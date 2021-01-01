« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113  (Read 18341 times)

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 10:42:06 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 10:03:26 pm
I have to say, the team selection against Sparta is looking very odd now, given how knackered everyone looked in extra time.


Yeah. Pointless minutes for some of them. But given weve not actually played that many minutes (in terms of individuals) why are we so knackered in ET?
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,269
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 10:52:36 pm »
I dont think any of the squad will be shitting themselves. As a group theyve been superb this season. I think theres a bit of an overreaction in here, probably because its Manchester United and a last minute goal, and some sloppy goals to concede.

I think we looked tired, a lot of minutes have been played and a lot of absences have been felt. I want the league title more than anything and I want to win the Europa League. Winning all 4 would be difficult so if we were to miss out on any then the FA Cup it is. I also cant be arsed playing City again. United will lose the final and win nothing this season.

The break has come at a good time.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,086
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 10:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:36:29 pm
It's always the way isn't it. Any disappointing result leads to mass proclamations around our limitations, completely ignoring the incredible work that's gone into making these losses such a rare experience.
Definitely needs to be some perspective.

Ten Hag came out openly and said this was to save their season. From most of first half they played like It tbf they were giving a lot. It was at Old Trafford. We lost in extra time to two disappointing goals.

We still should have won with second half performance imo. Just wasn't to be today.
Logged

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,361
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 10:54:12 pm »
We had a really good spell and should of put it out of sight.We haven't got a top goal scorer in the team at the moment with Jota injured and Salah coming to the end.
All gone quiet on him moving on but we need another top striker next season , they are the difference and made us what we are from Hunt to Salah all those years .
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,207
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 10:54:12 pm »
What a shame. In that the irony of winning it late has today turned on us!
Some has pointed out the strange Sparta team selection.
I questioned why was Endo started?
The fear of OT was always there for this game. So not sure why Klopp started some of the players in that game?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 10:55:11 pm »
I don't understand what's so wrong about saying we've been brilliant this season but were fucking shit today.

I've been sunshine and rainbows about this team all season, I nearly got banned for telling the FSGOuters that we had a good squad, I got threatened by Livbes because I didn't think we'd finish 8th.

I love the team. I love the squad.  But we were absolute shit today to a man and naive tactically.  And of course we're pissed off about it, we lost to United in a cup quarter final. I doubt Jurgen's turning cartwheels.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,479
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 10:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:31:24 pm
Oddly unbothered by this. Weve had our cup win at Wembley. We saw what chasing four trophies did to us a couple of years ago. I want the league and I want another European trophy. Never great to lose but I can see the upsides to going out of the FA Cup.

My main worry is that we struggle to beat this shite Manchester United side and we play them in the run-in.

Same. We can't carry 4 competitions with our constant injuries and this was the least important. Just would rather have gone straight out to Arsenal, than throw it away against these. But then again, in that mood we would have fucked it it we were away at Everton today had we gone out earlier.

We know it'll be a slog going there in the league as well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,471
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm »
Without doubt the maddest game I've seen against them. The disappointment is that they're fucking shit. The gulf in class second half was massive and somehow we shit the bed when it should've been as routine a win as we'll get all year after we went in ahead at the break. How we haven't beaten them twice this season is mad. How easily they got in behind us today was the most worrying part. After the subs, control of the game slipped way too easily. A break probably good for us to be honest now and this should galvanise the squad. Onwards
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,357
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 11:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:57:01 pm
We know it'll be a slog going there in the league as well.

Hopefully well have learnt our lesson about putting them to the sword and making sure the game is won if we find ourselves in a similar position in that one.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,479
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 11:02:20 pm »
Quote from: harrylfc on Yesterday at 09:32:25 pm
I think Klopps hands were tied against Sparta,Clark got an injury and had to come off hence Salah had to stay on ?

Klopp said he told Salah not to run after Clark went off, so it's not like he ran himself into the ground. He needed the game time for fitness and is still feeling his way back in. Dom needed the game time as well.

We could have done ourselves a favour and played a few more kids against Sparta but it was a glorified training session. We took our foot off the gas even more than we did the second half today.

The reality is we've played a lot more games than United in the last couple of months. They had a free midweek and it's their biggest game of the season (at least until we go there again).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,499
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm »
Talking about how they got in behind us, I think id like to see how we have been performing regard to xG and giving up chances. To me it feels like we are giving away more than 1 xG per game for a while now and its illustrated us being more susceptible compared to earlier in the season.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,479
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 11:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:03:57 pm
Because refs aren't allowed to ruin the game. Except when they're sending off our players then it's completely fine to dish out a red.

