It's painful no denying it. But it's like a vaccination. Against complacency, against arrogance, and against lethargy. The initial sharp ouch of a needle stick and a sore arm for a few hours, but an experience that'll stop us contracting tetanus (always a risk with Bruno Fernandes on the pitch) when the infinitely more important league match comes round on April 7.



This was effectively their cup final, their opportunity to prevent Ten Hag from being Tuchel'd. When they eventually get KO'd from the FA Cup (and I wouldn't rule out Coventry doing the honours), of course they'll still take some joy in "stopping (us) doing the Quad", as if it were ever a realistic possibility. That's how small time they are but understandable as they've had little to cheer about of late. It also may help keep some of their rotten apples in place for longer, a PSG-like effect. This isn't going to change anything for them. To quote Virgil, who cares.



So go on, rub your arms to take the sting out of it, and remember we've already been to Wembley this season and have the silverware to prove it. Instead, without distraction, I'm now looking forward to both the business end of the PL and (hopefully) the UEFA Cup final in Dublin, so we can send Jurgen off with the bang he truly deserves.