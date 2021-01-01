« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113  (Read 15039 times)

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,104
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #880 on: Today at 08:30:21 pm »
it's disappointing and I absolutely hate losing to them. Had to turn my phone off. We looked shattered once we got to extra time and united seemed to have a 2nd wind with the crowd fully up for it. They seemed to be winnng all the 2nd balls during that period.

We don't need the extra games so could be a blessing. Hope it's just a blip and we can move on from this. Shame we have the international break now but maybe will give us a chance to get some injured players back in shape.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #881 on: Today at 08:35:19 pm »
Totally on us,time and time again we got very easily into and around their box and made the wrong decision every time (by various players) and everything just fizzled out.

I'd prefer not to dwell on it,dont't think it's a trend just one of those days.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,319
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #882 on: Today at 08:36:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:23:12 pm
100%. I didn't think we'd win both so given the choice I would rather the 3 points. I'd say the same about the Arsenal game.

I expected to win both but I never thought it would be easy. I would expect City to beat them if and when they meet.
We have a much better team and squad even if we have been stretched due to injuries.
We were by far the better team overall and we were in total control when we were 2-1 up. They then scored a goal out of nothing.

When we went 3-2 up I thought we would strangle the game but two mistakes cost us.

If we play as well against them again and with more options from the bench then I expect that we should beat them.

Logged
#JFT97

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,910
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #883 on: Today at 08:37:42 pm »
Only got ourselves to blame today.  They raised their game and got the early goal.  We took control and took the lead but failed to make our superiority count in the second half.  Not good enough defensively when it mattered.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:08:51 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,224
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #884 on: Today at 08:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:35:19 pm
Totally on us,time and time again we got very easily into and around their box and made the wrong decision every time (by various players) and everything just fizzled out.

I'd prefer not to dwell on it,dont't think it's a trend just one of those days.
Yeah totally. For most of the game we played quite well considering. It's just one of them. Tired legs and tired minds in extra time and it could have gone either way by then.

I think Utd will already be beaten going into the league game. They'll be thinking there's no way they'll beat us again. They don't have much to play for either. The team that loses the first game usually wins the second in these situations.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,385
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #885 on: Today at 08:46:31 pm »
Hopefully we learn from today and set up better. It was calling out for two midfielders to sit and allow the front 4 to run riot.

Rashford looked onside for that last minute chance as VVD is really deep.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #886 on: Today at 08:49:51 pm »
At the end of the day, we played the occasion and not the game. We almost seemed reluctant to go 2 goals up for some reason. It looked like a fear of success (yes it exists).

We were just too emotional and we have a mental block at their stadium. I'm not surprised at how ET went given that we had some inexperienced players but they should learn from this.

I'm not a partisan of the "focus on the league movement" because I felt it was a very realistic chance of winning another shiny pot. The toughest team left in City and if there's one team that can beat them in a one-off game, it's us.

Anyway, we have the Europa League and the League which present realistic opportunities to win more.

Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
  • RedOrDead
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #887 on: Today at 08:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 08:29:54 pm
Would have loved for Rashford to stick that away. Whole stadium would have absolutely erupted. Place would have gone mental. Players and fans alike losing their minds.

Only for it to be wiped 3 minutes later.

Pretty much happened at 120 mins didnt it?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,385
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #888 on: Today at 08:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 08:29:54 pm
Would have loved for Rashford to stick that away. Whole stadium would have absolutely erupted. Place would have gone mental. Players and fans alike losing their minds.

Only for it to be wiped 3 minutes later.

He is onside. Watch a replay.

It was poor defending but we looked gassed at the end.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #889 on: Today at 08:53:16 pm »
We always seem to struggle with the size of the pitch at OT.. or it feels like it anyway.

Not a great result/performance but Ill take it for a win in the league.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,385
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #890 on: Today at 08:54:23 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:53:16 pm
We always seem to struggle with the size of the pitch at OT.. or it feels like it anyway.

Not a great result/performance but Ill take it for a win in the league.

Pitch is only two yards longer in each half as Anfield. Width is the same.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,999
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #891 on: Today at 08:54:34 pm »
It's painful no denying it. But it's like a vaccination. Against complacency, against arrogance, and against lethargy. The initial sharp ouch of a needle stick and a sore arm for a few hours, but an experience that'll stop us contracting tetanus (always a risk with Bruno Fernandes on the pitch) when the infinitely more important league match comes round on April 7.

This was effectively their cup final, their opportunity to prevent Ten Hag from being Tuchel'd. When they eventually get KO'd from the FA Cup (and I wouldn't rule out Coventry doing the honours), of course they'll still take some joy in "stopping (us) doing the Quad", as if it were ever a realistic possibility. That's how small time they are but understandable as they've had little to cheer about of late. It also may help keep some of their rotten apples in place for longer, a PSG-like effect. This isn't going to change anything for them. To quote Virgil, who cares.

