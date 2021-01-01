They will set up the bus and hope to sucker punch us on the breaks.
Yep- as I said- score first and the game's open.
Keep it at 0-0 or them scoring first, and they're just gunna grow in their defensive confidence and counter at every opportunity- and they've got their crowd behind them.
Hate OT, cause they CAN keep us out there.
We need everybody to keep their heads and steel themselves. The new lads.. I think Macca's fine.
Endo is a warrior. The young lads know what's at stake. It's just Grav. Hope he can handle it.
They're gunna try and rattle us.