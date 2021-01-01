« previous next »
Southern Wanker Watch

Southern Wanker Watch
Yesterday at 08:18:26 am
So, if you live in the North of our fine country, which in no way is now shite after 14 years of bellend rule, the privilledged twats that live down south fucking moan about shite we can only dream of.

"Meh meh meh - our trains are shite" - yeah we know you entitled titwanks. We get your fucking broken second hand jizz carriages once they are fucked, while you get brand new ones you massive gobshites.

What are they moaning about today?

The M25. Get fucked and stop crying you Southern shithouses. We dream of a motorway that is closed and knackered while we walk around wi' flat caps and t'whippet to drink pints o' Double Diamond in pubs heated by brass baskets full o' coal.
Re: Southern Wanker Watch
Yesterday at 12:04:23 pm
No motorway is worse than the M6 junctions 6 to 10a.

This is the way
Re: Southern Wanker Watch
Today at 07:46:13 am
waah waah waah the southerns were mean to us