So go on, rub your arms to take the sting out of it, and remember we've already been to Wembley this season and have the silverware to prove it. Instead, without distraction, I'm now looking forward to both the business end of the PL and (hopefully) the UEFA Cup final in Dublin, so we can send Jurgen off with the bang he truly deserves.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,361
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #892 on: Today at 08:57:14 pm »
Have calmed down ( a bit) as it's been a while since the final whistle. I get the shouts that there'll be less games for the run in and it's only the FA cup with bigger fish for us to fry. However, I just fucking hate losing to this shower. Any other team and I would have been quite sanguine about it, but not this lot. Even a draw against this lot feels like a loss.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,019
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #893 on: Today at 08:58:01 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 08:57:14 pm
Have calmed down ( a bit) as it's been a while since the final whistle. I get the shouts that there'll be less games for the run in and it's only the FA cup with bigger fish for us to fry. However, I just fucking hate losing to this shower. Any other team and I would have been quite sanguine about it, but not this lot. Even a draw against this lot feels like a loss.

It's because they're massive c*nts and their fan base are vile. I'm not getting over this any time soon
Logged

Online jj2005

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #894 on: Today at 08:58:42 pm »
Had a 5 on 2 at 2-1 and a 4 on 2 at 3-2 and blew both of them.
Nunez was completely off form.
Once Salah went off we looked way worse.
Should have taken Nunez off not Salah.

Why go all out for the last corner as if we were a goal down?
Just have gone conservative and taken penalties.
I'd have no doubt Rashford and Co would have bottled it in the shootout.
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,104
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #895 on: Today at 09:00:02 pm »
It's difficult dealing with this losing lark. Not something I have experienced that much this season.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
  • RedOrDead
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #896 on: Today at 09:01:57 pm »
Quote from: jj2005 on Today at 08:58:42 pm
Had a 5 on 2 at 2-1 and a 4 on 2 at 3-2 and blew both of them.
Nunez was completely off form.
Once Salah went off we looked way worse.
Should have taken Nunez off not Salah.

Why go all out for the last corner as if we were a goal down?
Just have gone conservative and taken penalties.
I'd have no doubt Rashford and Co would have bottled it in the shootout.

Thing I dont understand with the salah sub was why on earth did we play him for 90 mins against Sparta then take him off after 75 mins today. It should have been the other way round. The game was won against Sparta and I was shocked that we fielded such a strong side against them.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,385
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #897 on: Today at 09:02:24 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:01:57 pm
Thing I dont understand with the salah sub was why on earth did we play him for 90 mins against Sparta then take him off after 75 mins today. It should have been the other way round. The game was won against Sparta and I was shocked that we fielded such a strong side against them.

He stayed on at Sparta as Clark got injured and was last sub.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Dan6times

  • "Oh, he's not seeing me, I'll get him later... DAN!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • Imagine not supporting Liverpool
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #898 on: Today at 09:03:24 pm »
One of those games where Firmino would have thrived. Crying out for a false 9 or a 10 to pick up balls in between the back 4 and spaces in midfield. Nunez playing off the shoulder first 20 didn't work out. Front 3 were too far apart early on. Getting Nunez into the game helped massively from 20 to 45.

Thought Salah was poor aside from the goal. Final ball terrible numerous times.

Nunez look shattered from about 70, no idea why he played him for 120 minutes.

Gomez, Bradley and Robertson had their hands full all game, you'd have to credit their wide players especially Garnacho. Ding Dong battles but felt we were poor in those areas.

For the league game he has to do something different. A 4-1-2-1-2 would help massively

Food for thought, we've played Arsenal, City and United twice this season with 0 wins. Big game in 3 weeks





Logged
For those of you in the cheap seats I'd like ya to clap your hands to this one; the rest of you can just rattle your jewelry!

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,434
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #899 on: Today at 09:03:51 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:01:57 pm
Thing I dont understand with the salah sub was why on earth did we play him for 90 mins against Sparta then take him off after 75 mins today. It should have been the other way round. The game was won against Sparta and I was shocked that we fielded such a strong side against them.

He's always put strong teams out in Europe, how can you be surprised now?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,036
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #900 on: Today at 09:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:02:24 pm
He stayed on at Sparta as Clark got injured and was last sub.

He also barely rain in the last half hour there so doubt that was a huge factor in when he came off today. If today was pre planned then fair enough. Obviously well always look more dangerous with Mo on the pitch and in an ideal world hed have played longer but maybe he couldnt be risked any further.
Logged

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #901 on: Today at 09:05:47 pm »
Quote from: fudge on Today at 08:07:06 pm
United couldve scored in the last minute of normal time , anyone can cherry pick chances. The point is we had it on a plate then completely fucked it . Cowardly , lazy , potato , potatoe

I actually love seeing dopes like you fume when we lose.

It even makes losing to the mancs bearable that fair weather fuckers get such a cob on and throw their toys out the pram cos we lost one game 😂.

Grow the fuck up.
Logged

Online jack witham

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #902 on: Today at 09:08:29 pm »
Dont understand why we had so many players forward for the corner that lead to their goal.

Last minute and we were so open to the counter, poor game management.

Hate losing to them, we looked like we are running on fumes , a game too far.
Logged
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC:ManU 4 vs 3 Liv McT 10 Mac 44 Salah 45+2 Antony 87 Elliot 105 Rash 113
« Reply #903 on: Today at 09:08:51 pm »
Think that one is on Jurgen today, Subs was a bit mind boggling, Playing Salah for 90 mins when we were 11-2 up yet taking him off in a must win match. Gakpo might be off in the summer maybe.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 