the frustrating part was not finishing them off when they were groggy on the ropes.

Taking off Robertson, Szoboszlai, and Salah for Bradley, Elliott,  and Gapko around the 75 minute mark was a big turning point in the game, we lost our grip on the game from that point on, which is unusual for us this season because we have in general been brilliant from the bench.

Fair play to Man utd, they gambled and went for it, seemed like Fernandes spent the last 40 minutes as a centre half so it was frustrating that we never got the chance for Nunez or Diaz to expose him on the counter attack.  Utd are pretty much garbage when they have to play against park the bus sides but playing against an expansive side like us gives them a chance with the speed of their wide men on the counter.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,485
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 09:19:27 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:16:23 am
It's so crap we have to sit and stew on this result for two weeks. I might even watch some internationals to forget about this result.

Fucking hell, I wouldn't go that far. I might go and watch a local non league game at the weekend at least.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,485
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 09:23:42 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:30:58 am
I'm not sure we've played in second gear much recently, we always seem to go hunting for goals even when leading comfortably like the two Sparta games.

But that second half yesterday was a level of casualness I've not seen for a long time (probably since the 5-0 at Old Trafford when we took our foot off the gas to avoid any injuries). We were just passing the ball around with no intensity or purpose. At one point there was two players just hitting backwards and forwards between themselves like a training exercise. 

United showed absolutely no sign of getting back into the game but all it takes is one chance. The problem with us playing like that is that it's very hard to switch the attitude back round.

Which is the problem once they equalised. I was comfortable watching the second half as they weren't in it, but it got to the last 10 minutes and I thought this can't just peter out, they're going to have to go for it now in front of their own crowd.

The thing is City do it all the time. They kill a game dead by just playing keep ball once they're ahead - whether we've just tried to do the same but we're not a team who can see out a game like that. 19/20 we were experts at seeing a game out.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 