Remember the absolute shitstorm caused by Konate not being sent off in the derby for a nothing tackle when on a yellow.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Judge Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 11:08:07 pm »
Was fuming at the end of the match but since ive had time to decompress, I can see it for what it is. We simply were too complacent in certain key aspects of the game and that manifested itself in some crazy decision making. Whether that be sloppy passing, errors of judgement, lack of communication, composure or plain stupidity. It happens, particularly in big games, cup games and away grounds. Add in its against your fiercest of rivals and its always going to sting so i can understand some of the reactions in here. Its gone. We move on.

Nobody is going to be more hurt than our gaffer and those lads in red we adore. They need our support more than ever now so its time to shove your witch hunts of whom ever isnt flavour of the week right in the bin and get behind this team. We have bigger fish to fry these next few months and even bigger hills to climb. Fuck the naysayers and fuck the opposition. Lets fucking win this league and Europa and celebrate like no fuckin club has ever done at the end of the season.

Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,738
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 11:10:59 pm »
What I will say, is this result makes me more amped for the rematch in 3 weeks time. An opportunity to put this right almost immediately, which we need to grasp with both hands.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,479
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm
Talking about how they got in behind us, I think id like to see how we have been performing regard to xG and giving up chances. To me it feels like we are giving away more than 1 xG per game for a while now and its illustrated us being more susceptible compared to earlier in the season.

We've been giving far too many chances away since 21/22 where we were really ourperforming our XG defensively. Last season Ali was basically a one man team and keeping the score down.

In 19/20 teams barely had a sniff against us. We've gone from that to this Harlem globetrotters style of play. It's mostly great at Anfield and away at times but there's a time and a place to remain compact and not leave yourself constantly exposed from two quick passes.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 11:11:25 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:55:11 pm
I don't understand what's so wrong about saying we've been brilliant this season but were fucking shit today.

I've been sunshine and rainbows about this team all season, I nearly got banned for telling the FSGOuters that we had a good squad, I got threatened by Livbes because I didn't think we'd finish 8th.

I love the team. I love the squad.  But we were absolute shit today to a man and naive tactically.  And of course we're pissed off about it, we lost to United in a cup quarter final. I doubt Jurgen's turning cartwheels.

I'm not sure we were shit? In the second half we toyed with them. The subs we made today did us no favours, infact, it's probably one of the very few times I've seen us look worse. I thought we played really well and dominated them. Our mistake was not managing the game. We needed that 3rd goal really & I think the players found the second half too easy. Can't blame the lads for looking leggy in the 2nd hald.. 3 games in a week, it's bound to take its toll.

Somehow the narrative has been rewritten that we were bad and Utd were good. They were fucking gash for two thirds of the 90 minutes.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #976 on: Yesterday at 11:13:02 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 11:11:25 pm
I'm not sure we were shit? In the second half we toyed with them. The subs we made today did us no favours, infact, it's probably one of the very few times I've seen us look worse. I thought we played really well and dominated them. Our mistake was not managing the game. We needed that 3rd goal really & I think the players found the second half too easy. Can't blame the lads for looking leggy in the 2nd hald.. 3 games in a week, it's bound to take its toll.

Somehow the narrative has been rewritten that we were bad and Utd were good. They were fucking gash for two thirds of the 90 minutes.

I guess it's a game of opinions but what I saw was a naive tactical setup consistently exploited that never changed. We barely had any control in the game and we strolled through large parts of it as though we were 5-0 up. I don't think United were good but our baffling setup left huge gaps for them to exploit with long ball counters which is pretty much all they have.  It was crap from minute 1 imo.

2-1 at HT papered over the cracks and then we were probably good for about 15 mins in the second half where we could've killed it off, then decided to keep encouraging them back into it until they finally scored.  From there it was a terrible game of park football with no defence, midfield or tactical control that either side could've won, exemplified by the fucking bizarre '9 men in the box' corner that led to their winner.

It's the sort of game that people call 'great for the neutral' but was actually a pretty crap game of football played by two teams thundering about doing nothing of great substance and fucking everything up.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:16:34 pm by JP! »
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,776
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #977 on: Yesterday at 11:13:27 pm »
Absolutely fucked it.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #978 on: Yesterday at 11:14:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm
Talking about how they got in behind us, I think id like to see how we have been performing regard to xG and giving up chances. To me it feels like we are giving away more than 1 xG per game for a while now and its illustrated us being more susceptible compared to earlier in the season.

