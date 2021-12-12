« previous next »
Author Topic: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113  (Read 17170 times)

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #920 on: Today at 09:33:06 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 09:30:06 pm
Really?? What's the problem with him?? He just disappeared one day and that was it....

That said to be fair Kelleher's been fantastic as backups go. Days like today were more about the lads in front of him, but Jota is/was immense for us. The amount of times he comes on and turns the game on its head...  can't wait for him to come back although he looked in all sorts of trouble when came off, so I'm not sure when or if he'll play a part.

Klopp said it in a press conference I am not sure they have given any date for him being back yet.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #921 on: Today at 09:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:20:13 pm
https://x.com/brfootball/status/1769416179242750247?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA

That'll re h me to click Twitter link

No sooner did I see that than randomly two Indian men beating up a dog in a pets parlour


This was a good day until about 6pm
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #922 on: Today at 09:33:54 pm »
Too many players off their game and they were up for it as their cup final. Take this break (and ideally keep as many back as possible) and go again against Brighton to go top of the league and put pressure on City and Arsenal

Disappointed but we still have 2 trophies to go and win to send Jurgen off with a bang so let's not let this get everyone down. These results happen
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #923 on: Today at 09:34:49 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:33:06 pm
Klopp said it in a press conference I am not sure they have given any date for him being back yet.
Cheers Jill, fingers crossed he surprises us after the international break or something.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #924 on: Today at 09:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:31:24 pm
Oddly unbothered by this. Weve had our cup win at Wembley. We saw what chasing four trophies did to us a couple of years ago. I want the league and I want another European trophy. Never great to lose but I can see the upsides to going out of the FA Cup.

My main worry is that we struggle to beat this shite Manchester United side and we play them in the run-in.

We'll have a better squad of players available by then. Gakpo and Diaz will hopefully be on the bench and only come on if we're comfortably in front to give the good players a rest.
I'll be worried if we have to rely on them again.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #925 on: Today at 09:37:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:33:06 pm
Klopp said it in a press conference I am not sure they have given any date for him being back yet.

Didn't he say early April for Ali? i.e. Just after the international break?
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #926 on: Today at 09:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:37:45 pm
Didn't he say early April for Ali? i.e. Just after the international break?

Ali is mid April. Same as Jota.

Jones should be back for Brighton and Trent shortly after.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #927 on: Today at 09:40:00 pm »
Ah those timelines are sounding positive! Something to feel good about today.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #928 on: Today at 09:40:53 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 09:40:00 pm
Ah those timelines are sounding positive! Something to feel good about today.

There's absolutely nothing to feel good about today
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #929 on: Today at 09:45:36 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:40:53 pm
There's absolutely nothing to feel good about today
I know, but I guess you can try to take some 'positives': 2 less games, players can rest on the days those games are played.

Maybe they can use this game to learn to finish the opposition for the remaining 15 or whatever games left this season, not to take things for granted. Perhaps also Yernited may think they've turned the corner with this and keep Ten Hag ;D
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #930 on: Today at 09:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:37:45 pm
Didn't he say early April for Ali? i.e. Just after the international break?

He said he would be longer than the others.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #931 on: Today at 09:46:57 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:40:53 pm
There's absolutely nothing to feel good about today

Punch in the fucking dick, like.

Short of losing 5-0 and having Kelleher carted off with a broken femur, I'm not sure today's result could have hurt more.

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #932 on: Today at 09:48:41 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:46:44 pm
He said he would be longer than the others.

He did.

TAA and Jota back first, in about 3 weeks.

Ali end of April.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #933 on: Today at 09:49:49 pm »
It's pretty hard to go from March to the end of the season without at least one subpar performance, so hopefully this was ours out of the way, and in the least consequential of the games we had left. Really want to win the Europa so Klopp completes the trophy set before he goes, and obviously the league is the league.

Glad that Man Utd got Coventry in the semi final too - Man City are winning this regardless, but playing Chelsea first during the season itself will be tougher for them.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #934 on: Today at 09:52:38 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:40:53 pm
There's absolutely nothing to feel good about today

 Fucking hell ;D TTK just gave you one.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #935 on: Today at 09:55:40 pm »
Quote from: The Kuyt Runner on Today at 09:48:41 pm
He did.

