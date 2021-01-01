Hate playing at OT, cause sometimes that stadium gets to us.

It's not as intimidating as Anfield for them, so hopefully this is one of those where they don't faze us.



Score first, and the game will open and set the tone for the rest of the match.



Let them score first, or keep it at 0-0 until half-time and they'll just grow in their defensive confidence- and those last 30 minutes are going to be nervy as we try to score and they counter with every attack(and their crowd behind them)...