Quansah is great and might end up saving us fortunes but we miss Konate massively. Shame he's injured all the time.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,872
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #979 on: Yesterday at 11:22:29 pm »
Ah i just went to the gym afterword's and then played fetch with my dog and im all good.

when i left for the gym i thought that we had just finally rolled snake eyes, we played a combination of rusty and tired, if you weren't one you were the other and when we couldn't put it away we just ran out of gas.

Now i come back i read up and we were rusty tired and also hurt specifically diaz and darwin who i thought at the time were exhausted but that explains a lot, and cody too.

its just double shit happens. No point crying about it. i wanted and hoped to win that game but the season caught up with us. Still got the run in to come with most of our guys back even bajetic whhoo hoo and hopefully a bit rested too. The efforts they've put forth to date have been outstanding and even today they cakewalked most of that game, just didn't have the usual second half kick left in the legs against the rested mancs at home.

im not gonna shit on them. im proud of them.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #980 on: Yesterday at 11:26:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:49:51 pm
At the end of the day, we played the occasion and not the game. We almost seemed reluctant to go 2 goals up for some reason. It looked like a fear of success (yes it exists).

We were just too emotional and we have a mental block at their stadium. I'm not surprised at how ET went given that we had some inexperienced players but they should learn from this.

I'm not a partisan of the "focus on the league movement" because I felt it was a very realistic chance of winning another shiny pot. The toughest team left in City and if there's one team that can beat them in a one-off game, it's us.

Anyway, we have the Europa League and the League which present realistic opportunities to win more.


Disagree there with you buddy. I don't think the defeat was due the occasion nor to an emotional or mental block so much as simply bad decisions and bad execution. If anything we were too calm throughout the second half. We lacked a killer instinct because we just did. For me Salah was off, Nunez was off and Diaz was off. Tiredness maybe for some and lack of match sharpness for Mo. They also threw everything at us from the (stupid) Antony goal. They had put on forwards as well and had only one way left to play. with all the momentum a get out of jail card gives you. We had the opportunities, sadly we just didn't take them.

I do agree we have plenty to play for and ultimately what happened today is just football, shit happens.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #981 on: Yesterday at 11:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:10:59 pm
What I will say, is this result makes me more amped for the rematch in 3 weeks time. An opportunity to put this right almost immediately, which we need to grasp with both hands.

On the flip side theyll be confident of beating us again
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #982 on: Yesterday at 11:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:26:04 pm

Disagree there with you buddy. I don't think the defeat was due the occasion nor to an emotional or mental block so much as simply bad decisions and bad execution. If anything we were too calm throughout the second half. We lacked a killer instinct because we just did. For me Salah was off, Nunez was off and Diaz was off. Tiredness maybe for some and lack of match sharpness for Mo. They also threw everything at us from the (stupid) Antony goal. They had put on forwards as well and had only one way left to play. with all the momentum a get out of jail card gives you. We had the opportunities, sadly we just didn't take them.

I do agree we have plenty to play for and ultimately what happened today is just football, shit happens.
Yeah, we have a lot to play for and I've moved on.

We were emotional and that was apparent in our decision making. We made some very strange choices going both ways. I was wondering whether some of our players were on the lash last night.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,499
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #983 on: Yesterday at 11:35:10 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:31:58 pm
On the flip side theyll be confident of beating us again

If we get beat by these lot again then its basically incompetence. They are not good, they give you opportunities and their ability to attack relies on countering. If a top side sees this play out and it happens again, then you can write off the league.
Logged

Online nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #984 on: Yesterday at 11:39:30 pm »
I Think the squad is full of heroes

You know why they became more dominant towards the latter stages ?  They got knocked out of Europe much earlier . The league cup much earlier

Some thoughts

Kelleher , Bradley , quansah will take you so far . They have the brightest of futures

But In the very big games

You will miss alisson , Trent , konate

And Curtis , Thiago , and Jota





Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #985 on: Yesterday at 11:41:41 pm »
Thought we paid them too much respect at first and they used that to try to take us on the front foot.

I was expecting things to settle after we catch them on the break and scare them, but that didn't happen soon enough.
Then they went ahead and wasn't looking good but we found a way back.

Took the lead and then at that point the game was ours.
We failed to take advantage and put ourselves clear and they got a scrappy goal back to force ET

We then again take the lead and then tank starts to look empty for us as we can't string passes together (wasn't good at that all day). Terrible loss of possession I think by nunez and they equalise. Then get the winner....just a shit day.

Can only blame ourselves for not winning that.