TAA and Jota back first, in about 3 weeks.

Ali end of April.

He didnt say Ali would be end of April. Hes not given a timeline.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #936 on: Today at 09:59:04 pm »
Shite performance in all honesty, as they were there for the taking. Not the end of the world however. Competing on 4 fronts is border line impossible and I'd much rather be exiting the FA cup in the quarters than fucking up league games, or losing key players in the run in.

We were extremely casual in the second half and lacked a killer instinct. We looked absolutely fucked in extra time, which I suppose is understandable, but concerning non-the-less. Perhaps another sign than it's better to be out to avoid a few more high pressure and competitive games.

City and Arsenal won't be happy that we are out, I'll tell you that much.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #937 on: Today at 09:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 09:00:02 pm
It's difficult dealing with this losing lark. Not something I have experienced that much this season.

Losing does feel strange to me these days. Basically since it all started falling into place under Klopp, so going back to about late 2017. In the next 18 months we had two Champions League Finals and then began a run where we only really lost one league match that meant anything in the next couple of years. A stretch of losses behind closed doors at Anfield under lockdown which never really felt the same anyway, before losing four matches in the entirety of the next season. Crap again of course last season but 2023/24 has been just like a couple of years ago, two league defeats (Tottenham away  :-X), today, and that's it really, you can't really count Europa League group matches when you've already gone through. We're so good that I come away from pretty much every game we do lose and just think how? That's why Xabi Alonso is the next man for me. His record this season indicates he might not actually know the meaning of losing (unlike our rivals from across the park once playfully suggested  ;D)

However. I am convinced we will return the other side of this international break with the determination and knowledge needed to succeed. It's the hero's journey.
On towards our twentieth league title and more European glory.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #938 on: Today at 09:59:47 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpools-injury-list-suspensions-and-availability

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones

Klopp was asked who had a chance of being able to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the first match after the March international break.

Klopp on March 15: "Curtis, and I think the other two, Diogo and Trent, for the week after. A chance."

Alisson Becker

The goalkeeper is out until after the March international break with a muscle injury he picked up in training.

Ibrahima Konate

Konate missed the Reds' last two matches and will be assessed ahead of the Emirates FA Cup tie at Manchester United.

Klopp on March 15: "Ibou didn't train today, we have to see if he can train tomorrow but it will be a tight, tight race which we will probably lose, but we don't know."
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #939 on: Today at 10:00:51 pm »
Well off the top of my head, and I doubt I'm wrong, that's the worst St Patrick's Day I've had in my 47 years on the planet
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #940 on: Today at 10:02:42 pm »
Not that it changes anything but why wasnt Fernandes booked for this?


https://x.com/davolaar/status/1769434433071796607?s=61&t=eorAGzsWZO47dGCGb1qAqw
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #941 on: Today at 10:03:26 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:01:57 pm
Thing I dont understand with the salah sub was why on earth did we play him for 90 mins against Sparta then take him off after 75 mins today. It should have been the other way round. The game was won against Sparta and I was shocked that we fielded such a strong side against them.

I have to say, the team selection against Sparta is looking very odd now, given how knackered everyone looked in extra time.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #942 on: Today at 10:03:45 pm »
No excuses there. We were lucky to be in front at half time and we managed the game poorly after that. It doesn't matter what side they put out, that game in that stadium needs good decisions from the team and the manager to get a result, and while it would be unfair to criticise too harshly (after all, we are three minutes or so away from winning it), we made poor decisions in key moments and here we are. Ah well. We move on.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #943 on: Today at 10:03:50 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:02:42 pm
Not that it changes anything but why wasnt Fernandes booked for this?


https://x.com/davolaar/status/1769434433071796607?s=61&t=eorAGzsWZO47dGCGb1qAqw

'narrative'
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #944 on: Today at 10:03:57 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:02:42 pm
Not that it changes anything but why wasnt Fernandes booked for this?


https://x.com/davolaar/status/1769434433071796607?s=61&t=eorAGzsWZO47dGCGb1qAqw

Because refs aren't allowed to ruin the game. Except when they're sending off our players then it's completely fine to dish out a red.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #945 on: Today at 10:04:01 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:02:42 pm
Not that it changes anything but why wasnt Fernandes booked for this?


https://x.com/davolaar/status/1769434433071796607?s=61&t=eorAGzsWZO47dGCGb1qAqw


Because the ref bottled it.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #946 on: Today at 10:05:42 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:04:01 pm
Because the ref bottled it.

