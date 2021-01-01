I think emotion and mental blocks have played a part when we've gone there in years gone by. I'm not so sure it applies anymore, though. Even as a fan going there in the past there was trepidation because you always knew we were their cup final and they could spawn a result despite being shite for best part of the season. They always had a knack of raising their game against us.



These days Old Trafford holds no fears for me. I don't get nervous when we go there now. We've battered them home and away a number of times in recent years. We've had them streaming out of the putrid shithole long before the final whistle, with their tragedy-loving tails between their legs.



In times gone by I'd be gutted losing there, but I'm calm over this. I despise them and always will do because of their repugnant fans, but today hasn't affected me like many other defeats there have done. It's a bit like losing to Bournemouth for me now. Annoying, but I move on. We'll come again. Them? Well, they're garbage. Their stadium is garbage. Their appalling fans are garbage. Today, a shite team of lazy shirkers raised their game on a day we let them off the hook. Shit happens. Come the end of the season I guarantee it will be us smiling a lot more than them down in sixth or seventh place.



We are better than them. By miles too. Even the bang average have their day. Today was fortuitously theirs. They'll go on about being ''back", then they'll fall straight back down, flat on their pompous faces. We'll be fine though, because they are the pretenders, and we are the real deal. Even the real deal lose to shite once in a while.