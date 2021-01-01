« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th  (Read 13220 times)

Online dirkster

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #240 on: Today at 02:33:51 pm »
Wow, wasn't expecting Gravenberch on the bench. Good to see a strong -ish looking subs bench for a change.
Online Phineus

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #241 on: Today at 02:34:35 pm »
Shame no Bradley, just like watching the lad play but a good team, more than enough to smash them.

Salah looked sharp, predict a brace.
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #242 on: Today at 02:34:36 pm »
A midfield two of McTominey and Mainoo for them
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #243 on: Today at 02:35:01 pm »
Great team! We should thrash them but football hardly ever works like that.
Online SamLad

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #244 on: Today at 02:35:09 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:30:32 pm
He has played a lot of games recently though and Slob needs some match practice. I didn't realise Grav is on the bench, great news.

we'd need Harvey's stamina if it goes to extra time.
Online tommy LFC

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #245 on: Today at 02:35:22 pm »
I've been looking forward to seeing this midfield properly. Excited for that 3 to get a run together.

What a few weeks for Quansah!
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #246 on: Today at 02:36:20 pm »
They are dangerous up top as they have some pace.
Online PaulF

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #247 on: Today at 02:37:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:05:12 am
Can I just shock regular readers of this column... totally chill whatever the team is
I quite enjoy watching posters eat humble pie after they've questioned Klopp's team selection.

See Thursday for prime examples :)
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #248 on: Today at 02:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:34:35 pm
Shame no Bradley, just like watching the lad play but a good team, more than enough to smash them.

Salah looked sharp, predict a brace.

Bradley has played a lot of games recently, so a rest was always coming up for him. He will be useful off the bench with all his pace remember.
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #249 on: Today at 02:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:35:01 pm
Great team! We should thrash them but football hardly ever works like that.

We actually owe them a proper thrashing after that nil nil in December, we absolutely fucking battered them but couldn't score.
Offline medley

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #250 on: Today at 02:38:50 pm »
Good team. Lets smash this lot!
Online Phineus

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #251 on: Today at 02:40:18 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:37:53 pm
Bradley has played a lot of games recently, so a rest was always coming up for him. He will be useful off the bench with all his pace remember.

Yeah I get it, just like our attacking patterns with a wide full back pushing on.
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #252 on: Today at 02:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:40:18 pm
Yeah I get it, just like our attacking patterns with a wide full back pushing on.

Robbo will do that, balance is good with Gomez and Robbo, likewise when it was Bradley and Gomez.
Online Jamesy

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #253 on: Today at 02:45:59 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:37:53 pm
Bradley has played a lot of games recently, so a rest was always coming up for him. He will be useful off the bench with all his pace remember.

I think Klopp wants to go strong from the start and wait until we are 7-0 up before bringing on the kids at around the 20 minute mark.
Online Penfold78

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #254 on: Today at 02:47:14 pm »
Quansah and Robertson up front, love it. Take the mickey, boys. :wave

(Yes I know)
Online Father Ted

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #255 on: Today at 02:47:51 pm »
Urgh. That 99 game.

Hideous.
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #256 on: Today at 02:48:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:37:11 pm
I quite enjoy watching posters eat humble pie after they've questioned Klopp's team selection.

See Thursday for prime examples :)

I stopped questioning his team selections after our Everton FA match after we won with our U21  ;D
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #257 on: Today at 02:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:38:22 pm
We actually owe them a proper thrashing after that nil nil in December, we absolutely fucking battered them but couldn't score.

Yeah that too.
Online JackWard33

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #258 on: Today at 02:52:00 pm »
Love the United team - zero ball winning / defensive ability - will be disappointing if we dont score 3+
Online Phineus

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #259 on: Today at 02:53:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:52:00 pm
Love the United team - zero ball winning / defensive ability - will be disappointing if we dont score 3+

Well have lots of the ball, just need to make better shooting decisions on than we did in December.
Online SamLad

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #260 on: Today at 02:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Jamesy on Today at 02:45:59 pm
I think Klopp wants to go strong from the start and wait until we are 7-0 up before bringing on the kids at around the 20 minute mark.

:)
Online Penfold78

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #261 on: Today at 02:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 02:47:51 pm
Urgh. That 99 game.

Hideous.