It's good to see referees not crumble against us 2 weeks in a row.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #947 on: Today at 10:15:13 pm »
Michael Edwards at the game today.  Some players will be shitting bricks come summer time.

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #948 on: Today at 10:19:22 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:02:42 pm
Not that it changes anything but why wasnt Fernandes booked for this?


https://x.com/davolaar/status/1769434433071796607?s=61&t=eorAGzsWZO47dGCGb1qAqw

We obviously could have done better ourselves but it's really annoying that absolutely nothing ever goes for us regarding decisions in the biggest games, they're tough enough with a level playing field but when opponents seem to have free reign to assault ours, handball in the area, stud our players in the chest in the area etc etc it's quite difficult to win these games.

Hopefully some of these "incompetent" officials with their "human errors" go our way for once during the run in. We did get a drop ball once two mins before a goal so maybe we deserved that today.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #949 on: Today at 10:20:21 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:02:42 pm
Not that it changes anything but why wasnt Fernandes booked for this?


https://x.com/davolaar/status/1769434433071796607?s=61&t=eorAGzsWZO47dGCGb1qAqw


The rat is immune to 2nd yellow cards. Must do two cautionable offences every other game


PS That defo would've changed something
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #950 on: Today at 10:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:55:40 pm
He didnt say Ali would be end of April. Hes not given a timeline.

That's fair, my bad.

Klopp did suggest Jota and TAA would be back in about 3 weeks, and that Ali would be "after them".

I sort of added a month, because I'm a stable genius, and also the club physio  ;D
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #951 on: Today at 10:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:15:13 pm
Michael Edwards at the game today.  Some players will be shitting bricks come summer time.



Ya mate they will 🙄
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #952 on: Today at 10:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 06:52:48 pm
Thank you. Broadly speaking, when we had them at our mercy we did not put them away. They always had a puncher's shot and it came up trumps for them. The performance from midway through the first half on right until the 85th minute was very good ...... except we lacked the killer blow. Nobody goes out to play badly or miss a chance or make an error.
Onwards we go. Plenty to look forward too.

Broadly agree. Whats irritating though, is that the decision making was consistently poor during that period of utter domination - we played like wed got them where we wanted them, rather than having the mindset wed have had were the scores level, or even with them ahead. I felt in my old bones that we needed a 3rd to kill them off; football has always taught us that a 1 goal lead when youre cruising is very dangerous.

But youre right, theres lots to look forward to, and my suspicion is that that result will galvanise us, we must treat it as a catalyst.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #953 on: Today at 10:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:15:13 pm
Michael Edwards at the game today.  Some players will be shitting bricks come summer time.



Yes, because we've been so shite this season haven't we?
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #954 on: Today at 10:25:43 pm »
It's not about being shite, After Nunez we have an attack that's as slow as a turtle.

Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #955 on: Today at 10:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:25:43 pm
It's not about being shite, After Nunez we have an attack that's as slow as a turtle.
Diogo can shift. We probably need another one but they cant all be speedsters.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #956 on: Today at 10:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:15:13 pm
Michael Edwards at the game today.  Some players will be shitting bricks come summer time.



Is he some kind of fucking mob boss in your eyes?
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #957 on: Today at 10:36:29 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:23:08 pm
Yes, because we've been so shite this season haven't we?

It's always the way isn't it. Any disappointing result leads to mass proclamations around our limitations, completely ignoring the incredible work that's gone into making these losses such a rare experience.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #958 on: Today at 10:37:13 pm »
 ;D

He may as well be. He's in charge of the Techincal side of LFC now.  Evreything runs by him.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #959 on: Today at 10:40:12 pm »
Looks a bit like Liz Truss a few seats behind him. Dark times could be ahead.