But atleast we can have a bit of a break now and can come back and attack the run in. Got the bad result out the way, unfortunately out of the cup to that lot who have an easy semi now
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,449
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #986 on: Yesterday at 11:42:18 pm »
I only caught the first 40 minutes and based on that showing I'm not suprised we lost. Man U wanted it more during that period. Our players looked half asleep.  Hopefully its much more of a tiredness thing rather than a complanceny issue.

Overall I'm not too fussed about going out of the FA Cup 1. because we have bigger fish to fry and 2. this loss makes it far more likely that we beat United in the league.
We luckily beat Arsenal in the FA cup in then I think that led to a sense of complacency in the away league game where we lost. Conversely, we got what we deserved against Man U and so I'd expect our players will want to right a wrong on April 7th
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 403
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #987 on: Yesterday at 11:45:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:35:10 pm
If we get beat by these lot again then its basically incompetence. They are not good, they give you opportunities and their ability to attack relies on countering. If a top side sees this play out and it happens again, then you can write off the league.

I'll be happy to give them their moment in the sun in their cup final today, so long as we beat them when it really matters in the league.
To play a team this poor three times without a victory doesn't bear thinking about.
If that's how it plays out, you are right, we don't deserve the league.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,832
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #988 on: Yesterday at 11:49:33 pm »
I think emotion and mental blocks have played a part when we've gone there in years gone by. I'm not so sure it applies anymore, though. Even as a fan going there in the past there was trepidation because you always knew we were their cup final and they could spawn a result despite being shite for best part of the season. They always had a knack of raising their game against us.

These days Old Trafford holds no fears for me. I don't get nervous when we go there now. We've battered them home and away a number of times in recent years. We've had them streaming out of the putrid shithole long before the final whistle, with their tragedy-loving tails between their legs.

In times gone by I'd be gutted losing there, but I'm calm over this. I despise them and always will do because of their repugnant fans, but today hasn't affected me like many other defeats there have done. It's a bit like losing to Bournemouth for me now. Annoying, but I move on. We'll come again. Them? Well, they're garbage. Their stadium is garbage. Their appalling fans are garbage. Today, a shite team of lazy shirkers raised their game on a day we let them off the hook. Shit happens. Come the end of the season I guarantee it will be us smiling a lot more than them down in sixth or seventh place.

We are better than them. By miles too. Even the bang average have their day. Today was fortuitously theirs. They'll go on about being ''back", then they'll fall straight back down, flat on their pompous faces. We'll be fine though, because they are the pretenders, and we are the real deal. Even the real deal lose to shite once in a while.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Liverpoolluver

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #989 on: Yesterday at 11:55:40 pm »
Basically it was one of those games. Both teams could have one. Its cup match. We are a better team but not today. In 3 weeks I hope we are. When every thing is done and said we are getting better. And although so much is looking at this season I cant wait til next year. 
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,090
  • RedOrDead
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #990 on: Yesterday at 11:58:58 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 11:39:30 pm
I Think the squad is full of heroes

You know why they became more dominant towards the latter stages ?  They got knocked out of Europe much earlier . The league cup much earlier

Some thoughts

Kelleher , Bradley , quansah will take you so far . They have the brightest of futures

But In the very big games

You will miss alisson , Trent , konate

And Curtis , Thiago , and Jota

Konate is the one we need in games like today. His recovery pace is crucial and he literally plays this hybrid  right back/ centre back role perfectly. Garnacho and rashford would have been tossed to the side if he was playing today. Hopefully well have TAA Konate and Jones back at the very least for our visit there in 3 weeks.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,033
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #991 on: Today at 12:01:27 am »
I don't think I've felt this low about football since that 2-1 defeat to them in 1999. Going to take me a long time to get over that.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,499
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #992 on: Today at 12:06:31 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:01:27 am
I don't think I've felt this low about football since that 2-1 defeat to them in 1999. Going to take me a long time to get over that.


Bloody hell there have been some low moments on the field since then. What about when we lost at home to Chelsea in 13-14, or the 6-1 loss to Stoke?
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,033
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #993 on: Today at 12:07:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:06:31 am
Bloody hell there have been some low moments on the field since then. What about when we lost at home to Chelsea in 13-14, or the 6-1 loss to Stoke?

Nowhere near a last minute defeat to these after 120 minutes of abuse.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #994 on: Today at 12:11:11 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:07:51 am
Nowhere near a last minute defeat to these after 120 minutes of abuse.

 :boring
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,178
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #995 on: Today at 12:12:24 am »
We were shite. Any player taking any wages or fees from that needs to be fucking binned.
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 