It's difficult dealing with this losing lark. Not something I have experienced that much this season.



Losing does feel strange to me these days. Basically since it all started falling into place under Klopp, so going back to about late 2017. In the next 18 months we had two Champions League Finals and then began a run where we only really lost one league match that meant anything in the next couple of years. A stretch of losses behind closed doors at Anfield under lockdown which never really felt the same anyway, before losing four matches in the entirety of the next season. Crap again of course last season but 2023/24 has been just like a couple of years ago, two league defeats (Tottenham away), today, and that's it really, you can't really count Europa League group matches when you've already gone through. We're so good that I come away from pretty much every game we do lose and just think how? That's why Xabi Alonso is the next man for me. His record this season indicates he might not actually know the meaning of losing (unlike our rivals from across the park once playfully suggestedHowever. I am convinced we will return the other side of this international break with the determination and knowledge needed to succeed. It's the hero's journey.On towards our twentieth league title and more European glory.