Agree. Id love it if just for once after all the painful defeats we absolutely batter them. I mean like a once in a century proper battering. 6-0 or something. Totally unprecedented but hey, youve got to wish for something.

Online rocco

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #262 on: Today at 02:54:21 pm »
Just need our shooting boots on today .Going to be loads of chances from this lot today
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #263 on: Today at 02:54:23 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:52:00 pm
Love the United team - zero ball winning / defensive ability - will be disappointing if we dont score 3+

Jack, this is the mancs at home mate. They ain't going to make it so easy for us.  ;D
Online peelyon

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #264 on: Today at 02:54:35 pm »
Having to half watch while at work :(

I assume Bradley will get minutes at some point, but happy Gomez is in the starting 11
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #265 on: Today at 02:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 02:53:54 pm
Agree. Id love it if just for once after all the painful defeats we absolutely batter them. I mean like a once in a century proper battering. 6-0 or something. Totally unprecedented but hey, youve got to wish for something.

Erm we have beten them 7-0 and 5-0 in the last two years. The 5-0 was at Old Trfford too.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #266 on: Today at 02:56:53 pm »
Hate playing at OT, cause sometimes that stadium gets to us.
It's not as intimidating as Anfield for them, so hopefully this is one of those where they don't faze us.

Score first, and the game will open and set the tone for the rest of the match.

Let them score first, or keep it at 0-0 until half-time and they'll just grow in their defensive confidence- and those last 30 minutes are going to be nervy as we try to score and they counter with every attack(and their crowd behind them)...
Online Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #267 on: Today at 02:57:12 pm »
Some nice options on the bench to change things around if needed. Looks a solid side from us, we need to take the emotion out of the game for us and just play our stuff. These are complete shite, we cant have another game like the one at Anfield against them where we literally gave them a free pass taking pot shots from anywhere in the final third. They cant cope with movement, just knock it around them and theyll crumble, their fans will crucify them early if they dont get into the game.
Online Penfold78

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #268 on: Today at 02:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:55:20 pm
Erm we have beten them 7-0 and 5-0 in the last two years. The 5-0 was at Old Trfford too.

I guess some jokes dont translate.
Online jckliew

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #269 on: Today at 02:58:11 pm »
They will set up the bus and hope to sucker punch us on the breaks.
Online Schmidt

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #270 on: Today at 03:00:12 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:58:11 pm
They will set up the bus and hope to sucker punch us on the breaks.

Yeah, that might be why Gomez is at right back since he's pretty rapid.
Online rob1966

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #271 on: Today at 03:00:46 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:37:53 pm
Bradley has played a lot of games recently, so a rest was always coming up for him. He will be useful off the bench with all his pace remember.

Yeah he's still young any Klopp said something the other week about that and not overplaying him.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #272 on: Today at 03:01:17 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:58:11 pm
They will set up the bus and hope to sucker punch us on the breaks.
Yep- as I said- score first and the game's open.
Keep it at 0-0 or them scoring first, and they're just gunna grow in their defensive confidence and counter at every opportunity- and they've got their crowd behind them.

Hate OT, cause they CAN keep us out there.
We need everybody to keep their heads and steel themselves. The new lads.. I think Macca's fine.
Endo is a warrior. The young lads know what's at stake. It's just Grav. Hope he can handle it.
They're gunna try and rattle us.
Online Gerry83

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #273 on: Today at 03:03:01 pm »
These games rarely go to script so fck it just win!
Online tommy LFC

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #274 on: Today at 03:07:08 pm »
I will whisper it quietly... Onana is due a rush of blood to the head and an absolute clanger.
Online SamLad

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #275 on: Today at 03:07:09 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 02:57:13 pm
I guess some jokes dont translate.
I got it.  (it wasn't that hard :) )
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #276 on: Today at 03:07:27 pm »
Mostly a 1st choice XI based on the players available. Last game before the break let's keep the rhythm going.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Online PaulF

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #277 on: Today at 03:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Jamesy on Today at 02:45:59 pm
I think Klopp wants to go strong from the start and wait until we are 7-0 up before bringing on the kids at around the 20 minute mark.

Why is he going to wait that long?  I'm guessing they start timewasting walking back to the centre circle?
Online the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #278 on: Today at 03:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:31:18 pm

"Strong" team for them that.
Online Hestoic

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #279 on: Today at 03:08:52 pm »
Smash these, their team is awful and their ground stinks of piss.
